Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bridgepoint Education Inc    BPI

BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION INC

(BPI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Bridgepoint Education, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 04:51pm EST

NEW YORK, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) has been investigating claims on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Bridgepoint Education, Inc. ("Bridgepoint" or the "Company") (NYSE: BPI). 

On March 7, 2019, Bridgepoint disclosed that the Company's previously issued financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, should no longer be relied upon due to accounting errors.  Specifically, "during the preparation of the 2018 annual consolidated financial statements, the Company determined that the process used for recording the revenue for the Full Tuition Grant program portion of our student contracts and the related judgments and estimates were not designed with sufficient precision."  As a result, "the Company identified errors, relating to revenue, provision for bad debts, accounts receivable and deferred revenue, which resulted in the overstatement of revenue and expenses for the Restated Periods." 

Bridgepoint also disclosed two material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting.

Following this news, Bridgepoint's stock price fell $3.21 per share, or 34%, to close at $6.22 per share.

If you purchased Bridgepoint securities, and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952. 

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.  If you have any questions about your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Jeffrey P. Campisi
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(800) 290-1952
(212) 687-1980
Fax: (212) 687-7714
E-mail: jcampisi@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
350 Sansome Street, Suite 400
San Francisco, California  94104
(415) 772-4700
Fax:  (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-kaplan-fox-investigates-bridgepoint-education-inc-300808866.html

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION INC
04:51pINVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Investigates Bridgepoint Education, Inc.
PR
04:01pBPI INVESTIGATIVE ALERT : Hagens Berman Alerts Bridgepoint Education (BPI) Inves..
PR
04:01pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Bridgepoint ..
PR
12:30pInvestigation of Bridgepoint Education Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
BU
11:54aRosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Bridgepoi..
BU
08:05aBRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:08aBRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
06:01aBRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION : Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
PR
02/15BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
02/15BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION : Announces Receipt by AU NFP of IRS Determination of Nonp..
PR
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.