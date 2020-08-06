Log in
Leading Pharmacy Selects Bridgeline's Search to Power Site Search and Increase eCommerce Transactions

08/06/2020 | 02:18pm EDT

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of cloud-based digital experience software, announced today a leading pharmacy has selected Celebros Search by Bridgeline as their advanced search solution for their eCommerce store.

Bridgeline is strong in the pharmacy sector with several new customers that have selected Bridgeline, who have experienced increases in business and personal protective equipment sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company was founded over 50 years ago and specializes in pharmacy and beauty, with a retail presence that includes optical and photo services. They are committed to providing exceptional customer and patient care and invest heavily in training their team to the highest level to ensure the best possible service.

Bridgeline’s search was selected after a short trial period proved that it increased site search conversions as well as transactions and revenue.

Bridgeline’s Search has intelligent, machine learning that understands user behavior and trends to provide the customer with accurate and relevant results and recommendations. Advanced Auto Complete offers predictive queries and recommendations that are based on real-time analytics in order to provide customers with highly accurate and relevant recommendations. 

“After this customer tested a different search solution and saw conversion and sales drop, they quickly understood the value Bridgeline’s search solution offered,” says Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital.  “With Celebros Search our customers can focus on their core business, while we help them improve the eCommerce tools that drive revenue,” Kahn added.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience - from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline's Unbound platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Community Portals, Social Media Management, Translation and Web Analytics to help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. Headquartered in Woburn, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL, INC.83.12%12
SAP SE13.03%192 754
ORACLE CORPORATION4.76%170 312
SERVICENOW INC.54.34%83 575
INTUIT INC.18.71%81 087
DOCUSIGN, INC.204.98%41 477
