BRF S A : Minutes of the extraordinary meeting of the board of directors

Minutes of the Extraordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors of the BRF S.A. held on September 19, 2019

BRF S.A.

Publicly Held Company

CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27

NIRE 42.300.034.240

CVM 1629-2

HELD ON SEPTEMBER 19, 2019

Resolutions : The members approved, by unanimous votes and with no restrictions, the drawing up of the present minutes in summary form. Once the agenda has been examined, the following matter was discussed and the following resolutions were taken: (i) to approve and authorize the undertaking of the Issue and the execution of all necessary documents for its implementation, including the Purchase Agreement with the underwriters of the Issue and the Indenture; (ii) to approve and authorize the undertaking of the Tender Offers and execution of all necessary documents for its implementation, including the Dealer Manager Agreement with the underwriters of the Tender Offers; (iii) to authorize the Company, by means of its officers and legal representatives, as the case may be, to execute any and all documents necessary and take any and all the appropriate measures for the undertaking of the Issue and the Tender Offers, as provided in items (i) and (ii) above, including, but not limited to, the engagement of all the service providers necessary for the accomplishment of the Issue and the Tender Offers; and (iv) to ratify all acts already taken by the legal representatives of the Company under the context of the Issue and the Tender Offers related to previous items (i), (ii) and (iii). Documents Filed at the Company: The documents related to the agenda that supported the resolutions taken by the members of the Board of Directors or information presented during the meeting were filed at the Company's head office. Closure: There being no other matters to be discussed, the Chairman declared the meeting closed, during which time the present minutes were drawn up in summary form by electronic processing and, having been read and found correct by all those present, were signed.

I certify that the above text is a faithful copy of the minutes which are filed in the Book of the Minutes

of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Meetings of the Company´s Board of Directors.

São Paulo, September 19, 2019

Carlos Eduardo de Castro Neves

Secretary

