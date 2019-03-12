Log in
Bridgepoint Education Inc BPI

BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION INC

(BPI)
My previous session
The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

03/12/2019 | 10:04pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (“Bridgepoint” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BPI) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between March 8, 2016 and March 7, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 10, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Bridgepoint used inaccurate processes to record revenue for its Corporate Full Tuition Grant program. Based on these inaccurate processes, the Company made material accounting errors in revenue, accounts receivable, and multiple other areas, resulting in the overstatement of revenue and expenses. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Bridgepoint, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 451 M
EBIT 2018 16,3 M
Net income 2018 7,25 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 9,44
P/E ratio 2019 13,14
EV / Sales 2018 0,40x
EV / Sales 2019 0,02x
Capitalization 182 M
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew S. Clark President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Greg Finkelstein Chief Operating Officer
Kevin S. Royal Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anurag Malik Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert D. Hartman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION INC-0.14%182
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)35.16%20 456
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC20.22%5 575
KROTON EDUCACIONAL29.43%4 923
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LTD--.--%3 333
LAUREATE EDUCATION INC-3.08%3 313
