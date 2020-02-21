Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.    BBIO

BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.

(BBIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BridgeBio Pharma And Eidos Therapeutics To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 07:26pm EST

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO), together with affiliate company Eidos Therapeutics (Nasdaq: EIDX) announced today that they are presenting at two upcoming investor conferences:

  • The SVB Leerink Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 1PM (EST) in New York.
  • The Cowen and Company Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 9:20AM (EST) in Boston.

The presentations will be webcast live and can be accessed at www.bridgebio.com on the For Investors page under News & Events. The webcast will be available for replay for 30 days.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio is a team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators working to create life-altering medicines that target well-characterized genetic diseases at their source. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 to identify and advance transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases, which are diseases that arise from defects in a single gene, and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio’s pipeline of over 20 development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. For more information, visit bridgebio.com.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos is a BridgeBio Pharma affiliate company focused on addressing the large and growing unmet need caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). Eidos is developing AG10, a potentially disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of ATTR. For more information, please visit www.eidostx.com.

Media contact:
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.
Grace Rauh
Grace.rauh@bridgebio.com
(917) 232-5478

Investor contact:
John Grimaldi, Burns McClellan
jgrimaldi@burnsmc.com
212-213-0006 x362


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.
07:26pBridgeBio Pharma And Eidos Therapeutics To Present At Upcoming Investor Confe..
GL
02/19BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/06BRIDGEBIO PHARMA : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635
AQ
02/05BRIDGEBIO PHARMA : Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4..
AQ
01/13BRIDGEBIO PHARMA : Gene Therapy Subsidiaries Enter Strategic Partnership with Ca..
AQ
01/13BRIDGEBIO PHARMA : Company Presentation January 2020
PU
01/13BridgeBio Pharma Grows Pipeline to 20+ Genetic Medicines with Four Assets Foc..
GL
01/10BRIDGEBIO PHARMA : Gene Therapy Subsidiaries Enter Strategic Partnership with Ca..
AQ
01/08BRIDGEBIO PHARMA : PellePharm Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Patidegib Topi..
BU
01/07BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 26,7 M
EBIT 2019 -272 M
Net income 2019 -271 M
Finance 2019 367 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -12,6x
P/E ratio 2020 -14,5x
EV / Sales2019 148x
EV / Sales2020 213x
Capitalization 4 324 M
Chart BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 44,50  $
Last Close Price 36,14  $
Spread / Highest target 43,9%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neil Kumar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian M. Stolz Chief Operating Officer
Brian C. Stephenson Chief Financial Officer
Uma Sinha Chief Scientific Officer
Richard H. Scheller Director, Chairman-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.-0.17%4 324
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.10%390 914
ROCHE HOLDING AG10.08%298 571
NOVARTIS2.89%217 737
MERCK AND COMPANY-9.30%210 018
PFIZER-7.53%198 398
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group