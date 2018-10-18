Log in
BRIDGESTONE CORP (5108)

BRIDGESTONE CORP (5108)
Bridgestone : Becomes Worldwide Paralympic Partner

10/18/2018 | 08:08am CEST

TOKYO (October 18, 2018) - The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) today announced that the world's largest tire and rubber manufacturer has become the organization's seventh Worldwide Paralympic Partner.

Already a Worldwide Olympic Partner through to 2024, Bridgestone now has global rights to promote and support the Paralympic Movement over the same period.

As a partner in the Paralympic Movement's highest sponsorship tier, Bridgestone will receive global IPC rights in categories that include tires, tire services and selected automotive vehicle services, self-propelled bicycles, seismic isolation bearings, and a variety of building and industrial products. Bridgestone also is a Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Gold Partner and a partner of the Japan, Thailand and USA Paralympic teams. The company has supported several leading international Para athletes, including eight Bridgestone employees who are training to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Increasing its commitment to support the global Paralympic Movement aligns with the company's 'Chase Your Dream' message, which aims to encourage people to overcome obstacles and persevere in pursuit of their goals.

Andrew Parsons, IPC President, said: 'We are absolutely delighted that Bridgestone will become the IPC's seventh Worldwide Paralympic Partner and believe the company's 'Chase Your Dream' message enjoys perfect synergy with the aspirations of the Paralympic Movement and the IPC. Part of the IPC's vision relates to Para athletes achieving sporting excellence, in effect people with a disability chasing their dreams through Para sport at all levels of competition. By working together, I hope we can empower even more people around the world to chase their own dreams.

'This agreement is also the third of its type since the new IPC IOC agreement was signed in March showing the benefit of the two organisations working together in this area.'

Masaaki Tsuya, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Executive Officer, Bridgestone Corporation, said: 'Bridgestone is honored to become a Worldwide Paralympic Partner and further support the IPC's important mission to create a more inclusive society through Para sport. Bridgestone is committed to improving the way people move, live, work and play, and our company's core values of service and diversity are reflected in the Paralympic Movement. Together, we will celebrate the world's most remarkable athletes and inspire people of all abilities to chase their dreams.'

As part of its ongoing support for the Paralympic Movement, Bridgestone Corporation is applying its tire and rubber expertise to develop advancements in equipment for Para athletes in Japan, including new rubber soles for prosthetics and rubber grips for gloves. Through Bridgestone Cycle Co., Ltd. (Bridgestone Cycle) and Bridgestone Sports Co., Ltd. (Bridgestone Sports), the company also has provided bicycles, sports equipment and technical support to Para cycling and wheelchair tennis athletes in Japan.

About the International Paralympic Committee
The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) is the global governing body of the Paralympic Movement. It co-ordinates the organisation of the Summer and Winter Paralympic Games, and serves as the International Federation for 10 sports, for which it supervises and co-ordinates the World Championships and other competitions. The IPC's vision is to enable Para athletes to achieve sporting excellence and inspire and excite the world.

About Bridgestone Corporation's Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partnerships
Bridgestone Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is the world's largest tire and rubber company and operates with a mission of 'Serving Society with Superior Quality.' Bridgestone proudly became a Worldwide Olympic Partner in 2014 and a Worldwide Paralympic Partner in 2018. The company has global rights to the Olympic and Paralympic Movement through to 2024, a period that includes the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, Beijing 2022 and Paris 2024. Bridgestone is dedicated to delivering products, services and solutions that improve the way people move, live, work and play, and its commitment to the Olympic and Paralympic Movements continues a history of sport and innovation dating back more than 100 years. Bridgestone Olympic and Paralympic activities are guided by a global 'Chase Your Dream' message, which intends to inspire people to overcome obstacles and persevere in pursuit of their goals. As a worldwide partner, Bridgestone has marketing rights that include its full range of tires, tire services and selected automotive vehicle services, self-propelled bicycles, seismic isolation bearings, and a variety of building and industrial products.

Disclaimer

Bridgestone Corporation published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 06:07:03 UTC
