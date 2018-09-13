Log in
News Summary

Regional Medical Care Services Provider Selects Bridgeline Unbound for Digital Experience Management and Analytics

09/13/2018 | 01:01pm CEST

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider in cloud-based Web Content Management, eCommerce and Marketing Automation software, announced today that a regional medical care services provider has chosen Bridgeline Unbound as their digital experience and website analytics solution.

The customer continues to use the Bridgeline Unbound platform to provide a unified customer experience, and now with the addition of Insights, it offers an opportunity to understand visitor behavior and dynamically present relevant content and messaging to power the complete customer journey.  The full Bridgeline Unbound product suite - including a robust content management system and marketing automation - allows the customer to attract, engage, nurture and convert, while also continuously optimizing their strategy with the addition of the Insights offering.

Bridgeline Insights aligns multichannel marketing efforts with robust dashboarding and reporting capabilities to track and measure overall usage and behavior, demographics and key metrics. This will allow the provider to understand usage and behavior to optimize the site and deliver a very contextual experience based on the various audience segments derived from user interests, past browser history, geographical location, referral traffic and more.

“We’re eager for our client to use the actionable analytics provided by our intuitive Insights offering for continuous optimization that, in turn, drives better actionable results,” said Ari Kahn, Bridgeline Digital’s CEO.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company™, helps customers maximize the performance of their full digital experience - from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline's Unbound (formerly iAPPS®) platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics to help marketers deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Contact:

Carl Prizzi

Bridgeline Digital, Inc

EVP Products & Solutions

press@bridgeline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
