Briacell Therapeutics Corp : BriaCell to Present Clinical and Scientific Data at International Cancer Immunotherapy and The MicroCap Conferences

Scientific findings will discuss circulating tumor cells as a biomarker of tumor response, which is key to the advancement of BriaCell's BriaDX?, a diagnostic test designed to determine which patients are most likely to respond to treatment.

Phase I/IIa clinical efficacy data will be announced in advance of these conferences.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2018 / BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (TSX-V: BCT) (OTCQB: BCTXF) ("BriaCell"), an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company with a proprietary targeted immunotherapy technology, announced today it will present the data from biomarker analyses of its clinical trials for advanced breast cancer at the Fourth International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference as well as at The MicroCap Conference, both of which will take place in New York City.

The details of the conferences are as follows:

Fourth CRI-CIMT-EATI-AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference: Translating Science into Survival (Sept. 30 ? Oct. 3, 2018, New York, NY, USA)

Abstract Title: SV-BR-1-GM, a whole-cell targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer: Pharmacodynamic markers of response

Abstract/Poster Number: A012

Date: Sunday, Sept. 30

Time: 11:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m.

Location: New York Marriott Marquis, Westside Ballroom

The poster to be presented by BriaCell will describe recent findings related to biological (pharmacodynamic) and clinical responses to treatment with Bria-IMT? in advanced breast cancer patients enrolled in the Company's ongoing Phase I/IIa Study of Bria-IMT? in metastatic or locally recurrent breast cancer patients, listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03066947. Among others, potential correlations between circulating tumor-associated cells obtained from liquid biopsies and tumor response will be discussed. These findings are key to the advancement of BriaCell's BriaDX?, a diagnostic test designed to determine which patients are most likely to respond to treatment.

Following the presentation, copies of the abstract and the poster will be posted on http://briacell.com/investor-relations/presentations/.

"Among other findings, we have seen that certain changes in the number of large tumor-associated cells we found in the blood of breast cancer patients potentially indicate tumor regression following Bria-IMT? application," commented Markus Lacher, Ph.D., BriaCell's head of R&D. "These findings are key to the advancement of our BriaDX? diagnostic test.".

The MicroCap Conference (Oct. 1 - 2, 2018, New York, NY, USA)

Date: Monday, Oct. 1

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Location: Essex House, 160 Central Park S., New York, NY?

The investor presentation will summarize the overall Corporate Update on BriaCell's activities and new developments, including Phase I/IIa safety and efficacy data, discovery of tumor shrinkage mechanism, and the Company's upcoming milestones.

Dr. Williams, BriaCell's President & CEO, will be available to answer questions following the presentation.

About CRI-CIMT-EATI-AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference

The Fourth International Cancer lmmunotherapy Conference 2018 is organized by The Cancer Research Institute (CRI), the Association for Cancer lmmunotherapy (CIMT), the European Academy of Tumor Immunology (EATI), and the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), and will be held at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York, New York, USA, from Sept. 30-Oct. 3, 2018.

The conference will focus on "Translating Science into Survival" and will feature talks from more than 50 leaders in the field covering all areas of inquiry in cancer immunology and immunotherapy, including: regulating T cells and their response to cancer, tumor microenvironment, genetically engineered T cells, maintenance of immune balance, novel vaccine platforms and combinations, mutational analysis and predicting response to immunotherapy, convergence of technology and cancer immunotherapy, microbiome, and metabolism.

The conference will provide an excellent opportunity for scientists, clinicians, regulators, drug developers and patient advocates to share and discuss the latest developments in the field of cancer immunotherapy.

For more information about the conference, visit http://www.cancerimmunotherapyconference.org/third-cricimteatiaacr-international-cancer-immunotherapy-conference/.

About The MicroCap Conference

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors.

The MicroCap Conference will take place in New York City at the Essex House Oct. 1-2. Registration will begin on Monday at 7:00 a.m. and will last until the evening. These days will be jam-packed with company presentations, one-on-one meetings, roundtables, expert panel discussions, and plenty of time to network with other investors over food and drinks.

Registration For Investors: To request free registration, visit www.microcapconf.com and click the "Registration" button.

Participating Companies: For an updated list of participating companies, visit The MicroCap Conference website at www.microcapconf.com.

For More Information: Please visit: www.microcapconf.com or contact Ashley Allard, CEO, at ashley@microcapconf.com.

About BriaCell

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company developing targeted and safe approaches for the management of cancer.

BriaCell is currently conducting a Phase I/IIa clinical trial of Bria-IMT?, its lead candidate, in patients with advanced breast cancer. This trial is listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03066947. Additionally, the FDA recently approved a combination study of Bria-IMT? with pembrolizumab [Keytruda®; manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc.] or ipilimumab [Yervoy®; manufactured by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company]. The combination study is listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03328026.

BriaCell is developing Bria-OTS?, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy, for advanced breast cancer. Bria-OTS? immunotherapy treatments are personalized to match the patient without the need for personalized manufacturing. Bria-OTS?, which is expected to cover over 90% of the patient population, is designed to produce a potent and selective immune response against the cancer of each patient while eliminating the time, expense, and complex manufacturing logistics associated with other personalized immunotherapies.

For additional information on BriaCell, please visit website: http://www.BriaCell.com.

