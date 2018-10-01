Bridgestone BATTLAX Motorcycle Tires Selected as Original Equipment on Kawasaki Ninja H2 and Ninja H2 Carbon

TOKYO (October 1, 2018) - Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) today announced that its BATTLAX RACING STREET RS11 tires have been selected as original equipment for the 2019 models of Kawasaki's Ninja H2 and Ninja H2 Carbon super sport motorcycles,*1 launched on August 10, 2018. Bridgestone's BATTLAX RACING STREET RS11 tires are designed for these high performance motorcycles equipped with supercharged engines that can deliver strong acceleration and higher speeds, requiring enhanced handling and maneuvering controls, as well enhanced braking and turning stability.

Going forward, Bridgestone will deploy BATTLAX RACING STREET RS11 tires and other Bridgestone brand products worldwide and expand their usage as original equipment.

Photographs contained in this news release are used with permission from Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. These photographs may not be reproduced or reused without permission.