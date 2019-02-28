Bridgestone : Announces 2019 Motorsport Plan

Tokyo (February 28, 2019) -- Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) today announced its 2019 motorsport plan. Bridgestone supports various domestic and overseas motorsports, ranging from top-level professional series to grassroots amateur races, primarily by supplying Bridgestone POTENZA tires for car races and Bridgestone BATTLAX tires for motorcycle races.

The 2019 plan aims to build off a successful 2018 calendar in which teams using Bridgestone tires won championships in both the GT500 class and the GT300 class of SUPER GT car races for the first time in five years. Furthermore, in just its second year supporting the event, Bridgestone supplied tires to the teams that won the 2018 Endurance World Championship (EWC), which is the world's foremost series of endurance motorcycle races organized by Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM).

In 2019, Bridgestone will supply tires to the All Japan Road Race Championship and the Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race motorcycle races, as well as to the NTT IndyCar® Series in North America through. Through its Firestone brand, Bridgestone is entering its 20th consecutive season as the sole tire supplier, a partnership was recently extended through 2025. By designing and developing high-performing race tires for these top-level series, Bridgestone is continuously advancing its tire technology and expertise.

This year's plan also includes support for the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing 86/BRZ Race, the ROADSTER Party Race III, the All-Japan Gymkhana Championship, and racing kart, all of which are held in Japan. In addition, Bridgestone supplies tires to a team competing in the Nürburgring 24 Hours Endurance Race, a grassroots motorsports event held in Germany that gathers crowds of more than 200,000 spectators. By supplying tires to these motorsports, Bridgestone hopes to deliver enjoyable driving experiences.

In 2019, Bridgestone will continue working together with automobile manufacturers and other parties to contribute to the development of motorsports and to societies that encourage enjoyable driving and riding.

1. SUPER GT

・This is the most popular top-level race series in Japan. Tires will be supplied by both Japanese and overseas tire manufacturers, and participation in these competitions will help enhance Bridgestone's tire development technologies.

・In 2018, teams that used Bridgestone tires won championships in both the GT500 class and the GT300 class. In 2019, Bridgestone will supply tires to nine teams in the GT500 class and five teams in the GT300 class.

SUPER GT GT500 Class Tires: POTENZA RACING TIRE

Team Driver Vehicle LEXUS TEAM LEMANS WAKO'S Kazuya OSHIMA WAKO'S 4CR LC500 Kenta YAMASHITA LEXUS TEAM au TOM'S Kazuki NAKAJIMA au TOM'S LC500 Yuhi SEKIGUCHI LEXUS TEAM KeePer TOM'S Ryo HIRAKAWA KeePer TOM'S LC500 Nick Cassidy LEXUS TEAM ZENT CERUMO Yuji TACHIKAWA ZENT CERUMO LC500 Hiroaki ISHIURA LEXUS TEAM SARD Heikki Kovalainen DENSO KOBELCO SARD LC500 Yuichi NAKAYAMA TEAM IMPUL Daiki SASAKI CALSONIC IMPUL GT-R James Rossiter TEAM KUNIMITSU Naoki YAMAMOTO RAYBRIG NSX-GT Jenson Button ARTA Tomoki NOJIRI ARTA NSX-GT Takuya IZAWA KEIHIN REAL RACING Kodai TSUKAKOSHI KEIHIN NSX-GT Bertrand Baguette

SUPER GT GT300 Class Tires: POTENZA RACING TIRE

Team Driver Vehicle apr Koki SAGA TOYOTA GR SPORT PRIUS PHV apr GT Yuki NAKAYAMA SAITAMA TOYOPET Green Brave Shigekazu WAKISAKA SAITAMA TOYOPET GB MarkX MC Hiroki YOSHIDA ARTA Shinichi TAKAGI ARTA NSX GT3 Nirei FUKUZUMI K2 R&D LEON RACING Haruki KUROSAWA LEON PYRAMID AMG Naoya GAMOU K-tunes Racing Morio NITTA K-tunes RC F GT3 Sena SAKAGUCHI

2.CIK-FIA World and European Championships and All Japan Karting OK Championship

・These races are prime venues for cultivating promising young racers.

・In 2019, Bridgestone will supply tires exclusively for KZ class and KZ2 class races, as well as for Academy Trophy class races, in the CIK-FIA World and European Championships.

・Bridgestone also will support numerous teams and drivers in the OK class of the All Japan Karting Championship.

Tires: BRIDGESTONE RACING KART TIRE

Class Team Driver CIK-FIA World and European Championships

KZ class, KZ2 class, and Academy Trophy class Bridgestone will supply tires to all teams and drivers as the exclusive tire supplier. All Japan Karting OK Championship TONYKART RACING TEAM JAPAN Daiki SASAKI Haruyuki TAKAHASHI Gento MIYASHITA INTREPID JAPAN CORSE Koki MIZUNO Ryoto SATO FA-KART RACING TEAM Takuma ITO

And other drivers

3.All-Japan Gymkhana Championship

・In the All-Japan Gymkhana Championship, Bridgestone will supply POTENZA RE-12D TYPE A and POTENZA RE-11S tires.

・In 2018, drivers using Bridgestone tires won championships in three classes.

Tires: POTENZA RE-12D TYPE A and POTENZA RE-11S

Class Driver Vehicle PN2 Tetsuya YAMANO ABARTH 124 Spider PN3 Yu TOYOTA 86 SC Masaki NISHIHARA SUBARU Impreza SA4 Masafumi HISHII MITSUBISHI Lancer Evolution

And other drivers

4.TOYOTA GAZOO Racing 86/BRZ Race

・Both professional and amateur drivers compete in this race. Through the supply of tires, Bridgestone aims to communicate the fun of motorsports to as many people as possible.

・Bridgestone will supply POTENZA RE-07D tires for the PROFESSIONAL Series, which is open to both professional and amateur drivers, and POTENZA RE-12D tires for the CLUBMAN Series, which is open to only amateur drivers.

Tires: POTENZA RE-07D

Class Team Driver PROFESSIONAL Series Ogura Clutch with Revolution Masahiro SASAKI CG ROBOT RACING TEAM Takuto IGUCHI Rintaro KUBO Netz TOYOTA HYOGO Racing Team Naoya GAMOU ARTA with G-7AUTOSERVICE Takao ONISHI Mansaku Motor Takashi INOUE T by Two CABANA Racing Yuui TSUTSUMI

And other drivers

Tires: POTENZA RE-12D

Class Team Driver CLUBMAN Series Car Watch with Revolution Yohei HASHIMOTO CG ROBOT RACING TEAM Miku IKEJIMA

And other drivers

5.ROADSTER Party Race III

・As the sole tire provider in 2019, Bridgestone will supply POTENZA Adrenalin RE003 to this race, which is an opportunity to experience the pleasure of driving in motorsports.

6.NTT IndyCar® Series

・The NTT IndyCar® Series is the premier open-wheel racing series in North America.

・Through its Firestone brand, Bridgestone will be the sole tire supplier for the NTT IndyCar® Series through 2025. This year will be the 20th consecutive season that Firestone Firehawk race tires will be the only tires used in the series.

Tires: FIRESTONE FIREHAWK RACING TIRE

Team Driver A.J. FOYT ENTERPRISES Tony KANAAN Matheus LEIST ANDRETTI AUTOSPORT Ryan HUNTER-REAY Conor DALY Alexander ROSSI Zach VEACH ANDRETTI HERTA AUTOSPORT w/CURB-AGAJANIAN Marco ANDRETTI ARROW SCHMIDT PETERSON MOTORSPORTS James HINCHCLIFFE Marcus ERICSSON CARLIN Max CHILTON Charlie KIMBALL RC ENERSON CHIP GANASSI RACING Scott DIXON Felix ROSENQVIST DALE COYNE RACING Santino FERRUCCI DALE COYNE RACING with VASSER-SULLIVAN Sebastien BOURDAIS DRAGONSPEED Ben HANLEY ED CARPENTER RACING Ed CARPENTER Ed JONES Spencer PIGOT HARDING STEINBRENNER RACING Colton HERTA JUNCOS RACING Kyle KAISER McLAREN Fernando ALONSO MEYER SHANK RACING w/ARROW SPM Jack HARVEY RAHAL LETTERMAN LANIGAN RACING Jordan KING Graham RAHAL Takuma SATO TEAM PENSKE Helio CASTRONEVES Josef NEWGARDEN Simon PAGENAUD Will POWER

And other drivers

7.Nürburgring 24 Hours Endurance Race

・The Nürburgring 24 Hours Endurance Race is one of the biggest grassroots motorsport events and is open to amateur drivers. The 2019 race will be the 47th iteration of this event.

・Bridgestone will once again supply tires to the LEXUS LC of the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing team, which will be participating in this event for its 13th year in 2019.

Tires: POTENZA RACING TIRE

Class Team Driver Vehicle SP-PRO(Planned) TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Takeshi TSUCHIYA LEXUS LC Naoya GAMOU Takamitsu MATSUI Yuichi NAKAYAMA

1.FIM Endurance World Championship (EWC)

・The FIM EWC is the only motorcycle road race world championship with multiple tire suppliers.

・In the 2017-2018 season, Bridgestone's second year of supporting this event, vehicles equipped with Bridgestone tires claimed the championship.

・Bridgestone will continue to supply two teams with tires in this season.

Tires: RACING BATTLAX TIRE

Class Team Rider Vehicle EWC F.C.C. TSR Honda France Josh HOOK HONDA Freddy FORAY Mike DI MEGLIO YART Yamalube Yamaha Team Broc PARKES YAMAHA Marvin FRITZ Niccolo CANEPA

2.FIM EWC, Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race

・In 2018, a team using Bridgestone tires won this race for the 13th consecutive year.

・In the 2019 season, Bridgestone will supply tires to various teams with the aim of celebrating victory together.

Tires: RACING BATTLAX TIRE

Class Team Rider Vehicle EWC YAMAHA FACTORY RACING TEAM TBD YAMAHA YART Yamalube Yamaha Team Broc PARKES YAMAHA Marvin FRITZ Niccolo CANEPA Team HRC TBD HONDA F.C.C. TSR Honda France Josh HOOK HONDA Freddy FORAY Mike DI MEGLIO MuSASHi RT HARC-PRO. Honda TBD HONDA au Teluru MotoUP Racing Team Kosuke AKIYOSHI HONDA Tetsuta Nagashima Honda Asia-Dream Racing with SHOWA Zaqwan ZAIDI,TBD HONDA Honda Dream RT SAKURAI HONDA Sodo HAMAHARA,TBD HONDA Team ATJ Taro SEKIGUCHI,TBD HONDA Honda Suzuka Racing Team Yudai KAMEI HONDA Daijiro HIURA,TBD Kawasaki Team GREEN(Team name TBD) TBD KAWASAKI Yoshimura Suzuki MOTUL Racing TBD SUZUKI S-PULSE DREAM RACING TEAM TBD SUZUKI TEAM SUGAI RACING JAPAN Yoshiyuki SUGAI APRILIA Daniele VEGHINI Isami HIGASHIMURA

And other teams

3.MFJ All Japan Road Race Championship

・In 2018, riders using Bridgestone tires won series championships in two classes (JSB1000 and J-GP2). In 2019, Bridgestone will supply tires to numerous riders across 18 teams competing in the JSB1000 class, four teams in the J-GP2 class, and two teams in the J-GP3 class.

・In addition, Bridgestone will continue to support ST600 class races by supplying BATTLAX RACING R11 (NHS) tires exclusively to all teams and drivers in 2019.

Tires: RACING BATTLAX TIRE

Class Team Rider Vehicle JSB1000 YAMAHA FACTORY RACING TEAM Katsuyuki NAKASUGA YAMAHA Kohta NOZANE YAMALUBE RACING TEAM Keisuke MAEDA YAMAHA Team HRC Takumi TAKAHASHI HONDA Honda Dream RT SAKURAI HONDA Sodo HAMAHARA HONDA Honda Suzuka Racing Team Yudai KAMEI HONDA Team ATJ Taro SEKIGUCHI HONDA au Teluru MotoUP Racing Team Taiga HADA HONDA Kosuke AKIYOSHI MuSASHi RT HARC-PRO. Honda Ryo MIZUNO HONDA Honda Asia-Dream Racing with SHOWA Zaqwan ZAIDI HONDA Kawasaki Team GREEN Kazuma WATANABE KAWASAKI Ryosuke IWATO will raise racing RS-ITOH Akira YANAGAWA KAWASAKI Yoshimura Suzuki MOTUL Racing Yukio KAGAYAMA SUZUKI Kazuki WATANABE S-PULSE DREAM RACING IAI Hideyuki OGATA SUZUKI TEAM SUGAI RACING JAPAN Yoshiyuki SUGAI APRILIA J-GP2 MuSASHi RT HARC-PRO. Teppei NAGOE HP6-q Team Kotake RSC Kosuke SAKUMOTO MORIWAKI SDG Mistresa RT HARC-PRO. Ikuhiro ENOKIDO HP6-q MARUMAE MTR Masaki TOKUDOME HP6 J-GP3 CLUB Y's Sho HASEGAWA HONDA Team Plusone Yuto FUKUSHIMA HONDA ST600 Bridgestone will supply tires to all teams and riders as the exclusive tire supplier.

And other riders

4. MFJ All Japan Motocross Championship

・For the 2019 season, Bridgestone will supply tires to three classes (IA1, IA2, and Ladies'Class).

Tires: BATTLECROSS X10/X20/X30/X40 and other tires for motocross races

Class Team Rider Vehicle IA1 Team HRC Akira NARITA HONDA Kei YAMAMOTO Bells Racing/MORIWAKI/SoCal MXTF Yohei KOJIMA HONDA T.E.SPORT SHOWA Gota OTSUKA HONDA T.E.SPORT KYB Kazunori ONO Team TARGET Takumu YOKOSAWA HONDA Kawasaki Team GREEN Hiroaki ARAI KAWASAKI RACING TEAM TAKA Yuui HOSHINO YAMAHA IA2 YAMALUBE RACING TEAM with TEAM M-FACTORY Kota TORIYABE YAMAHA Y's RACING Urara SASAKI YAMAHA Bells Racing with MORIWAKI Kainosuke OSHIRO HONDA TEAM KOHSAKA Ukyo MICHIWAKI HONDA GOSHI RACING Ryo ISHIURA HONDA Ladies' Class T.E.SPORT SHOWA Manaka KAWAI HONDA T.E.SPORT Iroha ONO

And other riders