Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Bridgepoint Education, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) has been investigating claims on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Bridgepoint Education, Inc. ("Bridgepoint" or the "Company") (NYSE: BPI).

On March 7, 2019, Bridgepoint disclosed that the Company's previously issued financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, should no longer be relied upon due to accounting errors. Specifically, "during the preparation of the 2018 annual consolidated financial statements, the Company determined that the process used for recording the revenue for the Full Tuition Grant program portion of our student contracts and the related judgments and estimates were not designed with sufficient precision." As a result, "the Company identified errors, relating to revenue, provision for bad debts, accounts receivable and deferred revenue, which resulted in the overstatement of revenue and expenses for the Restated Periods."

Bridgepoint also disclosed two material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting.

Following this news, Bridgepoint's stock price fell $3.21 per share, or 34%, to close at $6.22 per share.

If you purchased Bridgepoint securities, and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

