Fullstack Academy : Joins Bridgepoint Education to Accelerate Access to Technology Education Nationwide

NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullstack Academy , one of the longest-running and most successful technology bootcamps in the nation, has announced Bridgepoint Education, Inc.(NYSE: BPI), a provider of postsecondary education services, will acquire the school to accelerate access to technology education that will power the future. The partnership will prepare workforces of tomorrow by uniting Fullstack Academy's mission to transform individuals, communities, and economies through access to technology education with Bridgepoint Education's goal of providing innovative and diverse learning services. As a result, both companies will expand its skills-to-employment offerings to enrich lives and communities of the future.

As part of the acquisition, Fullstack Academy will maintain its operating model, brand, purpose, values, and leadership while offering its leading immersive programs in web development, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. Partnering with Bridgepoint Education will enable Fullstack Academy to extend the reach of its top-ranked programs such as The Grace Hopper Program, an immersive web development course for women where graduates pay tuition only after finding employment. Together, Bridgepoint Education and Fullstack Academy will accelerate technology education to help meet national demands for a tech workforce that is projected to grow faster than any occupation between 2016 and 2026 (Bureau of Labor Statistics).

"Since 2013, Fullstack Academy has been dedicated to skilling tomorrow's workforce to meet the growing demand for tech jobs in this country. But that growth is outpacing even what we have been able to provide, let alone traditional education paths," said David Yang, co-founder, Fullstack Academy.

"By joining Bridgepoint Education, we'll not only gain a like-minded partner dedicated to innovative education, but a partner that can help us scale our own mission to make technology education and careers a reality for more people around the country," said Nimit Maru, co-founder, Fullstack Academy.

The partnership with Bridgepoint Education will also enable Fullstack Academy to invest in new and existing partnerships with universities and governments. In addition, Fullstack Academy also works with the New York City Tech Talent Pipeline as a career training partner for its tuition-free Web Development Fellowship, and with the NYC Economic Development Corporation to help grow the city's cybersecurity workforce.

"When reviewing potential partners to help us reimagine the student experience via technology, we were immediately impressed with the outcomes-focused curriculum Fullstack Academy offers across its various programs and partnerships," said Andrew Clark, CEO, Bridgepoint Education. "This fast, focused and effective approach is exactly what modern education needs to fill tech talent pipelines, and we're excited about the changes we can make together."

About Fullstack Academy

Fullstack Academy opened in 2013, after co-founders David Yang and Nimit Maru opted to devote themselves full-time to building a technology school. Since then, they have expanded to Chicago, established the Grace Hopper Program - the first all-women web development bootcamp in the nation to offer deferred tuition, and now partner with universities and governments to provide similar programs. Fullstack Academy and Grace Hopper Program graduates have gone on to work at Google, Facebook, Amazon, various Fortune 100 firms, and countless start-ups. More details can be found at http://www.fullstackacademy.com or at http://www.gracehopper.com . For more information, contact Emily Rose Prats at press@fullstackacademy.com.

