Large Lighting Brand Selects Bridgeline's Celebros Solution To Power eCommerce Product Discovery & Intelligent Site Search

08/07/2020 | 01:26pm EDT

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of cloud-based digital experience software, announced today a large lighting Company has selected Celebros Search by Bridgeline as their eCommerce product discovery and site search solution.

The Company boasts more than 100,000 products online and offers a wide variety of light fixtures, including some of the world’s best lighting brands, such as Savoy House, Kichler and others.  The Company is the eCommerce division of a larger parent Company, founded in 1965, with a portfolio including popular manufacturers, retailers and online sellers.  

The Company chose Bridgeline’s Celebros search to improve their eCommerce website experience and online sales. Celebros search offers a wide variety of features to enhance eCommerce, including product discovery to increase average order value and drive higher conversions. The Company utilizes natural language processing (NLP) search, machine learning, dynamic refinements, search analytics, merchandising, and advanced auto complete to aid in product discovery.

Celebros search also includes product recommendations that are made based on live site analytical data to maximize ease of use. Further, Celebros Search provides recommendations for cross-sell/up-sell, allows for campaign management and dynamic merchandising for increased cart size and drives incremental revenue.

“Celebros Search is a powerful combination of eCommerce tools that help drive every aspect of online sales,” said Ari Kahn, Bridgeline Digital's CEO. “Bridgeline’s NLP Search has intelligent, machine learning that understands user behavior and trends to provide the customer with accurate and relevant results and recommendations.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience - from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline's Unbound platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Community Portals, Social Media Management, Translation and Web Analytics to help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. Headquartered in Woburn, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
