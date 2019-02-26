BriaCell Announces C$500,000 Equity Investment by BriaCell Director

BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ("BriaCell" or the "Company") (TSX-V:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company with a proprietary targeted immunotherapy technology, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of 5,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of C$0.10 per common share for gross proceeds of C$500,000 (the “Offering”).



Recently-appointed Director of the Company, Mr. Jamieson Bondarenko (“Bondarenko”), will purchase the 5,000,000 common shares. Upon closing of the Offering, Bondarenko will have beneficial ownership of an aggregate of 23,070,500 common shares, representing approximately 13.7% of BriaCell’s issued and outstanding common shares.

The Company will use the net proceeds from the Offering: (i) to finance the Company's Phase IIa combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (by Merck & Co., Inc.) in advanced breast cancer; (ii) to finance the Company's pursuit of other research opportunities; and (iii) for working capital and general corporate purposes.

“In my view, owning a meaningful percentage of BriaCell’s equity while funding clinical work will align the Company’s capital markets strategy with its drug development objectives,” remarked Bondarenko. “The importance of accelerating this work is evidenced in efficacy data of BriaCell’s Phase I/IIa study of Bria-IMT™ and safety data of the Bria-IMT™-KEYTRUDA® combination study in advanced breast cancer. There exists a unique opportunity to advance BriaCell’s remarkable achievements on behalf of breast cancer patients, survivors and deceased, and their families.”

Dr. William Williams, BriaCell’s president & CEO, added, “I am delighted with the commitment Jamieson has shown to BriaCell. He is a core influential shareholder and now a Director who believes in our mission and is working to advance our science as we develop novel and effective ways to combat breast cancer.”

All securities issued under the Offering have a hold period expiring four months plus one day following the closing of the Offering. The Offering is subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

About BriaCell

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and safe approaches for the management of cancer.

BriaCell is currently conducting a Phase I/IIa clinical trial of Bria-IMT™, its lead candidate, in a combination study with pembrolizumab [KEYTRUDA®; manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)]. The combination study is listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03328026.

BriaCell is developing Bria-OTS™, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy, for advanced breast cancer. Bria-OTS™ immunotherapy treatments are personalized to match the patient without the need for personalized manufacturing. Bria-OTS™, which is expected to cover over 90% of the patient population, is designed to produce a potent and selective immune response against the cancer of each patient while eliminating the time, expense and complex manufacturing logistics associated with other personalized immunotherapies.

For additional information on BriaCell, please visit website: http://www.BriaCell.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation which involves known and unknown risks relevant to the Company in particular and to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in general, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. These risks are more fully described in the Company's public filings available at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

