Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Briacell Therapeutics Corp    BCTXF   CA10778Y1043

BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS CORP (BCTXF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

IIROC Trade Resumption - BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 10:15pm CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2018) - Trading resumes in:

Company:

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

TSX-V Symbol:

BCT

Resumption Time (ET):

08:00 on September 27, 2018
 

 

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly listed company, usually in anticipation of a material news announcement by the company. Trading halts are issued based on the principle that all investors should have the same timely access to important company information. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

- 30 -

For further information: IIROC Inquiries 1-877-442-4322 (Option 3) - Please note that IIROC is not able to provide any additional information regarding a specific trading halt. Information is limited to general enquiries only.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS CORP
10:15pIIROC Trade Resumption - BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.
NE
08:31pBriaCell Announces Positive Phase IIa Proof of Concept Data in Advanced Breas..
GL
08:10pIIROC Trade Halt - BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.
NE
09/21BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS CORP : BriaCell to Present Clinical and Scientific Data at..
AC
08/08BriaCell Adds New Clinical Site To Phase IIa Study in Advanced Breast Cancer ..
GL
06/21BriaCell to Hold Conference Call on Key Clinical Findings; Activities
GL
06/13BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS CORP : BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. to Present at The Micro..
AC
05/29BriaCell Publishes Clinical Findings in 2018 American Society of Clinical Onc..
GL
05/21BriaCell’s Lead Product Candidate’s Novel Mechanism of Action Pub..
GL
04/23BriaCell Activates A Clinical Site in Florida for Phase IIa Study of its Lead..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/09Key healthcare events next week (continued) 
Chart BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS CORP
Duration : Period :
Briacell Therapeutics Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
William V. Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Saeid Babaei Chairman
Gadi Levin Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Markus Lacher Senior Director-Research & Development
Rahoul A. Sharan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS CORP0.41%0
GILEAD SCIENCES4.68%97 213
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS21.88%46 678
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS3.75%41 402
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.58.06%11 095
GENMAB1.07%10 312
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.