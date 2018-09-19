Log in
Bridgestone : Named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the Third Consecutive Year

09/19/2018 | 08:08am CEST

TOKYO (September 19, 2018) - Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the third consecutive year and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index for the ninth consecutive year. These indices, maintained collaboratively by S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM, measure the performance of the world's sutainability leaders based on a comprehensive analysis of long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.

Bridgestone achieved again the highest score in the Auto Components industry sector in the environmental dimension and the maximum score of 100 in the environmental assessment criteria: environmental reporting. Bridgestone also obtained the highest score in its sector for climate strategy in the environmental dimension.

In February 2018, Bridgestone launched a new Global Sustainable Procurement Policy for further driving sustainable procurement. It is applicable to all purchased materials and services, as well as all suppliers globally. Such an advanced effort that enhanced the sustainability of Bridgestone is highly evaluated.

In March 2017, the Bridgestone Group launched its global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitment, Our Way to Serve. This commitment organizes Bridgestone's CSR efforts under three Priority Areas: Mobility, People and Environment to improve the way people move, live, work and play through innovation and technology. Along with these Priority Areas, the Group continues to strengthen the basic governance, compliance and behavioral characteristics expected of any responsible company through its Management Fundamentals.

Priority Areas and Management Fundamentals of 'Our way to Serve'

About DJSI World
DJSI World is a stock index that was launched through collaboration between S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM. Every year, DJSI World evaluates and quantifies the sustainability of roughly 2,500 major companies around the world from an environmental, economic and social perspective. Companies within each industry that rank in the top 10 percent are selected for inclusion in the index. This year, nearly 320 companies were selected for inclusion, with Bridgestone being selected within the Automobiles & Components industry group category.

About Bridgestone Corporation:
Bridgestone Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is the world's largest tire and rubber company. In addition to tires for use in a wide variety of applications, it also manufactures a broad range of diversified products, which include industrial rubber and chemical products and sporting goods. Its products are sold in over 150 nations and territories around the world.

Disclaimer

Bridgestone Corporation published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 06:07:13 UTC
