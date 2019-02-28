Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Bridgestone Corp    5108   JP3830800003

BRIDGESTONE CORP

(5108)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bridgestone : Announces 2019 Motorsport Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 01:10am EST

Tokyo (February 28, 2019) -- Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) today announced its 2019 motorsport plan. Bridgestone supports various domestic and overseas motorsports, ranging from top-level professional series to grassroots amateur races, primarily by supplying Bridgestone POTENZA tires for car races and Bridgestone BATTLAX tires for motorcycle races.

The 2019 plan aims to build off a successful 2018 calendar in which teams using Bridgestone tires won championships in both the GT500 class and the GT300 class of SUPER GT car races for the first time in five years. Furthermore, in just its second year supporting the event, Bridgestone supplied tires to the teams that won the 2018 Endurance World Championship (EWC), which is the world's foremost series of endurance motorcycle races organized by Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM).

In 2019, Bridgestone will supply tires to the All Japan Road Race Championship and the Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race motorcycle races, as well as to the NTT IndyCar® Series in North America through. Through its Firestone brand, Bridgestone is entering its 20th consecutive season as the sole tire supplier, a partnership was recently extended through 2025. By designing and developing high-performing race tires for these top-level series, Bridgestone is continuously advancing its tire technology and expertise.

This year's plan also includes support for the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing 86/BRZ Race, the ROADSTER Party Race III, the All-Japan Gymkhana Championship, and racing kart, all of which are held in Japan. In addition, Bridgestone supplies tires to a team competing in the Nürburgring 24 Hours Endurance Race, a grassroots motorsports event held in Germany that gathers crowds of more than 200,000 spectators. By supplying tires to these motorsports, Bridgestone hopes to deliver enjoyable driving experiences.

In 2019, Bridgestone will continue working together with automobile manufacturers and other parties to contribute to the development of motorsports and to societies that encourage enjoyable driving and riding.

1. SUPER GT

・This is the most popular top-level race series in Japan. Tires will be supplied by both Japanese and overseas tire manufacturers, and participation in these competitions will help enhance Bridgestone's tire development technologies.
・In 2018, teams that used Bridgestone tires won championships in both the GT500 class and the GT300 class. In 2019, Bridgestone will supply tires to nine teams in the GT500 class and five teams in the GT300 class.

SUPER GT GT500 Class Tires: POTENZA RACING TIRE

Team Driver Vehicle
LEXUS TEAM LEMANS WAKO'S Kazuya OSHIMA WAKO'S 4CR LC500
Kenta YAMASHITA
LEXUS TEAM au TOM'S Kazuki NAKAJIMA au TOM'S LC500
Yuhi SEKIGUCHI
LEXUS TEAM KeePer TOM'S Ryo HIRAKAWA KeePer TOM'S LC500
Nick Cassidy
LEXUS TEAM ZENT CERUMO Yuji TACHIKAWA ZENT CERUMO LC500
Hiroaki ISHIURA
LEXUS TEAM SARD Heikki Kovalainen DENSO KOBELCO SARD LC500
Yuichi NAKAYAMA
TEAM IMPUL Daiki SASAKI CALSONIC IMPUL GT-R
James Rossiter
TEAM KUNIMITSU Naoki YAMAMOTO RAYBRIG NSX-GT
Jenson Button
ARTA Tomoki NOJIRI ARTA NSX-GT
Takuya IZAWA
KEIHIN REAL RACING Kodai TSUKAKOSHI KEIHIN NSX-GT
Bertrand Baguette

SUPER GT GT300 Class Tires: POTENZA RACING TIRE

Team Driver Vehicle
apr Koki SAGA TOYOTA GR SPORT PRIUS PHV apr GT
Yuki NAKAYAMA
SAITAMA TOYOPET Green Brave Shigekazu WAKISAKA SAITAMA TOYOPET GB MarkX MC
Hiroki YOSHIDA
ARTA Shinichi TAKAGI ARTA NSX GT3
Nirei FUKUZUMI
K2 R&D LEON RACING Haruki KUROSAWA LEON PYRAMID AMG
Naoya GAMOU
K-tunes Racing Morio NITTA K-tunes RC F GT3
Sena SAKAGUCHI

2.CIK-FIA World and European Championships and All Japan Karting OK Championship

・These races are prime venues for cultivating promising young racers.
・In 2019, Bridgestone will supply tires exclusively for KZ class and KZ2 class races, as well as for Academy Trophy class races, in the CIK-FIA World and European Championships.
・Bridgestone also will support numerous teams and drivers in the OK class of the All Japan Karting Championship.

Tires: BRIDGESTONE RACING KART TIRE

Class Team Driver
CIK-FIA World and European Championships
KZ class, KZ2 class, and Academy Trophy class 		Bridgestone will supply tires to all teams and drivers as the exclusive tire supplier.
All Japan Karting OK Championship TONYKART RACING TEAM JAPAN Daiki SASAKI
Haruyuki TAKAHASHI
Gento MIYASHITA
INTREPID JAPAN CORSE Koki MIZUNO
Ryoto SATO
FA-KART RACING TEAM Takuma ITO

And other drivers


3.All-Japan Gymkhana Championship

・In the All-Japan Gymkhana Championship, Bridgestone will supply POTENZA RE-12D TYPE A and POTENZA RE-11S tires.
・In 2018, drivers using Bridgestone tires won championships in three classes.

Tires: POTENZA RE-12D TYPE A and POTENZA RE-11S

Class Driver Vehicle
PN2 Tetsuya YAMANO ABARTH 124 Spider
PN3 Yu TOYOTA 86
SC Masaki NISHIHARA SUBARU Impreza
SA4 Masafumi HISHII MITSUBISHI Lancer Evolution

And other drivers


4.TOYOTA GAZOO Racing 86/BRZ Race

・Both professional and amateur drivers compete in this race. Through the supply of tires, Bridgestone aims to communicate the fun of motorsports to as many people as possible.
・Bridgestone will supply POTENZA RE-07D tires for the PROFESSIONAL Series, which is open to both professional and amateur drivers, and POTENZA RE-12D tires for the CLUBMAN Series, which is open to only amateur drivers.

Tires: POTENZA RE-07D

Class Team Driver
PROFESSIONAL Series Ogura Clutch with Revolution Masahiro SASAKI
CG ROBOT RACING TEAM Takuto IGUCHI
Rintaro KUBO
Netz TOYOTA HYOGO Racing Team Naoya GAMOU
ARTA with G-7AUTOSERVICE Takao ONISHI
Mansaku Motor Takashi INOUE
T by Two CABANA Racing Yuui TSUTSUMI

And other drivers


Tires: POTENZA RE-12D

Class Team Driver
CLUBMAN Series Car Watch with Revolution Yohei HASHIMOTO
CG ROBOT RACING TEAM Miku IKEJIMA

And other drivers

5.ROADSTER Party Race III

・As the sole tire provider in 2019, Bridgestone will supply POTENZA Adrenalin RE003 to this race, which is an opportunity to experience the pleasure of driving in motorsports.

6.NTT IndyCar® Series

・The NTT IndyCar® Series is the premier open-wheel racing series in North America.
・Through its Firestone brand, Bridgestone will be the sole tire supplier for the NTT IndyCar® Series through 2025. This year will be the 20th consecutive season that Firestone Firehawk race tires will be the only tires used in the series.

Tires: FIRESTONE FIREHAWK RACING TIRE

Team Driver
A.J. FOYT ENTERPRISES Tony KANAAN
Matheus LEIST
ANDRETTI AUTOSPORT Ryan HUNTER-REAY
Conor DALY
Alexander ROSSI
Zach VEACH
ANDRETTI HERTA AUTOSPORT w/CURB-AGAJANIAN Marco ANDRETTI
ARROW SCHMIDT PETERSON MOTORSPORTS James HINCHCLIFFE
Marcus ERICSSON
CARLIN Max CHILTON
Charlie KIMBALL
RC ENERSON
CHIP GANASSI RACING Scott DIXON
Felix ROSENQVIST
DALE COYNE RACING Santino FERRUCCI
DALE COYNE RACING with VASSER-SULLIVAN Sebastien BOURDAIS
DRAGONSPEED Ben HANLEY
ED CARPENTER RACING Ed CARPENTER
Ed JONES
Spencer PIGOT
HARDING STEINBRENNER RACING Colton HERTA
JUNCOS RACING Kyle KAISER
McLAREN Fernando ALONSO
MEYER SHANK RACING w/ARROW SPM Jack HARVEY
RAHAL LETTERMAN LANIGAN RACING Jordan KING
Graham RAHAL
Takuma SATO
TEAM PENSKE Helio CASTRONEVES
Josef NEWGARDEN
Simon PAGENAUD
Will POWER

And other drivers


7.Nürburgring 24 Hours Endurance Race

・The Nürburgring 24 Hours Endurance Race is one of the biggest grassroots motorsport events and is open to amateur drivers. The 2019 race will be the 47th iteration of this event.
・Bridgestone will once again supply tires to the LEXUS LC of the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing team, which will be participating in this event for its 13th year in 2019.

Tires: POTENZA RACING TIRE

Class Team Driver Vehicle
SP-PRO(Planned) TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Takeshi TSUCHIYA LEXUS LC
Naoya GAMOU
Takamitsu MATSUI
Yuichi NAKAYAMA

1.FIM Endurance World Championship (EWC)

・The FIM EWC is the only motorcycle road race world championship with multiple tire suppliers.
・In the 2017-2018 season, Bridgestone's second year of supporting this event, vehicles equipped with Bridgestone tires claimed the championship.
・Bridgestone will continue to supply two teams with tires in this season.

Tires: RACING BATTLAX TIRE

Class Team Rider Vehicle
EWC F.C.C. TSR Honda France Josh HOOK HONDA
Freddy FORAY
Mike DI MEGLIO
YART Yamalube Yamaha Team Broc PARKES YAMAHA
Marvin FRITZ
Niccolo CANEPA

2.FIM EWC, Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race

・In 2018, a team using Bridgestone tires won this race for the 13th consecutive year.
・In the 2019 season, Bridgestone will supply tires to various teams with the aim of celebrating victory together.

Tires: RACING BATTLAX TIRE

Class Team Rider Vehicle
EWC YAMAHA FACTORY RACING TEAM TBD YAMAHA
YART Yamalube Yamaha Team Broc PARKES YAMAHA
Marvin FRITZ
Niccolo CANEPA
Team HRC TBD HONDA
F.C.C. TSR Honda France Josh HOOK HONDA
Freddy FORAY
Mike DI MEGLIO
MuSASHi RT HARC-PRO. Honda TBD HONDA
au Teluru MotoUP Racing Team Kosuke AKIYOSHI HONDA
Tetsuta Nagashima
Honda Asia-Dream Racing with SHOWA Zaqwan ZAIDI,TBD HONDA
Honda Dream RT SAKURAI HONDA Sodo HAMAHARA,TBD HONDA
Team ATJ Taro SEKIGUCHI,TBD HONDA
Honda Suzuka Racing Team Yudai KAMEI HONDA
Daijiro HIURA,TBD
Kawasaki Team GREEN(Team name TBD) TBD KAWASAKI
Yoshimura Suzuki MOTUL Racing TBD SUZUKI
S-PULSE DREAM RACING TEAM TBD SUZUKI
TEAM SUGAI RACING JAPAN Yoshiyuki SUGAI APRILIA
Daniele VEGHINI
Isami HIGASHIMURA

And other teams


3.MFJ All Japan Road Race Championship

・In 2018, riders using Bridgestone tires won series championships in two classes (JSB1000 and J-GP2). In 2019, Bridgestone will supply tires to numerous riders across 18 teams competing in the JSB1000 class, four teams in the J-GP2 class, and two teams in the J-GP3 class.
・In addition, Bridgestone will continue to support ST600 class races by supplying BATTLAX RACING R11 (NHS) tires exclusively to all teams and drivers in 2019.

Tires: RACING BATTLAX TIRE

Class Team Rider Vehicle
JSB1000 YAMAHA FACTORY RACING TEAM Katsuyuki NAKASUGA YAMAHA
Kohta NOZANE
YAMALUBE RACING TEAM Keisuke MAEDA YAMAHA
Team HRC Takumi TAKAHASHI HONDA
Honda Dream RT SAKURAI HONDA Sodo HAMAHARA HONDA
Honda Suzuka Racing Team Yudai KAMEI HONDA
Team ATJ Taro SEKIGUCHI HONDA
au Teluru MotoUP Racing Team Taiga HADA HONDA
Kosuke AKIYOSHI
MuSASHi RT HARC-PRO. Honda Ryo MIZUNO HONDA
Honda Asia-Dream Racing with SHOWA Zaqwan ZAIDI HONDA
Kawasaki Team GREEN Kazuma WATANABE KAWASAKI
Ryosuke IWATO
will raise racing RS-ITOH Akira YANAGAWA KAWASAKI
Yoshimura Suzuki MOTUL Racing Yukio KAGAYAMA SUZUKI
Kazuki WATANABE
S-PULSE DREAM RACING IAI Hideyuki OGATA SUZUKI
TEAM SUGAI RACING JAPAN Yoshiyuki SUGAI APRILIA
J-GP2 MuSASHi RT HARC-PRO. Teppei NAGOE HP6-q
Team Kotake RSC Kosuke SAKUMOTO MORIWAKI
SDG Mistresa RT HARC-PRO. Ikuhiro ENOKIDO HP6-q
MARUMAE MTR Masaki TOKUDOME HP6
J-GP3 CLUB Y's Sho HASEGAWA HONDA
Team Plusone Yuto FUKUSHIMA HONDA
ST600 Bridgestone will supply tires to all teams and riders as the exclusive tire supplier.

And other riders


4. MFJ All Japan Motocross Championship

・For the 2019 season, Bridgestone will supply tires to three classes (IA1, IA2, and Ladies'Class).

Tires: BATTLECROSS X10/X20/X30/X40 and other tires for motocross races

Class Team Rider Vehicle
IA1 Team HRC Akira NARITA HONDA
Kei YAMAMOTO
Bells Racing/MORIWAKI/SoCal MXTF Yohei KOJIMA HONDA
T.E.SPORT SHOWA Gota OTSUKA HONDA
T.E.SPORT KYB Kazunori ONO
Team TARGET Takumu YOKOSAWA HONDA
Kawasaki Team GREEN Hiroaki ARAI KAWASAKI
RACING TEAM TAKA Yuui HOSHINO YAMAHA
IA2 YAMALUBE RACING TEAM with TEAM M-FACTORY Kota TORIYABE YAMAHA
Y's RACING Urara SASAKI YAMAHA
Bells Racing with MORIWAKI Kainosuke OSHIRO HONDA
TEAM KOHSAKA Ukyo MICHIWAKI HONDA
GOSHI RACING Ryo ISHIURA HONDA
Ladies' Class T.E.SPORT SHOWA Manaka KAWAI HONDA
T.E.SPORT Iroha ONO

And other riders

About Bridgestone Corporation:
Bridgestone Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is the world's largest tire and rubber company. In addition to tires for use in a wide variety of applications, it also manufactures a broad range of diversified products, which include industrial rubber and chemical products and sporting goods. Its products are sold in over 150 nations and territories around the world.

Disclaimer

Bridgestone Corporation published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 06:09:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRIDGESTONE CORP
01:10aBRIDGESTONE : Announces 2019 Motorsport Plan
PU
02/18ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Kick Higher On Renewed U.S.-China Trade Hopes
DJ
02/18BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION : Senior Management Changes
AQ
02/15GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Amazon, Facebook, Berkshire Hathaway, Nvidia
02/15BRIDGESTONE : Notice regarding Fixing the Acquisition Price through Off-Auction ..
PU
02/15BRIDGESTONE : Senior Management Changes
PU
02/15BRIDGESTONE CORP : Slide show results
CO
02/15BRIDGESTONE CORP : Annual results
CO
02/12BRIDGESTONE : Receives Certification for Radial Tires for the Boeing 737 MAX 9
PU
02/11BRIDGESTONE : FIRESTONE EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE TIRE SUPPLIER PARTNERSHIP WITH NTT IND..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 737 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 300 B
Finance 2019 241 B
Yield 2019 3,70%
P/E ratio 2019 10,90
P/E ratio 2020 10,36
EV / Sales 2019 0,84x
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
Capitalization 3 369 B
Chart BRIDGESTONE CORP
Duration : Period :
Bridgestone Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIDGESTONE CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 4 779  JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masaaki Tsuya Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Akihiro Eto President & Chief Operating Officer
Kazuhisa Nishigai Director
Narumi Zaitsu Director
Scott Trevor Davis Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIDGESTONE CORP7.35%30 476
MICHELIN21.28%21 654
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ16.78%4 919
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE)-3.04%4 595
YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO LTD15.71%3 505
SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES LTD13.46%3 373
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.