Bridgepoint Education : Brian Bethune, PhD, Named Vice President, Learning Services, for Bridgepoint Education

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgepoint Education announced today that it has appointed Brian Bethune, PhD, to the position of Vice President, Learning Services. Dr. Bethune will provide strategic leadership of the instructional design of academic programs, curriculum development, and learning technology in order to enhance students' experience and positively impact their success. He reports to Chief Marketing Officer Tom McCarty.

"Brian's experience helping several universities across the country expand and diversify their academic offerings will be a great asset to Bridgepoint as it transitions to a technology services company," said Tom McCarty, Chief Marketing Officer. "We look forward to harnessing his student-focused approach to create new learning solutions."

Prior to joining Bridgepoint, Dr. Bethune served as Director, Continuing Studies at Hamline University, where he helped create new undergraduate programs in Psychology and Business, and masters' programs in Legal Studies and Business Analytics. He has also held the position of National Dean for several colleges at DeVry University and Dean of Creative Arts at Cuyahoga Community College.

Dr. Bethune holds a PhD from Bowling Green State University, a Master of Fine Arts from Minnesota State University, and a bachelor's from University of Minnesota.

