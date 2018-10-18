Log in
Bridgeline Digital Chosen by Manufacturer for B2B and B2C Commerce Website Initiative

10/18/2018 | 04:07pm CEST

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider in cloud-based Web Content Management, eCommerce and Marketing Automation software, announced today that they will be partnering with a manufacturer who is a global leader in signage and office workspace accessories. This engagement encompasses a full website evaluation and redesign strategy.

The engagement will utilize Bridgeline’s professional services to audit and evaluate the manufacturer’s existing website and digital presence and establish a digital strategy for a full website development project taking place in early 2019.

The goals of this initial engagement are to architect a solution that best presents the massive selection of the manufacturer’s products to its broad customer base. The solution will provide the ability to attract new customers across the various target audience segments and efficiently direct them to the appropriate product lines of interest.

The strategy will also determine how to best deepen relationships with customers by defining upsell/cross-sell opportunities and incorporating marketing automation to drive increased revenue. In addition, Bridgeline will define methods for increasing lead generation for the distributor/dealer channel with features such as dealer finder, request a quote, lead capture and routing.

Bridgeline will assess current manual processes to perform B2B transactions and define an automated plan for handling B2B commerce transactions and other calls-to-action online in an effort to streamline business processes and create efficiencies for the organization.

As an outcome of this engagement, Bridgeline will define a strategic roadmap and phased approach which could encompass multiple web properties in addition to the main corporate site, with potential for product line/brand sites and a B2B portal in the future.

“As a premium SaaS Cloud provider, the Bridgeline Unbound Digital Experience Platform is the core foundation to powering holistic digital experiences. Our unique position in this partnership comes from years of working with large manufacturers and other organizations to develop omnichannel commerce experiences that allow them to thrive in both B2B and B2C channels,” said Carl Prizzi, Bridgeline Digital’s EVP of Products and Solutions. “Our professional services team leverages the power of the platform and their deep digital strategy and industry expertise to help customers implement exceptional digital experiences that drive results.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company™, helps customers maximize the performance of their full digital experience - from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline's Unbound (formerly iAPPS®) platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics to help marketers deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Contact:

Carl Prizzi

Bridgeline Digital, Inc

EVP Products & Solutions

press@bridgeline.com 

bl social.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
