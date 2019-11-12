BriaCell to Present Clinical Findings at the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium® December 12th and 13th

Safety and early efficacy data to be presented from clinical trial of Bria-IMT™ in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in advanced breast cancer:



Bria-IMT™ in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA ® ; by Merck & Co., Inc.);

Bria-IMT™ in combination with INCMGA00012 (by Incyte Corporation).

BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ("BriaCell" or the "Company") (TSX-V:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to announce its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT™, will be featured in two poster sessions during the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium® (SABCS) taking place December 10-14 in San Antonio, Texas.



The December 12th poster will summarize the data of the Bria-IMT™ monotherapy study and the ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical study of Bria-IMT™ in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors including pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®; manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc.), and more recently, Incyte’s INCMGA00012, in advanced breast cancer. The December 13th poster presentation will address early predictors of effectiveness of the Bria-IMT™ regimen in advanced breast cancer.

"The early clinical findings for Bria-IMT™ in combination with checkpoint inhibitors in advanced breast cancer patients are very encouraging," said Dr. Bill Williams, President & CEO of BriaCell. "We look forward to continuing our clinical trial with the goal of developing novel treatments for advanced breast cancer patients with no effective treatment options."

Details on the poster presentations are as follows:

Program Number: P3-09-08

Presentation Title: Efficacy and safety of a modified whole tumor cell targeted immunotherapy in patients with advanced breast cancer alone and in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors

Session Title: Poster Session 3

Session Date: Thursday, December 12, 2019

Session Time: 5:00 – 7:00p.m. CT (6:00 – 8:00 p.m. ET)

Location: Hall 1, Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, 900 E. Market Street, San Antonio, TX 78205 USA

Program Number: P5-06-27

Presentation Title: Circulating cancer associated macrophage-like cells (CAMLs) are early predictors of response to new line therapies in metastatic breast cancer

Session Title: Poster Session 5

Session Date: Friday, December 13, 2019

Session Time: 5:00 – 7:00p.m. CT (6:00 – 8:00 p.m. ET)

Location: Hall 1, Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, 900 E. Market Street, San Antonio, TX 78205 USA

The abstracts for these presentations will be available online on the SABCS website at https://www.sabcs.org.

About BriaCell

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and safe approaches for the management of cancer.

BriaCell is conducting a Phase I/IIa clinical trial of Bria-IMT™, BriaCell’s lead candidate, in a Combination Study with immune checkpoint inhibitors such as the Incyte drugs INCMGA00012 (an anti-PD-1 antibody similar to pembrolizumab [KEYTRUDA®; manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)]) and epacadostat, an orally bioavailable small-molecule inhibitor of indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase 1 (IDO1). The combination study is listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03328026.

BriaCell currently has a non-exclusive clinical trial collaboration with Incyte Corporation to evaluate the effects of combinations of novel clinical candidates. Under the agreement, Incyte and BriaCell will be evaluating novel combinations of compounds from Incyte’s development portfolio with BriaCell’s drug candidates in advanced breast cancer patients.

BriaCell is also developing Bria-OTS™, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy, for advanced breast cancer. Bria-OTS™ immunotherapy treatments are personalized to match the patient without the need for personalized manufacturing. Bria-OTS™, which is expected to cover over 99 percent of the patient population, is designed to produce a potent and selective immune response against the cancer of each patient while eliminating the time, expense and complex manufacturing logistics associated with other personalized immunotherapies.

For additional information on BriaCell, please visit: https://briacell.com/.

About SABCS®

Since its inception in 1977, San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS®) has grown to a five-day program that covers the latest research on the experimental biology, etiology, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer and premalignant breast disease. The Symposium is attended by a large international audience of researchers, health professionals, physicians, oncologists, and those with a special interest in breast cancer from over 90 countries.

To complement the clinical focus of the annual SABCS®, Baylor College of Medicine became a joint sponsor of SABCS® in 2005. Additionally, the Cancer Therapy & Research Center (CTRC) at UT Health Science Center San Antonio and American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), a prestigious scientific organization known for its basic, translational and clinical cancer research, began collaboration with SABC® in 2007. The Symposium was renamed the CTRC-AACR San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

For additional information on 2019 SABCS®, please visit: https://www.sabcs.org.

About Creatv MicroTech

Creatv MicroTech is a privately-held company with expertise in cancer diagnostics and cancer screening utilizing whole blood. Creatv’s LifeTrac test collects circulating tumor cells and a type of cancer associated macrophage-like cells (CAMLs) from patients with solid tumors. The LifeTrac test can detect cancer and determine the optimal treatment, as well as providing precision diagnostics to monitor treatment response, and provide timely prognosis.

For more information on Creatv MicroTech, please visit our website: http://www.creatvBIO.com/

