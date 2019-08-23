Bridgestone : Senior Management Changes

Tokyo (August 23, 2019) - As Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) continues to focus on its management priority areas of cultivating a global corporate culture, developing talent capable of global management and upgrading its global management structure, the company is pleased to announce several global leadership changes, effective September 16, 2019.
The following changes in Bridgestone Executive Officers and Corporate Officers will help further define and streamline global roles and responsibilities while providing focus for the company's growth agenda. The changes that are primarily being made are: •Expanding the Global Head Office (GHO) with new roles designed to strengthen, integrate and execute significant global strategies across SBUs and the enterprise portfolio•Creating a new SBU, 'BSJP,' that reorganizes the tire business and Diversified Business for Japan. This new structure creates an analogous management structure in Japan that matches the company's other regions and facilitates a more customer-centric operating model that allows for the acceleration of business transformation•Unlocking the full potential of the company's global solutions businesses and enhancing its Tire and Diversified Products as a Solution (Bridgestone T&DPaaS) strategy by creating dedicated focus on the most advanced solutions businesses in the GroupThese changes include membership changes to the Global Executive Committee (G-EXCO) as well as abbreviation of the global officer title (G-Chief).
1.Changing Positions and Responsibilities of Executive Officers
(Effective September 16, 2019)
Name
New
*Primary changes: bold and underlined
Former
Akihiro
ETO
Member of the Board
President
COO and Representative Executive Officer(G-COO)
Concurrently responsible for BSJP G-EXCO Member
Member of the Board
President
COO and Representative Executive Officer
G-EXCO Member
Shuichi
ISHIBASHI
Vice Chair and Representative Executive Officer, G-Chief Solution Officer (G-CSLO)
Responsible for G Solution Strategy;
Concurrently responsible for G Original Equipment and Bridgestone T&DPaaS Strategy G-EXCO Member
Vice Chair and Representative Executive Officer
Responsible for GBS (Global Business Support);
Concurrently responsible for Technology and Quality Management;
Concurrently responsible for Global Original Equipment and Marketing Strategy;
Concurrently responsible for Olympics·Paralympics, Sports·Cycle & Active Healthy Lifestyle;
Concurrently responsible for GSCM (Global Supply Chain Management);
Concurrently Chairman of Bridgestone Sports Co., Ltd.;
Concurrently Chairman of Bridgestone Cycle Co., Ltd.
G-EXCO Member
Gordon
KNAPP
Vice Chair and Executive Officer of Bridgestone Corporation
Member of the Board, CEO and President, COO of Bridgestone Americas, Inc. G-EXCO Member
Vice Chair and Executive Officer of Bridgestone Corporation
Member of the Board, CEO and President of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
G-EXCO Member
Paolo
FERRARI
Executive Vice President and Executive Officer, G-Chief Digital Strategic Officer (G-CDSO) of Bridgestone Corporation
Responsible for G Digital Strategy
Member of the Board, CEO and President of Bridgestone Europe NV/SA
Chairman of Bridgestone Americas, Inc. G-EXCO Member
Executive Vice President and Executive Officer of Bridgestone Corporation
Member of the Board, CEO and President of Bridgestone Europe NV/SA
Chairman of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
G-EXCO Member
Christine
KARBOWIAK
Executive Vice President and Executive Officer, G-Chief Sustainability Officer (G-CSTO) of Bridgestone Corporation
Responsible for G Public Relations, Government Relations and Sustainability
Vice Chair, Chief Administrative Officer, Chief Risk Officer and Executive Vice President of Bridgestone Americas, Inc. G-EXCO Member
Executive Vice President and Executive Officer of Bridgestone Corporation
Responsible for Global Public Relations, Government Relations and Sustainability
Vice Chair, Chief Administrative Officer, Chief Risk Officer and Executive Vice President of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
G-EXCO Member
Masahiro
HIGASHI
Senior Vice President and Executive Officer
Responsible for G-MAA (Mining, Aircraft, Agriculture) Solutions and GBE (Global Business Enhancement) G-EXCO Member
Senior Vice President and Executive Officer Responsible for MAA (Mining, Aircraft, Agriculture) & Diversified Products Solutions Business
G-EXCO Member
2. New Members of Corporate Officers
(Effective September 16, 2019)
Name
New
Former
Tomoyuki
TAKAGI
Vice President and Officer
G Original Equipment and Bridgestone T&DPaaS Planning;
Concurrently Director, G Products Strategy Division
Director, Global Original Equipment, Advanced Products Strategy Division
Hitoshi
YAJIMA
Vice President and Officer
Japan Tire Production;
Concurrently Director, Japan Tire Production Division
Director, Japan Tire Production Division
3. Changing Positions and Responsibilities of Corporate Officers
(Effective September 16, 2019)
Name
New
*Primary changes: bold and underlined
Former
Thomas
HIGGINS
Vice President and Senior Officer, G-Chief Business Strategic Officer (G-CBSO) of Bridgestone Corporation
Responsible for G Business Strategy Member of the Board and Group President, Americas Tire of Bridgestone Americas, Inc. G-EXCO Member
Vice President and Senior Officer, Chief Strategic Officer of Bridgestone Corporation
Responsible for Global Strategy
President, US & Canada Consumer Tire Sales Division of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
Chairman of Bridgestone Europe NV/SA
G-EXCO Member
Yoshihiko
ICHIKAWA
Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for G Original Equipment and Bridgestone T&DPaaS Planning
Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for Global Original Equipment Strategy
Global Original Equipment Strategy
Yuzo
SHISEKI
Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for Tire Development, Production Technology Development
Tire Production Technology Development
Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for Tire Development, Production Technology Development
Tomohiro
KUSANO
Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for G-MAA (Mining, Aircraft, Agriculture) Solutions Business
Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for Diversified Products Solutions Business
Bill
THOMPSON
Vice President and Senior Officer of Bridgestone Corporation
Executive Vice President of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
Responsible for Business Transformation Initiative
Vice President and Senior Officer of Bridgestone Corporation
Member of the Board, Chief Operating Officer of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
G-EXCO Member
Christopher
NICASTRO
Vice President and Senior Officer of Bridgestone Corporation
Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer, Bridgestone Americas, Inc. Chairman of Bridgestone Europe NV/SA
Vice President and Senior Officer of Bridgestone Corporation
Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer, Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
Member of the Board of Bridgestone Europe NV/SA
Kenji
YAMASAKI
Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for Manufacturing and Production Engineering
Tire Manufacturing and Production Engineering
Vice President and Officer
Tire Production Technology Development
Masahito
TSUJI
Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for Diversified Products Solutions Business G-EXCO Member
Vice President and Officer
Diversified Products Administration and Business Reorganization;
Concurrently Director, Diversified Products Business Reorganization Division
Yuji
MOCHIZUKI
Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for Japan Tire Production
Japan Tire Quality Management and CQO
Vice President and Officer
Japan Tire Production
Makoto
HASHIMOTO
Vice President and Senior Officer
Seconded to Bridgestone Europe NV/SA
Vice Chair of Bridgestone Europe NV/SA
Vice President and Officer
Seconded to Brisa Bridgestone Sabanci Lastik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.
Yukihiko
HOSO
Vice President and Officer
Seconded to Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
Advisor, Bridgestone Americas Manufacturing Group
Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for Production Engineering
Naohisa
YODA
Vice President and Officer
Seconded to Brisa Bridgestone Sabanci Lastik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.
Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for Supply Chain Enhancement
Tire Operation Management and Service; Concurrently Director, Supply Chain Enhancement Business Planning and Administration Division
Masayuki
ISHII
Vice President and Officer,
Corporate Planning and Administration
Chief Risk Officer, Corporate Governance, Human Resources and General Affairs;
Concurrently Director, Corporate Planning Division, Corporate Governance Division
Vice President and Officer,
Corporate Planning
Chief Risk Officer, Chief Human Rights Officer
Human Resources and General Affairs
Concurrently Director, Corporate Planning Division
Yuichi
NAKADA
Vice President and Officer
G-SCM and International Administration;
Concurrently Director, International Administration Division
Vice President and Officer
Japan Tire SBU Business Planning;
Concurrently Japan Tire Quality Management and CQO
Keita
IDE
Vice President and Officer
Japan Tire Business Planning, Original Equipment Tire Sales Japan
Concurrently Director, O.E. Tire Sales Japan Division Ⅰ;
Concurrently Assistant to Vice President and Officer, G Original Equipment and Bridgestone T&DPaaS Planning
Vice President and Officer
Original Equipment Tire Sales Japan;
Concurrently Director, O.E. Tire Sales Japan Division Ⅰ;
Concurrently Assistant to Vice President and Officer, Global Original Equipment Strategy
Teruo
KUNITAKE
Vice President and Officer
Seconded to Bridgestone Asia Pacific Technical Center Co., Ltd.
Vice President and Officer
Production Engineering
Junya
ONO
Vice President and Officer
Diversified Products Administration and Business Reorganization;
Concurrently Director, Diversified Products Business Reorganization Division
Vice President and Officer
Assistant to Vice President and Officer, Diversified Products Administration and Business Reorganization
Mitsuhira
SHIMAZAKI
Vice President and Officer
G Brand Strategy and OPSCA(Olympics·Paralympics, Sports·Cycle & Active Healthy Lifestyle)
Vice President and Officer
Olympics·Paralympics, Sports·Cycle & Active Healthy Lifestyle
Scott
DAMON
Vice President and Officer of Bridgestone Corporation Member of the Board, Group President, Operations of Bridgestone Americas, Inc. G-EXCO Member
Vice President and Officer of Bridgestone Corporation
President, Commercial Group, U.S. and Canada of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
Laurent
DARTOUX
Vice President and Officer of Bridgestone Corporation Member of the Board, COO of Bridgestone Europe NV/SA G-EXCO Member
Vice President and Officer of Bridgestone Corporation
Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing of Bridgestone Europe NV/SA
2.Member of Global Executive Committee (Global EXCO)* As of September 16, 2019
*Primary changes: bold and underlined
Name
Assignment and Important concurrent position
Masaaki Tsuya,
CEO and Representative Exec.Officer
G-CEO
Akihiro Eto, President
COO and Representative Exec.Officer
G-COO
Shuichi Ishibashi,
Vice Chair and Representative Exec.Officer
G-Chief Solution Officer (G-CSLO) Responsible for G Solution Strategy
Gordon Knapp,
Vice Chair and Exec.Officer
CEO and President, COO of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
Paolo Ferrari,
EVP and Exec.Officer
G-Chief Digital Strategic Officer (G-CDSO) Responsible for G Digital Strategy
CEO and President of Bridgestone Europe NV/SA
Christine Karbowiak,
EVP and Exec.Officer
G-Chief Sustainability Officer (G-CSTO) Responsible for G Public Relations, Governrnent Relations and Sustainability, Vice Chair of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
Masato Banno,
SVP and Exec.Officer
G-Chief Technical Officer (G-CTO)
Responsible for Technology and Quality Management
Masahiro Higashi,
SVP and Exec.Officer
G-MAA (Mining, Aircraft, Agriculture) Solutions and GBE(Global Business Enhancement)
Thomas Higgins,
VP and Senior Officer
G-Chief Business Strategic Officer (G-CBSO) Responsible for G Business Strategy, Group President, Americas Tire of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
Masahiro Isobe,
VP and Senior Officer
Responsible for Japan Tire Business
Gabriel Asbun,
VP and Senior Officer
CEO and COO of Bridgestone Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd
Scott Damon,
VP and Officer
Group President, Operations of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
Laurent Dartoux,
VP and Officer
COO of Bridgestone Europe NV/SA
Masahito Tsuji,
VP and Senior Officer
Responsible for Diversified Products Solutions Business
*Highest body of global business execution
About Bridgestone Corporation:
Bridgestone Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is the world's largest tire and rubber company. In addition to tires for use in a wide variety of applications, it also manufactures a broad range of diversified products, which include industrial rubber and chemical products and sporting goods. Its products are sold in over 150 nations and territories around the world.
Bridgestone Corporation published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 06:07:02 UTC