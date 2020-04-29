Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
04/29/2020
BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDGE) (the “Company”), the parent company of BNB Bank (“BNB”), today announced first quarter results for 2020.
The Company's first quarter 2020 financial results included:
Net income for the 2020 first quarter of $9.3 million, or $0.47 per diluted share.
Net interest income for the 2020 first quarter increased $2.3 million over the 2019 first quarter to $36.7 million, with a tax-equivalent net interest margin of 3.26%.
Total assets of $5.1 billion at March 31, 2020, 8% higher than March 31, 2019.
Loan growth of $371 million, or 11%, compared to March 31, 2019, and $82 million, or 9% annualized, from December 31, 2019.
Loan and line of credit originations of $220 million for the first quarter of 2020.
Non-public, non-brokered deposit growth of $141 million, or 5%, compared to March 31, 2019, and $74 million, or 10% annualized, from December 31, 2019.
Non-performing assets of $4.6 million at March 31, 2020, $1.4 million higher than March 31, 2019 and $0.2 million higher than December 31, 2019. Allowance for credit losses coverage to total loans of 1.04% at March 31, 2020.
The Company adopted CECL on January 1, 2020, which resulted in a charge to retained earnings and reduction to stockholders’ equity of $1.5 million.
The provision of $5.0 million included approximately $4.0 million related to our initial estimate of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Purchased 179,620 shares of the Company’s common stock at a cost of $4.6 million.
All capital ratios remain strong. Declared a dividend of $0.24 during the quarter.
Commenting on the first quarter results, Kevin O’Connor, President and CEO said, “We ended the first quarter with a sound foundation; our margin holding steady, fee income staying strong, and solid capital. In addition to being well capitalized from a financial perspective, the human capital and cultural values that have developed over the Bank’s 110 year history enabled us to meet the challenges of this current crisis and continue to serve our customers and our communities. To that end, we actively participated in the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) and originated over $900 million for 3,500 small businesses.”
Net Earnings and Returns Net income in the 2020 first quarter was $9.3 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, a decrease of $3.6 million compared to the 2019 first quarter, driven primarily by higher provision for credit losses and non-interest expense, partially offset by higher net interest income.
Returns on average assets and equity in the 2020 first quarter were 0.76% and 7.50%, respectively. Return on average tangible common equity was 9.59% for the 2020 first quarter.
“Our reported net income of $0.47 per diluted share was impacted by a higher provision for credit losses primarily related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which reduced earnings per share by approximately $0.15, and reduced returns on average assets, equity and tangible common equity by approximately 25 basis points, 248 basis points and 318 basis points, respectively,” noted Mr. O’Connor.
Net Interest Income Interest income was $44.6 million in the 2020 first quarter, an increase of $0.3 million compared to the 2019 fourth quarter, primarily due to loan portfolio growth and higher average yield in the securities portfolio, partially offset by lower average yield in the loan portfolio. Interest expense was $8.0 million in the 2020 first quarter, a decrease of $0.7 million compared to the 2019 fourth quarter, primarily due to a decrease in average cost of deposits coupled with a decrease in average borrowings, partially offset by an increase in average deposits.
The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.26% in the 2020 first quarter, which was unchanged compared to the 2019 fourth quarter and down 3 basis points year-over-year.
Commenting on the margin Mr. O’Connor said, “Similar to last year, we reacted quickly to the Fed’s rate cuts. Our total deposit costs dropped 12 basis points quarter-over-quarter with most of the impact in March. In fact, for the quarter, March had the highest margin of the three months at 3.29%.”
Provision for Credit Losses The provision for credit loss expense was $5.0 million for the 2020 first quarter, $4.4 million higher than the 2019 first quarter. The higher provision was primarily attributable to higher expected credit losses due to the current projected economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $0.2 million in the 2020 first quarter, which was unchanged compared to the 2019 first quarter.
“We decided to implement the new accounting standard for credit losses “CECL” and not opt to delay adoption. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we assumed near-term economic stress, which resulted in a sizable credit loss expense. We will continue to focus on the ongoing effects of this crisis and provide accordingly. In addition, we recognized a $1.5 million charge to stockholders’ equity on January 1 for the cumulative effect of adopting this standard,” noted Mr. O’Connor.
Non-Interest Income Non-interest income was $5.2 million for the 2020 first quarter, which was flat compared to the 2019 first quarter, primarily attributable to higher gain on sale of SBA loans, loan swap fees, and service charges and other fees, partially offset by a decrease in other income.
Non-Interest Expense Non-interest expense for the 2020 first quarter of $24.8 million was $2.2 million higher than the 2019 first quarter. The increase in the first quarter was primarily due to higher salaries and benefits expense. Our operating expenses to average assets dropped by 10 basis points compared to the fourth quarter.
Income Tax Expense Income tax expense was $2.7 million in the 2020 first quarter, a decrease of $0.7 million compared to the 2019 first quarter. The Company estimates it will record income tax at an effective tax rate of approximately 22.5% for the remainder of 2020.
Balance Sheet Total assets were $5.1 billion at March 31, 2020, $139.4 million higher than December 31, 2019, and $385.7 million higher than March 31, 2019. Total loans held for investment at March 31, 2020 of $3.8 billion reflects growth of $371.0 million, or 11%, over March 31, 2019. Deposits totaled $4.1 billion at March 31, 2020, an increase of $330.3 million, or 9%, compared to March 31, 2019. Demand deposits increased $167.6 million year-over-year to $1.5 billion at March 31, 2020, representing 37% of total deposits.
The allowance for credit losses was $39.2 million at March 31, 2020, $7.4 million higher than March 31, 2019. The allowance as a percentage of loans was 1.04% at March 31, 2020, compared to 0.94% at March 31, 2019.
Stockholders’ equity was $493.3 million at March 31, 2020, $28.3 million higher than March 31, 2019. The growth reflects earnings, partially offset by shareholders’ dividends and stock repurchases. During the 2020 first quarter, the Company purchased 179,620 shares of its common stock under the repurchase plan at a cost of $4.6 million. Book value per share was $25.01 at March 31, 2020, $1.58 higher than March 31, 2019. Tangible book value per share was $19.46 at March 31, 2020, $1.58 higher than March 31, 2019.
Change Compared To
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Total assets
$
5,060,872
$
4,921,520
$
4,675,209
$
139,352
$
385,663
Total stockholders' equity
493,253
497,154
465,003
(3,901
)
28,250
Loans held for investment
Investor commercial real estate ("CRE")
$
1,053,901
$
1,034,599
$
859,797
$
19,302
$
194,104
Owner-occupied CRE
529,877
531,088
542,836
(1,211
)
(12,959
)
Construction and land
100,643
97,311
147,116
3,332
(46,473
)
Commercial and industrial
758,683
679,444
671,897
79,239
86,786
Total commercial
2,443,104
2,342,442
2,221,646
100,662
221,458
Multi-family
800,556
812,174
624,114
(11,618
)
176,442
Residential real estate
485,492
493,144
515,173
(7,652
)
(29,681
)
Installment and consumer
25,051
24,836
22,781
215
2,270
Net deferred loan costs and fees
7,927
7,689
7,390
238
537
Total loans held for investment
$
3,762,130
$
3,680,285
$
3,391,104
$
81,845
$
371,026
Deposits
Total IPC deposits
$
3,115,746
$
3,042,171
$
2,974,282
$
73,575
$
141,464
Brokered deposits
201,566
164,034
166,696
37,532
34,870
Public deposits
738,423
608,442
584,486
129,981
153,937
Total public and brokered deposits
939,989
772,476
751,182
167,513
188,807
Total deposits
$
4,055,735
$
3,814,647
$
3,725,464
$
241,088
$
330,271
Loan and Line of Credit Origination Information (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2020
2019
2019
Investor CRE
$
41,738
$
68,562
$
13,975
Owner-occupied CRE
33,720
20,221
51,365
Commercial and industrial
75,796
79,404
55,223
Multi-family
38,915
175,906
28,216
Residential real estate
8,969
9,228
8,159
Other
21,011
18,618
13,967
Total loan and line of credit originations
$
220,149
$
371,939
$
170,905
“We continued to generate business during the first quarter through additional C&I originations. This, along with greater line usage, resulted in a net increase in C&I loans outstanding of $79 million. IPC deposits also grew accordingly. At the end of the quarter, as the pandemic’s impact became clearer, we enhanced our liquidity profile by deferring investment purchases and adding to our brokered deposits,” Mr. O’Connor said.
Asset Quality Asset quality measures remained solid, as non-performing assets were $4.6 million, or 0.09% of total assets, at March 31, 2020, compared to $3.2 million, or 0.07% of total assets, at March 31, 2019. Non-performing assets at March 31, 2019 included $0.2 million of other real estate owned. Non-performing loans were $4.6 million, or 0.12% of total loans at March 31, 2020, compared to $3.1 million, or 0.09% of total loans at March 31, 2019. Loans 30 to 89 days past due decreased $5.0 million to $12.9 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $17.9 million at March 31, 2019. Loans past due 90 days and accruing at March 31, 2020 and 2019 totaled $0.3 million. The increase in the current quarter of 30 to 89 days past due loans is primarily comprised of several residential loans.
Commenting on asset quality and the current environment, Mr. O’Connor stated, “Stating the obvious, we are seeing now and facing in the future, levels of economic inactivity not seen since the great depression. This will be a challenge to our industry. We have been working with borrowers, on a case by case basis, as they seek forbearance. Where granted we are working with them assessing their cash flows and ability to service their obligations. The historical performance of our Bank, while not an indication of future performance does evidence a credit discipline to potentially weather these difficult times. Although the environment is somewhat different it is useful to note that during the financial crisis the highest level of charge-offs we experienced in a given year was 47 basis points, and the cumulative losses experienced was 143 basis points. Also, one should note that originated LTV on our multi-family/commercial real estate portfolio is 64%.”
About Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, BNB Bank. Established in 1910, BNB, with assets of approximately $5.1 billion, operates 39 branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area. Through its branch network and its electronic delivery channels, BNB provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Title insurance services are offered through BNB's wholly-owned subsidiary, Bridge Abstract. Bridge Financial Services, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of BNB, offers financial planning and investment consultation. For more information visit www.bnbbank.com.
BNB also has a rich tradition of involvement in the community, supporting programs and initiatives that promote local business, the environment, education, healthcare, social services and the arts.
Please see the attached tables for selected financial information.
This release may contain statements relating to the future results of the Company (including certain projections and business trends) that are considered “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements, in addition to historical information, involve risk and uncertainties, and are based on the beliefs, assumptions and expectations of management of the Company. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “should,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “will,” “potential,” “could,” “intends,” “may,” “outlook,” “predicts,” “projects,” “would,” “estimates,” “assumes,” “likely,” and variation of such similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, possible or assumed estimates with respect to the financial condition, expected or anticipated revenue, tax rates, and results of operations and business of the Company, including earnings growth; revenue growth in retail banking, lending and other areas; origination volume in the consumer, commercial and other lending businesses; current and future capital management programs; non-interest income levels, including fees from the title abstract subsidiary and banking services as well as product sales; tangible capital generation; market share; expense levels; and other business operations and strategies. The Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA.
Factors that could cause future results to vary from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, changing economic conditions; legislative and regulatory changes, including increases in FDIC insurance rates; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in tax policies; rates and regulations of federal, state and local tax authorities; changes in interest rates; deposit flows; the cost of funds; demands for loan products; demand for financial services; competition; changes in the quality and composition of BNB’s loan and investment portfolios; changes in management’s business strategies; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in real estate values; an unexpected increase in operating costs; expanded regulatory requirements; and other risk factors discussed elsewhere, and in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic is having an adverse impact on the Company, its customers and the communities it serves. The adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, its customers and the communities where it operates may adversely affect the Company’s business, results of operations and financial condition for an indefinite period of time. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this report, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Condition (unaudited) (In thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2020
2019
2019
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
61,352
$
77,693
$
68,773
Interest-earning deposits with banks
172,830
39,501
31,684
Total cash and cash equivalents
234,182
117,194
100,457
Securities available for sale, at fair value
553,278
638,291
707,451
Securities held to maturity
124,231
133,638
149,512
Total securities
677,509
771,929
856,963
Securities, restricted
26,354
32,879
28,068
Loans held for sale
12,643
12,643
—
Loans held for investment
3,762,130
3,680,285
3,391,104
Allowance for credit losses
(39,215
)
(32,786
)
(31,784
)
Loans held for investment, net
3,722,915
3,647,499
3,359,320
Premises and equipment, net
34,521
34,062
34,478
Operating lease right-of-use assets
41,939
43,450
37,621
Goodwill and other intangible assets
109,422
109,627
110,100
Other real estate owned
—
—
175
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
201,387
152,237
148,027
Total assets
$
5,060,872
$
4,921,520
$
4,675,209
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Demand deposits
$
1,421,743
$
1,386,037
$
1,258,544
Savings and negotiable order of withdrawal ("NOW") deposits
421,212
438,902
513,971
Money market deposit accounts ("MMDA")
1,074,310
1,012,322
993,920
Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000
58,820
58,640
61,240
Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more
139,661
146,270
146,607
Total individual, partnership and corporate ("IPC") deposits
3,115,746
3,042,171
2,974,282
Brokered deposits
201,566
164,034
166,696
Public funds - demand deposits
59,809
132,921
55,403
Public funds - other deposits
678,614
475,521
529,083
Total public and brokered deposits
939,989
772,476
751,182
Total deposits
4,055,735
3,814,647
3,725,464
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
1,195
999
721
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances
290,000
435,000
330,217
Subordinated debentures, net
78,955
78,920
78,815
Operating lease liabilities
44,571
45,977
40,454
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
97,163
48,823
34,535
Total liabilities
4,567,619
4,424,366
4,210,206
Total stockholders' equity
493,253
497,154
465,003
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
5,060,872
$
4,921,520
$
4,675,209
BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (In thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2020
2019
2019
Interest income
$
44,602
$
44,320
$
44,515
Interest expense
7,952
8,672
10,192
Net interest income
36,650
35,648
34,323
Provision for credit losses
5,000
600
600
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
31,650
35,048
33,723
Non-interest income:
Service charges and other fees
2,500
2,487
2,428
Title fees
329
571
306
Net securities losses
(15
)
—
—
Gain on sale of SBA loans
371
322
217
Bank owned life insurance
548
560
553
Loan swap fees
1,231
4,260
1,115
Other
253
226
599
Total non-interest income
5,217
8,426
5,218
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
15,549
15,011
13,280
Occupancy and equipment
3,499
3,791
3,531
Amortization of other intangible assets
181
182
213
Other
5,614
6,348
5,575
Total non-interest expense
24,843
25,332
22,599
Income before income taxes
12,024
18,142
16,342
Income tax expense
2,676
3,934
3,415
Net income
$
9,348
$
14,208
$
12,927
Earnings Per Share (unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2020
2019
2019
Net income
$
9,348
$
14,208
$
12,927
Dividends paid on and earnings allocated to participating securities
(195
)
(299
)
(277
)
Income attributable to common stock
$
9,153
$
13,909
$
12,650
Weighted average common shares outstanding, including participating securities
19,946
19,957
19,926
Weighted average participating securities
(414
)
(419
)
(426
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
19,532
19,538
19,500
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.47
$
0.71
$
0.65
Weighted average common shares outstanding
19,532
19,538
19,500
Incremental shares from assumed conversions of options and restricted stock units
34
40
26
Weighted average common and equivalent shares outstanding
19,566
19,578
19,526
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.47
$
0.71
$
0.65
BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts and financial ratios)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2020
2019
2019
Selected Financial Data:
Return on average total assets
0.76
%
1.18
%
1.13
%
Return on average stockholders' equity
7.50
11.40
11.41
Return on average tangible common equity (1) (2)
9.59
14.66
15.01
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1) (2)
9.74
14.81
15.21
Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis
3.26
3.26
3.29
Efficiency ratio
59.34
57.48
57.15
Adjusted efficiency ratio (1)
58.74
56.93
56.43
Operating expense/average assets
2.01
2.10
1.97
Adjusted operating expense/average assets (1)
1.99
2.09
1.95
_______________________________ (1) See reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein. (2) Average tangible common equity represents a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as average total stockholders' equity less average goodwill and intangible assets.
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2020
2019
2019
Selected Financial Data:
Book value per share
$
25.01
$
25.06
$
23.43
Tangible book value per share (1)
$
19.46
$
19.54
$
17.88
Common shares outstanding
19,722
19,837
19,848
Capital Ratios:
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
12.9
%
13.1
%
13.3
%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
10.0
10.2
10.2
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
10.0
10.2
10.2
Tier 1 capital to average assets
8.2
8.5
8.1
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) (2)
7.8
8.1
7.8
Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank)
9.7
10.1
9.8
Asset Quality:
Loans 30-89 days past due
$
12,941
$
6,366
$
17,937
Loans 90 days past due and accruing
$
343
$
343
$
318
Non-performing loans
$
4,609
$
4,369
$
3,071
Other real estate owned
—
—
175
Non-performing assets
$
4,609
$
4,369
$
3,246
Non-performing loans/total loans
0.12
%
0.12
%
0.09
%
Non-performing assets/total assets
0.09
0.09
0.07
Allowance/non-performing loans
850.84
750.42
1,034.97
Allowance/total loans
1.04
0.89
0.94
_______________________________ (1) Tangible common equity represents a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets. (2) Tangible assets represent a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as total assets less goodwill and intangible assets.
BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Financial Information Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Rate Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Three Months Ended December 31,
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
2019
Average
Average
Average
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest
Cost
Balance
Interest
Cost
Balance
Interest
Cost
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, net (including loan fee income) (1)
$
3,677,017
$
39,810
4.35
%
$
3,547,865
$
39,780
4.45
%
$
3,275,828
$
37,659
4.66
%
Securities (1)
763,894
4,628
2.44
761,628
4,432
2.31
885,834
6,442
2.95
Deposits with banks
91,884
267
1.17
46,994
212
1.79
91,682
544
2.41
Total interest-earning assets (1)
4,532,795
44,705
3.97
4,356,487
44,424
4.05
4,253,344
44,645
4.26
Non-interest-earning assets:
Other assets
446,258
428,508
392,283
Total assets
$
4,979,053
$
4,784,995
$
4,645,627
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings
$
303,834
$
188
0.25
%
$
335,743
$
377
0.45
%
$
398,499
$
905
0.92
%
NOW
131,931
46
0.14
136,562
53
0.15
105,996
41
0.16
MMDA
1,049,707
2,409
0.92
1,067,493
3,108
1.16
983,942
3,586
1.48
Savings, NOW and MMDA
1,485,472
2,643
0.72
1,539,798
3,538
0.91
1,488,437
4,532
1.23
Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000
58,583
266
1.83
59,337
284
1.90
61,317
261
1.73
Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more
145,242
714
1.98
147,557
774
2.08
150,102
732
1.98
Total IPC deposits
1,689,297
3,623
0.86
1,746,692
4,596
1.04
1,699,856
5,525
1.32
Brokered deposits
166,523
692
1.67
93,372
391
1.66
209,409
1,210
2.34
Public funds
673,232
1,391
0.83
452,509
939
0.82
534,568
1,179
0.89
Total public and brokered deposits
839,755
2,083
1.00
545,881
1,330
0.97
743,977
2,389
1.30
Total deposits
2,529,052
5,706
0.91
2,292,573
5,926
1.03
2,443,833
7,914
1.31
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
29,575
78
1.06
116,312
494
1.69
7,691
45
2.37
FHLB advances
253,374
1,033
1.64
250,446
1,118
1.77
243,290
1,098
1.83
Subordinated debentures
78,932
1,135
5.78
78,897
1,134
5.70
78,793
1,135
5.84
Total borrowings
361,881
2,246
2.50
445,655
2,746
2.44
329,774
2,278
2.80
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,890,933
7,952
1.11
2,738,228
8,672
1.26
2,773,607
10,192
1.49
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
1,473,962
1,452,908
1,333,498
Other liabilities
112,582
99,607
79,083
Total liabilities
4,477,477
4,290,743
4,186,188
Stockholders' equity
501,576
494,252
459,439
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
4,979,053
$
4,784,995
$
4,645,627
Net interest rate spread
2.86
%
2.79
%
2.77
%
Net interest-earning assets
$
1,641,862
$
1,618,259
$
1,479,737
Net interest margin - tax-equivalent
36,753
3.26
%
35,752
3.26
%
34,453
3.29
%
Less: Tax-equivalent adjustment
(103
)
(0.01
)
(104
)
(0.01
)
(130
)
(0.02
)
Net interest income
$
36,650
$
35,648
$
34,323
Net interest margin
3.25
%
3.25
%
3.27
%
_______________________________ (1) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis.
BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Reconciliation of as reported (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures
The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.
The following table presents a reconciliation of return on average tangible common equity (as reported) and adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP).
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2020
2019
2019
Return on average tangible common equity - as reported
9.59
%
14.66
%
15.01
%
Amortization of other intangible assets
0.19
0.19
0.25
Income tax effect of adjustments above
(0.04
)
(0.04
)
(0.05
)
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
9.74
14.81
15.21
The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (as reported) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2020
2019
2019
Efficiency ratio - as reported
59.34
%
57.48
%
57.15
%
Non-interest expense - as reported
$
24,843
$
25,332
$
22,599
Less: Amortization of intangible assets
(181
)
(182
)
(213
)
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
$
24,662
$
25,150
$
22,386
Net interest income - as reported
$
36,650
$
35,648
$
34,323
Tax-equivalent adjustment
103
104
130
Net interest income, tax-equivalent basis
$
36,753
$
35,752
$
34,453
Non-interest income - as reported
$
5,217
$
8,426
$
5,218
Less: Net securities losses
15
—
—
Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP)
$
5,232
$
8,426
$
5,218
Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
$
41,985
$
44,178
$
39,671
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)
58.74
%
56.93
%
56.43
%
_______________________________ (1) Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and adjusted non-interest income.
The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2020
2019
2019
Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported
2.01
%
2.10
%
1.97
%
Amortization of other intangible assets
(0.02
)
(0.01
)
(0.02
)
Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP)
1.99
2.09
1.95
BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets calculation (non-GAAP):
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2020
2019
2019
Total assets - as reported
$
5,060,872
$
4,921,520
$
4,675,209
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets - as reported
(109,422
)
(109,627
)
(110,100
)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
4,951,450
$
4,811,893
$
4,565,109
Total stockholders' equity - as reported
$
493,253
$
497,154
$
465,003
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets - as reported
(109,422
)
(109,627
)
(110,100
)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$
383,831
$
387,527
$
354,903
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)
7.8
%
8.1
%
7.8
%
_______________________________ (1) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by tangible assets.