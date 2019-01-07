Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bridgepoint Education Inc    BPI

BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION INC (BPI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bridgepoint Education : Brian Bethune, PhD, Named Vice President, Learning Services, for Bridgepoint Education

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 12:22pm EST

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgepoint Education announced today that it has appointed Brian Bethune, PhD, to the position of Vice President, Learning Services. Dr. Bethune will provide strategic leadership of the instructional design of academic programs, curriculum development, and learning technology in order to enhance students' experience and positively impact their success. He reports to Chief Marketing Officer Tom McCarty.

Bridgepoint Education, Inc. logo (PRNewsFoto/Bridgepoint Education)

"Brian's experience helping several universities across the country expand and diversify their academic offerings will be a great asset to Bridgepoint as it transitions to a technology services company," said Tom McCarty, Chief Marketing Officer. "We look forward to harnessing his student-focused approach to create new learning solutions."

Prior to joining Bridgepoint, Dr. Bethune served as Director, Continuing Studies at Hamline University, where he helped create new undergraduate programs in Psychology and Business, and masters' programs in Legal Studies and Business Analytics. He has also held the position of National Dean for several colleges at DeVry University and Dean of Creative Arts at Cuyahoga Community College.

Dr. Bethune holds a PhD from Bowling Green State University, a Master of Fine Arts from Minnesota State University, and a bachelor's from University of Minnesota.

About Bridgepoint Education
Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE:BPI) harnesses the latest technology to reimagine the modern student experience through programs, technologies, and resources representing a unique model for advancing education in the 21st century. Bridgepoint stands for greater access, social learning, and exposure to leading minds. For more information, visit www.bridgepointeducation.com or www.facebook.com/BridgepointEducation.

Contact: Lauren Coartney
858.513.9240 x11636 · Lauren.Coartney@bpiedu.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brian-bethune-phd-named-vice-president-learning-services-for-bridgepoint-education-300773943.html

SOURCE Bridgepoint Education


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION INC
12:22pBRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION : Brian Bethune, PhD, Named Vice President, Learning Servi..
PR
2018BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial..
AQ
2018BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION : Announces Greg Finkelstein as Chief Operating Officer
PR
2018BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION : Kicks off 12 Days of Giving this #GivingTuesday, Novembe..
PR
2018BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2018BRIDGEPOINT : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
2018BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form ..
AQ
2018BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
PR
2018Market Trends Toward New Normal in NETGEAR, Bridgepoint Education, Cincinnati..
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.