Bridgestone : Announces 2019 Motorsport Plan

Tokyo (February 28, 2019) -- Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) today announced its 2019 motorsport plan. Bridgestone supports various domestic and overseas motorsports, ranging from top-level professional series to grassroots amateur races, primarily by supplying Bridgestone POTENZA tires for car races and Bridgestone BATTLAX tires for motorcycle races.
The 2019 plan aims to build off a successful 2018 calendar in which teams using Bridgestone tires won championships in both the GT500 class and the GT300 class of SUPER GT car races for the first time in five years. Furthermore, in just its second year supporting the event, Bridgestone supplied tires to the teams that won the 2018 Endurance World Championship (EWC), which is the world's foremost series of endurance motorcycle races organized by Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM).
In 2019, Bridgestone will supply tires to the All Japan Road Race Championship and the Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race motorcycle races, as well as to the NTT IndyCar® Series in North America through. Through its Firestone brand, Bridgestone is entering its 20th consecutive season as the sole tire supplier, a partnership was recently extended through 2025. By designing and developing high-performing race tires for these top-level series, Bridgestone is continuously advancing its tire technology and expertise.
This year's plan also includes support for the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing 86/BRZ Race, the ROADSTER Party Race III, the All-Japan Gymkhana Championship, and racing kart, all of which are held in Japan. In addition, Bridgestone supplies tires to a team competing in the Nürburgring 24 Hours Endurance Race, a grassroots motorsports event held in Germany that gathers crowds of more than 200,000 spectators. By supplying tires to these motorsports, Bridgestone hopes to deliver enjoyable driving experiences.
In 2019, Bridgestone will continue working together with automobile manufacturers and other parties to contribute to the development of motorsports and to societies that encourage enjoyable driving and riding.
1. SUPER GT
・This is the most popular top-level race series in Japan. Tires will be supplied by both Japanese and overseas tire manufacturers, and participation in these competitions will help enhance Bridgestone's tire development technologies.
・In 2018, teams that used Bridgestone tires won championships in both the GT500 class and the GT300 class. In 2019, Bridgestone will supply tires to nine teams in the GT500 class and five teams in the GT300 class.
SUPER GT GT500 Class Tires: POTENZA RACING TIRE
|
Team
|
Driver
|
Vehicle
|
LEXUS TEAM LEMANS WAKO'S
|
Kazuya OSHIMA
|
WAKO'S 4CR LC500
|
Kenta YAMASHITA
|
LEXUS TEAM au TOM'S
|
Kazuki NAKAJIMA
|
au TOM'S LC500
|
Yuhi SEKIGUCHI
|
LEXUS TEAM KeePer TOM'S
|
Ryo HIRAKAWA
|
KeePer TOM'S LC500
|
Nick Cassidy
|
LEXUS TEAM ZENT CERUMO
|
Yuji TACHIKAWA
|
ZENT CERUMO LC500
|
Hiroaki ISHIURA
|
LEXUS TEAM SARD
|
Heikki Kovalainen
|
DENSO KOBELCO SARD LC500
|
Yuichi NAKAYAMA
|
TEAM IMPUL
|
Daiki SASAKI
|
CALSONIC IMPUL GT-R
|
James Rossiter
|
TEAM KUNIMITSU
|
Naoki YAMAMOTO
|
RAYBRIG NSX-GT
|
Jenson Button
|
ARTA
|
Tomoki NOJIRI
|
ARTA NSX-GT
|
Takuya IZAWA
|
KEIHIN REAL RACING
|
Kodai TSUKAKOSHI
|
KEIHIN NSX-GT
|
Bertrand Baguette
SUPER GT GT300 Class Tires: POTENZA RACING TIRE
|
Team
|
Driver
|
Vehicle
|
apr
|
Koki SAGA
|
TOYOTA GR SPORT PRIUS PHV apr GT
|
Yuki NAKAYAMA
|
SAITAMA TOYOPET Green Brave
|
Shigekazu WAKISAKA
|
SAITAMA TOYOPET GB MarkX MC
|
Hiroki YOSHIDA
|
ARTA
|
Shinichi TAKAGI
|
ARTA NSX GT3
|
Nirei FUKUZUMI
|
K2 R&D LEON RACING
|
Haruki KUROSAWA
|
LEON PYRAMID AMG
|
Naoya GAMOU
|
K-tunes Racing
|
Morio NITTA
|
K-tunes RC F GT3
|
Sena SAKAGUCHI
2.CIK-FIA World and European Championships and All Japan Karting OK Championship
・These races are prime venues for cultivating promising young racers.
・In 2019, Bridgestone will supply tires exclusively for KZ class and KZ2 class races, as well as for Academy Trophy class races, in the CIK-FIA World and European Championships.
・Bridgestone also will support numerous teams and drivers in the OK class of the All Japan Karting Championship.
Tires: BRIDGESTONE RACING KART TIRE
|
Class
|
Team
|
Driver
|
CIK-FIA World and European Championships
KZ class, KZ2 class, and Academy Trophy class
|
Bridgestone will supply tires to all teams and drivers as the exclusive tire supplier.
|
All Japan Karting OK Championship
|
TONYKART RACING TEAM JAPAN
|
Daiki SASAKI
|
Haruyuki TAKAHASHI
|
Gento MIYASHITA
|
INTREPID JAPAN CORSE
|
Koki MIZUNO
|
Ryoto SATO
|
FA-KART RACING TEAM
|
Takuma ITO
And other drivers
3.All-Japan Gymkhana Championship
・In the All-Japan Gymkhana Championship, Bridgestone will supply POTENZA RE-12D TYPE A and POTENZA RE-11S tires.
・In 2018, drivers using Bridgestone tires won championships in three classes.
Tires: POTENZA RE-12D TYPE A and POTENZA RE-11S
|
Class
|
Driver
|
Vehicle
|
PN2
|
Tetsuya YAMANO
|
ABARTH 124 Spider
|
PN3
|
Yu
|
TOYOTA 86
|
SC
|
Masaki NISHIHARA
|
SUBARU Impreza
|
SA4
|
Masafumi HISHII
|
MITSUBISHI Lancer Evolution
And other drivers
4.TOYOTA GAZOO Racing 86/BRZ Race
・Both professional and amateur drivers compete in this race. Through the supply of tires, Bridgestone aims to communicate the fun of motorsports to as many people as possible.
・Bridgestone will supply POTENZA RE-07D tires for the PROFESSIONAL Series, which is open to both professional and amateur drivers, and POTENZA RE-12D tires for the CLUBMAN Series, which is open to only amateur drivers.
Tires: POTENZA RE-07D
|
Class
|
Team
|
Driver
|
PROFESSIONAL Series
|
Ogura Clutch with Revolution
|
Masahiro SASAKI
|
CG ROBOT RACING TEAM
|
Takuto IGUCHI
|
Rintaro KUBO
|
Netz TOYOTA HYOGO Racing Team
|
Naoya GAMOU
|
ARTA with G-7AUTOSERVICE
|
Takao ONISHI
|
Mansaku Motor
|
Takashi INOUE
|
T by Two CABANA Racing
|
Yuui TSUTSUMI
And other drivers
Tires: POTENZA RE-12D
|
Class
|
Team
|
Driver
|
CLUBMAN Series
|
Car Watch with Revolution
|
Yohei HASHIMOTO
|
CG ROBOT RACING TEAM
|
Miku IKEJIMA
And other drivers
5.ROADSTER Party Race III
・As the sole tire provider in 2019, Bridgestone will supply POTENZA Adrenalin RE003 to this race, which is an opportunity to experience the pleasure of driving in motorsports.
6.NTT IndyCar® Series
・The NTT IndyCar® Series is the premier open-wheel racing series in North America.
・Through its Firestone brand, Bridgestone will be the sole tire supplier for the NTT IndyCar® Series through 2025. This year will be the 20th consecutive season that Firestone Firehawk race tires will be the only tires used in the series.
Tires: FIRESTONE FIREHAWK RACING TIRE
|
Team
|
Driver
|
A.J. FOYT ENTERPRISES
|
Tony KANAAN
|
Matheus LEIST
|
ANDRETTI AUTOSPORT
|
Ryan HUNTER-REAY
|
Conor DALY
|
Alexander ROSSI
|
Zach VEACH
|
ANDRETTI HERTA AUTOSPORT w/CURB-AGAJANIAN
|
Marco ANDRETTI
|
|
ARROW SCHMIDT PETERSON MOTORSPORTS
|
James HINCHCLIFFE
|
Marcus ERICSSON
|
CARLIN
|
Max CHILTON
|
Charlie KIMBALL
|
RC ENERSON
|
CHIP GANASSI RACING
|
Scott DIXON
|
Felix ROSENQVIST
|
DALE COYNE RACING
|
Santino FERRUCCI
|
DALE COYNE RACING with VASSER-SULLIVAN
|
Sebastien BOURDAIS
|
DRAGONSPEED
|
Ben HANLEY
|
ED CARPENTER RACING
|
Ed CARPENTER
|
Ed JONES
|
Spencer PIGOT
|
HARDING STEINBRENNER RACING
|
Colton HERTA
|
JUNCOS RACING
|
Kyle KAISER
|
McLAREN
|
Fernando ALONSO
|
MEYER SHANK RACING w/ARROW SPM
|
Jack HARVEY
|
RAHAL LETTERMAN LANIGAN RACING
|
Jordan KING
|
Graham RAHAL
|
Takuma SATO
|
TEAM PENSKE
|
Helio CASTRONEVES
|
Josef NEWGARDEN
|
Simon PAGENAUD
|
Will POWER
And other drivers
7.Nürburgring 24 Hours Endurance Race
・The Nürburgring 24 Hours Endurance Race is one of the biggest grassroots motorsport events and is open to amateur drivers. The 2019 race will be the 47th iteration of this event.
・Bridgestone will once again supply tires to the LEXUS LC of the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing team, which will be participating in this event for its 13th year in 2019.
Tires: POTENZA RACING TIRE
|
Class
|
Team
|
Driver
|
Vehicle
|
SP-PRO(Planned)
|
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing
|
Takeshi TSUCHIYA
|
LEXUS LC
|
Naoya GAMOU
|
Takamitsu MATSUI
|
Yuichi NAKAYAMA
1.FIM Endurance World Championship (EWC)
・The FIM EWC is the only motorcycle road race world championship with multiple tire suppliers.
・In the 2017-2018 season, Bridgestone's second year of supporting this event, vehicles equipped with Bridgestone tires claimed the championship.
・Bridgestone will continue to supply two teams with tires in this season.
Tires: RACING BATTLAX TIRE
|
Class
|
Team
|
Rider
|
Vehicle
|
EWC
|
F.C.C. TSR Honda France
|
Josh HOOK
|
HONDA
|
Freddy FORAY
|
Mike DI MEGLIO
|
YART Yamalube Yamaha Team
|
Broc PARKES
|
YAMAHA
|
Marvin FRITZ
|
Niccolo CANEPA
2.FIM EWC, Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race
・In 2018, a team using Bridgestone tires won this race for the 13th consecutive year.
・In the 2019 season, Bridgestone will supply tires to various teams with the aim of celebrating victory together.
Tires: RACING BATTLAX TIRE
|
Class
|
Team
|
Rider
|
Vehicle
|
EWC
|
YAMAHA FACTORY RACING TEAM
|
TBD
|
YAMAHA
|
YART Yamalube Yamaha Team
|
Broc PARKES
|
YAMAHA
|
Marvin FRITZ
|
Niccolo CANEPA
|
Team HRC
|
TBD
|
HONDA
|
F.C.C. TSR Honda France
|
Josh HOOK
|
HONDA
|
Freddy FORAY
|
Mike DI MEGLIO
|
MuSASHi RT HARC-PRO. Honda
|
TBD
|
HONDA
|
au Teluru MotoUP Racing Team
|
Kosuke AKIYOSHI
|
HONDA
|
Tetsuta Nagashima
|
Honda Asia-Dream Racing with SHOWA
|
Zaqwan ZAIDI,TBD
|
HONDA
|
Honda Dream RT SAKURAI HONDA
|
Sodo HAMAHARA,TBD
|
HONDA
|
Team ATJ
|
Taro SEKIGUCHI,TBD
|
HONDA
|
Honda Suzuka Racing Team
|
Yudai KAMEI
|
HONDA
|
Daijiro HIURA,TBD
|
Kawasaki Team GREEN(Team name TBD)
|
TBD
|
KAWASAKI
|
Yoshimura Suzuki MOTUL Racing
|
TBD
|
SUZUKI
|
S-PULSE DREAM RACING TEAM
|
TBD
|
SUZUKI
|
TEAM SUGAI RACING JAPAN
|
Yoshiyuki SUGAI
|
APRILIA
|
Daniele VEGHINI
|
Isami HIGASHIMURA
And other teams
3.MFJ All Japan Road Race Championship
・In 2018, riders using Bridgestone tires won series championships in two classes (JSB1000 and J-GP2). In 2019, Bridgestone will supply tires to numerous riders across 18 teams competing in the JSB1000 class, four teams in the J-GP2 class, and two teams in the J-GP3 class.
・In addition, Bridgestone will continue to support ST600 class races by supplying BATTLAX RACING R11 (NHS) tires exclusively to all teams and drivers in 2019.
Tires: RACING BATTLAX TIRE
|
Class
|
Team
|
Rider
|
Vehicle
|
JSB1000
|
YAMAHA FACTORY RACING TEAM
|
Katsuyuki NAKASUGA
|
YAMAHA
|
Kohta NOZANE
|
YAMALUBE RACING TEAM
|
Keisuke MAEDA
|
YAMAHA
|
Team HRC
|
Takumi TAKAHASHI
|
HONDA
|
Honda Dream RT SAKURAI HONDA
|
Sodo HAMAHARA
|
HONDA
|
Honda Suzuka Racing Team
|
Yudai KAMEI
|
HONDA
|
Team ATJ
|
Taro SEKIGUCHI
|
HONDA
|
au Teluru MotoUP Racing Team
|
Taiga HADA
|
HONDA
|
Kosuke AKIYOSHI
|
MuSASHi RT HARC-PRO. Honda
|
Ryo MIZUNO
|
HONDA
|
Honda Asia-Dream Racing with SHOWA
|
Zaqwan ZAIDI
|
HONDA
|
Kawasaki Team GREEN
|
Kazuma WATANABE
|
KAWASAKI
|
Ryosuke IWATO
|
will raise racing RS-ITOH
|
Akira YANAGAWA
|
KAWASAKI
|
Yoshimura Suzuki MOTUL Racing
|
Yukio KAGAYAMA
|
SUZUKI
|
Kazuki WATANABE
|
S-PULSE DREAM RACING IAI
|
Hideyuki OGATA
|
SUZUKI
|
TEAM SUGAI RACING JAPAN
|
Yoshiyuki SUGAI
|
APRILIA
|
J-GP2
|
MuSASHi RT HARC-PRO.
|
Teppei NAGOE
|
HP6-q
|
Team Kotake RSC
|
Kosuke SAKUMOTO
|
MORIWAKI
|
SDG Mistresa RT HARC-PRO.
|
Ikuhiro ENOKIDO
|
HP6-q
|
MARUMAE MTR
|
Masaki TOKUDOME
|
HP6
|
J-GP3
|
CLUB Y's
|
Sho HASEGAWA
|
HONDA
|
Team Plusone
|
Yuto FUKUSHIMA
|
HONDA
|
ST600
|
Bridgestone will supply tires to all teams and riders as the exclusive tire supplier.
And other riders
4. MFJ All Japan Motocross Championship
・For the 2019 season, Bridgestone will supply tires to three classes (IA1, IA2, and Ladies'Class).
Tires: BATTLECROSS X10/X20/X30/X40 and other tires for motocross races
|
Class
|
Team
|
Rider
|
Vehicle
|
IA1
|
Team HRC
|
Akira NARITA
|
HONDA
|
Kei YAMAMOTO
|
Bells Racing/MORIWAKI/SoCal MXTF
|
Yohei KOJIMA
|
HONDA
|
T.E.SPORT SHOWA
|
Gota OTSUKA
|
HONDA
|
T.E.SPORT KYB
|
Kazunori ONO
|
Team TARGET
|
Takumu YOKOSAWA
|
HONDA
|
Kawasaki Team GREEN
|
Hiroaki ARAI
|
KAWASAKI
|
RACING TEAM TAKA
|
Yuui HOSHINO
|
YAMAHA
|
IA2
|
YAMALUBE RACING TEAM with TEAM M-FACTORY
|
Kota TORIYABE
|
YAMAHA
|
Y's RACING
|
Urara SASAKI
|
YAMAHA
|
Bells Racing with MORIWAKI
|
Kainosuke OSHIRO
|
HONDA
|
TEAM KOHSAKA
|
Ukyo MICHIWAKI
|
HONDA
|
GOSHI RACING
|
Ryo ISHIURA
|
HONDA
|
Ladies' Class
|
T.E.SPORT SHOWA
|
Manaka KAWAI
|
HONDA
|
T.E.SPORT
|
Iroha ONO
And other riders