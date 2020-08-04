Log in
Top Pharmacy Chain in Ireland Selects Bridgeline's Search to Power Product Discovery, Merchandising & Conversion

08/04/2020 | 01:45pm EDT

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of cloud-based digital experience software, announced today a top pharmacy chain in Ireland has selected Celebros Search by Bridgeline as their site search solution for their online store. This marks several new pharmacy accounts for Bridgeline, deepening our customer base in the pharmacy and nutrition space.

The company has a string of pharmacy and health food stores in the West of Ireland, serving communities, individual and families for over 50 years. The company has hundreds of healthcare professionals and health experts who provide essential pharmacy dispensing and medical services as well as products for nutritional health, general well-being and lifestyle.

Bridgeline’s Search has intelligent, machine learning that understands user behavior and trends to provide the customer with accurate and relevant results and recommendations. Advanced Auto Complete offers predictive queries and recommendations that are based on real-time analytics in order to provide customers with highly accurate and relevant recommendations.

The company selected Bridgeline’s Search because it delivered more relevant and accurate search results and was capable of predicting which products to rank highest for their online customers.

“We know that a good online shopping experience translates into increased sales and more visitor returns,” says Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. “With Celebros, our customers can offer their online customers the highest level of service and best possible user experience,” Kahn added.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience - from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline's Unbound platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Community Portals, Social Media Management, Translation and Web Analytics to help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. Headquartered in Woburn, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9,95 M - -
Net income 2019 -9,47 M - -
Net cash 2019 0,30 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,23x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 14,6 M 14,6 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,52x
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 72
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart BRIDGELINE DIGITAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bridgeline Digital, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIDGELINE DIGITAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ari Kahn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joni Kahn Chairman
Mark G. Downey Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
JIm Voss Executive Vice President-Technology
Kenneth J. Galaznik Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL, INC.114.29%12
SAP SE14.31%192 373
ORACLE CORPORATION5.66%171 785
SERVICENOW INC.55.84%84 385
INTUIT INC.19.00%79 893
DOCUSIGN, INC.205.33%39 790
