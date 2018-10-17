Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bridgepoint Education : Dori Abel Named Vice President of Corporate Communication for Bridgepoint Education

10/17/2018 | 12:52am CEST

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE: BPI) today announced that is has appointed Dori Abel to the position of vice president of corporate communications. Reporting to Vickie Schray, Chief External Affairs Officer, Abel will oversee and provide strategic direction to investor relations, internal and external communications, public and media relations, and corporate social media for Bridgepoint and its universities.

Dori Abel, Vice President of Corporate Communications at Bridgepoint Education

"Dori's experience using communications to drive effective change, build brands, and strengthen organizational reputations make her a perfect fit for this role," Schray said. "We look forward to having her lead communications during this time of change, both within our organization and across the higher education environment."

Prior to joining Bridgepoint, Abel served as the senior vice president of communications at Synchrony Financial, where she led the communications for the organization's initial public offering (IPO) and separation from GE, and supported its new brand creation and launch. Abel has also been the Chief Marketing Officer at Archstone Consulting and has held several marketing and communication roles at Pitney Bowes, Madison Square Garden Network, UPS, Thomson McKinnon Securities and IBM. She has been awarded a Public Relations Society of America Bronze Anvil award for her communication work.

Abel was inducted into Phi Kappa Phi while earning her master's degree in education from the University of Bridgeport. She also holds a bachelor of science degree in journalism and media from Mercy College in New York.

About Bridgepoint Education
Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE:BPI) harnesses the latest technology to reimagine the modern student experience. Bridgepoint owns two academic institutions – Ashford University and University of the Rockies. Together, these programs, technologies, and resources represent a unique model for advancing education in the 21st century. Bridgepoint stands for greater access, social learning, and exposure to leading minds. For more information, visit www.bridgepointeducation.com or www.facebook.com/BridgepointEducation,

Contact: Nolan Sundrud
858.513.9240 x11636 · nolan.sundrud@bpiedu.com

 

Bridgepoint Education, Inc. logo (PRNewsFoto/Bridgepoint Education)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dori-abel-named-vice-president-of-corporate-communication-for-bridgepoint-education-300732378.html

SOURCE Bridgepoint Education


© PRNewswire 2018
