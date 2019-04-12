Bridgestone : Notice regarding Issuance of Unsecured Straight Bonds

Notice regarding Issuance of Unsecured Straight Bonds

2019/04/12

Tokyo - (April 12, 2019) -- Bridgestone Corporation ('Bridgestone') announced to issue the 12th, 13th and 14th series of unsecured straight bonds.

Proceeds from this bond issuance will be used mainly for further growth investment. Furthermore, part of such proceeds will be appropriated for acquisition of treasury stock in order to improve the capital efficiency. The summary is as follows:

12th Series 13th Series 14th Series 1. Issue Amount 50 billion yen 50 billion yen 100 billion yen 2. Denomination of each Bond 100 million yen 3. Coupon Rate 0.130% per annum 0.230% per annum 0.375% per annum 4. Issue Price 100% of the principal amount of the bonds 5. Interest Payment Dates April 19 and October 19 of each year 6. Maturity Date April 19, 2024

(5-year bond) April 17, 2026

(7-year bond) April 19, 2029

(10-year bond) 7. Settlement Date April 19, 2019 8. Rating AA (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.) 9. Underwriters Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

Goldman Sachs Japan Co., Ltd. 10. Fiscal Agent MUFG Bank, Ltd.

This press release has been prepared for the purpose of announcing Bridgestone's issuance of unsecured straight bonds in Japan. This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of offer to buy securities.