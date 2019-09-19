BRF S A : Minutes of the extraordinary meeting of the board of directors
09/19/2019 | 06:52pm EDT
BRF S.A.
Publicly Held Company
CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27
NIRE 42.300.034.240
CVM 1629-2
MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
HELD ON SEPTEMBER 19, 2019
Date, Time and Place: Meeting held on September 19, 2019 at 5:00 p.m., by conference call.
Summons and Presence: The call notice requirement was waived in view of the presence of all members of the Company's Board of Directors: Mr. Pedro Pullen Parente ("Mr. Pedro Parente"),
Mr. Augusto
Marques da Cruz Filho ("Mr. Augusto
Cruz"), Mr. Dan
Ioschpe
("Mr. Dan
Ioschpe"),
Ms. Flávia Buarque de Almeida ("Ms. Flávia Almeida"), Mr. Walter Malieni Jr.
("Mr. Walter Malieni"),
Mr. Francisco
Petros Oliveira Lima Papathanasiadis
("Mr. Francisco
Petros"),
Mr. José
Luiz Osório
("Mr. José Osório"), Mr. Luiz Fernando Furlan ("Mr. Luiz Furlan"), Mr. Roberto Rodrigues ("Mr. Roberto Rodrigues") and Mr. Roberto Antonio Mendes ("Mr. Roberto Mendes").
Presiding Board: Chairman: Mr. Pedro Pullen Parente. Secretary: Mr. Carlos Eduardo de Castro
Neves.
Agenda: (i) to approve and authorize the issuance, by the Company, of Senior Unsecured Notes ("Notes"), for an international offer, under the terms of Rule 144A and Regulation S of the Securities and Exchange Commission, in the principal amount of seven hundred and fifty million United States dollars (US$750,000,000.00), with a coupon of 4.875% per year, payable semi-annually, commencing January 24, 2020, and due January 24, 2030 ("Issue"); (ii) to approve the offer to repurchase: (a) any and all 5.875% Senior Notes issued by the Company and due 2022 ("2022 Notes"), (b) any and all 2.750% Senior Notes issued by the Company due 2022 ("Euro Notes"), (c) any and all 3.95% Senior Notes issued by the Company due 2023 ("2023 Notes"); and (d) 4.75% Senior Notes issued by the Company due 2024, up to the aggregate amount corresponding to the result of the amount of six hundred and fifty million United States dollars (US$650,000,000.00) lessthe total amount of the 2022 Notes, the Euro Notes and the 2023 Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase ("2024 Notes" and, together with the 2022 Notes, the Euro Notes and the 2023 Notes, jointly referred to as "Existing Notes"), being such Existing Notes issued by the Company ("Tender Offers"); (iii) to approve and authorize the Company, by means of its legal representatives, to execute any and all documents necessary and take any and all the appropriate measures for the undertaking of the Issue and the Tender Offers, as provided in items
(i) and (ii) above, including, but not limited to, the engagement of all the service providers necessary for the accomplishment of the Issue and the Tender Offers; and (iv) to ratify all acts already taken by the legal representatives of the Company under the context of the Issue and the Tender Offers related to
previous items (i), (ii) and (iii).
Resolutions: The members approved, by unanimous votes and with no restrictions, the drawing up of the present minutes in summary form. Once the agenda has been examined, the following matter was discussed and the following resolutions were taken: (i) to approve and authorize the undertaking of the Issue and the execution of all necessary documents for its implementation, including the Purchase Agreement with the underwriters of the Issue and the Indenture; (ii) to approve and authorize the undertaking of the Tender Offers and execution of all necessary documents for its implementation, including the Dealer Manager Agreement with the underwriters of the Tender Offers; (iii) to authorize the Company, by means of its officers and legal representatives, as the case may be, to execute any and all documents necessary and take any and all the appropriate measures for the undertaking of the Issue and the Tender Offers, as provided in items (i) and (ii) above, including, but not limited to, the engagement of all the service providers necessary for the accomplishment of the Issue and the Tender Offers; and (iv) to ratify all acts already taken by the legal representatives of the Company under the context of the Issue and the Tender Offers related to previous items (i), (ii) and (iii).
Documents Filed at the Company: The documents related to the agenda that supported the resolutions taken by the members of the Board of Directors or information presented during the meeting were filed at the Company's head office.
Closure: There being no other matters to be discussed, the Chairman declared the meeting closed, during which time the present minutes were drawn up in summary form by electronic processing and, having been read and found correct by all those present, were signed.
I certify that the above text is a faithful copy of the minutes which are filed in the Book of the Minutes
of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Meetings of the Company´s Board of Directors.
São Paulo, September 19, 2019
_____________________________________
Carlos Eduardo de Castro Neves
Secretary
