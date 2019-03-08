Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bridgepoint Education Inc    BPI

BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION INC

(BPI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Bridgepoint Education, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 08:28pm EST

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (“Bridgepoint” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BPI). This investigation concerns whether Bridgepoint has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 7, 2019, Bridgepoint announced that it would “restate the company’s previously issued unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, and advised that those financial statements should not be relied upon, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018.” Bridgepoint stated that the process used for recording revenue for the Full Tuition Grant program portion of its student contracts was “not designed with sufficient precision,” leading to “material” accounting errors related to revenue, provision for bad debts, accounts receivable, and deferred revenue, which resulted in the overstatement of revenue and expenses. Bridgepoint also identified weaknesses in internal controls.

On this news, Bridgepoint’s share price fell $3.21 per share, or 34%, to close at $6.22 on March 7, 2019.

If you acquired Bridgepoint securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION INC
08:28pKirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ..
BU
03/07CORRECTING AND REPLACING BRIDGEPOINT : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Bridg..
BU
03/07BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION : Former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Co..
PR
03/07INVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Investigates Bridgepoint Education, Inc.
PR
03/07BPI INVESTIGATIVE ALERT : Hagens Berman Alerts Bridgepoint Education (BPI) Inves..
PR
03/07Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Bridgepoint ..
PR
03/07Investigation of Bridgepoint Education Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
BU
03/07Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Bridgepoi..
BU
03/07BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/07BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 456 M
EBIT 2018 16,3 M
Net income 2018 12,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 8,76
P/E ratio 2019 12,20
EV / Sales 2018 0,37x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,01x
Capitalization 169 M
Chart BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION INC
Duration : Period :
Bridgepoint Education Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 12,8 $
Spread / Average Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew S. Clark President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Greg Finkelstein Chief Operating Officer
Kevin S. Royal Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anurag Malik Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert D. Hartman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION INC-11.27%169
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)29.84%19 651
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC20.17%5 573
KROTON EDUCACIONAL15.90%4 405
LAUREATE EDUCATION INC-3.94%3 284
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LTD--.--%3 264
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.