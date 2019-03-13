Federman & Sherwood : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Bridgepoint Education, Inc.

Federman & Sherwood announces that on March 8, 2019, a class action
lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern
District of California against Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE: BPI).
The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections
10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5,
including allegations of issuing a series of material or false
misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially
inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is March 8,
2016 through March 7, 2019.
Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all Bridgepoint
Education, Inc. shareholders who purchased common stock during the Class
Period and are therefore a member of the Class as described above. You
may move the Court no later than Friday, May 10, 2019 to serve as a lead
plaintiff for the entire Class. However, in order to do so, you must
meet certain legal requirements pursuant to the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and
participate in this or any other securities litigation, or should you
have any questions or concerns regarding this notice or preservation of
your rights, please contact:
Robin Hester
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania
Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Email to: rkh@federmanlaw.com
Or,
visit the firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com
