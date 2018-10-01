Log in
BRIDGESTONE CORP (5108)

BRIDGESTONE CORP (5108)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bridgestone : BATTLAX Motorcycle Tires Selected as Original Equipment on Kawasaki Ninja H2 and Ninja H2 Carbon

10/01/2018 | 09:07am CEST

Bridgestone BATTLAX Motorcycle Tires Selected as Original Equipment on Kawasaki Ninja H2 and Ninja H2 Carbon

TOKYO (October 1, 2018) - Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) today announced that its BATTLAX RACING STREET RS11 tires have been selected as original equipment for the 2019 models of Kawasaki's Ninja H2 and Ninja H2 Carbon super sport motorcycles,*1 launched on August 10, 2018. Bridgestone's BATTLAX RACING STREET RS11 tires are designed for these high performance motorcycles equipped with supercharged engines that can deliver strong acceleration and higher speeds, requiring enhanced handling and maneuvering controls, as well enhanced braking and turning stability.

Going forward, Bridgestone will deploy BATTLAX RACING STREET RS11 tires and other Bridgestone brand products worldwide and expand their usage as original equipment.

Photographs contained in this news release are used with permission from Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. These photographs may not be reproduced or reused without permission.

*1 More information on these motorcycle models can be found on the website of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

(http://global.kawasaki.com/en/corp/newsroom/news/detail/?f=20180810_1441)

Disclaimer

Bridgestone Corporation published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 07:06:09 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 3 709 B
EBIT 2018 440 B
Net income 2018 303 B
Finance 2018 325 B
Yield 2018 3,73%
P/E ratio 2018 10,63
P/E ratio 2019 10,59
EV / Sales 2018 0,79x
EV / Sales 2019 0,76x
Capitalization 3 269 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 4 792  JPY
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masaaki Tsuya Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kazuhisa Nishigai Chief Operating Officer, Director & CTO
Akihiro Eto Chief Financial Officer, EVP & Head-Finance
Narumi Zaitsu Director
Scott Trevor Davis Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIDGESTONE CORP-19.11%28 760
MICHELIN-13.89%21 405
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ-6.64%5 651
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE)-27.61%5 506
SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES LTD-19.19%3 945
YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO LTD-11.78%3 653
