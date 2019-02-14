Bridgeline Digital Acquires Natural Language Site Search and Analytics Products

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of cloud-based Web Content Management , eCommerce and Marketing Automation software, announced today their purchase of certain assets held by SeeVolution, Inc., most importantly the industry-leading products Celebros Search and SeeVolution Analytics software (Celebros).



Bridgeline is strategically expanding its product suite to better serve eCommerce customers and help drive their online revenues by incorporating differentiating artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities with natural language search and dynamic merchandising. Cross-selling the complementary products will provide both the Bridgeline and Celebros customer bases enhanced value to their current digital experiences.

The Celebros eCommerce site search utilizes AI with machine learning, incorporating Natural Language Processing (NLP) algorithms to power its intelligent search. This displays the most relevant and conversion-oriented search results to the end users. The site search includes advanced auto-complete, a powerful recommendation engine, intelligent navigation capabilities, Search Engine Optimization features and multifaceted merchandising tools to help boost eCommerce conversions - all while delivering a seamless user experience. The Celebros product also provides for voice-enabled search capabilities, in addition to an NLP extension that sits on top of the popular ElasticSearch software (which the Bridgeline Unbound platform already natively integrates with). The acquisition also includes feature-rich heatmapping analytics for understanding end-user behavioral patterns.

“ Bridgeline’s Unbound 7 product release combined with the Celebros assets greatly strengthen Bridgeline’s unique position in the eCommerce marketplace through the incorporation of strategic and innovative conversion-focused technologies that help customers drive incremental revenue,” says Carl Prizzi, EVP of Product. “Our latest product release boasts enhanced international eCommerce capabilities along with a redesigned administrative experience for efficiently managing complex enterprise eCommerce implementations with ease.”

“We’re excited to add the Celebros software to the Bridgeline suite,” said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. “We’re always seeking ways to improve upon our products for our customers - the addition of these innovative technologies will position them ahead of the curve in their respective industries.”

About Celebros Inc.

Celebros, Inc. is a global leader in eCommerce site search, merchandising and navigation conversion technologies for online retailers. Founded in 2000, Celebros revolutionized eCommerce by creating intelligent, concept-based semantic site search for online stores. Celebros has emerged as the industry leader in conversion technologies, developing a search solution that employs the most advanced NLP technology available. Celebros is the only provider of semantic conversion technologies that is available in seven languages. Customers include over 400 eCommerce retailers and merchants in 11 countries, including the United States, Europe and Asia, with many on Internet Retailer’s Top 100/500 companies. Celebros is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company™, helps customers maximize the performance of their full digital experience from websites and intranets to eCommerce experiences. Bridgeline's Unbound platform is a Digital Experience Platform that deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics with the goal of assisting marketers to deliver exceptional digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Contact:

Carl Prizzi

Bridgeline Digital, Inc

EVP Products & Solutions

press@bridgeline.com