Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Bridgestone Corp    5108   JP3830800003

BRIDGESTONE CORP

(5108)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bridgestone : Senior Management Changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 02:08am EDT

Tokyo (August 23, 2019) - As Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) continues to focus on its management priority areas of cultivating a global corporate culture, developing talent capable of global management and upgrading its global management structure, the company is pleased to announce several global leadership changes, effective September 16, 2019.

The following changes in Bridgestone Executive Officers and Corporate Officers will help further define and streamline global roles and responsibilities while providing focus for the company's growth agenda. The changes that are primarily being made are: •Expanding the Global Head Office (GHO) with new roles designed to strengthen, integrate and execute significant global strategies across SBUs and the enterprise portfolio•Creating a new SBU, 'BSJP,' that reorganizes the tire business and Diversified Business for Japan. This new structure creates an analogous management structure in Japan that matches the company's other regions and facilitates a more customer-centric operating model that allows for the acceleration of business transformation•Unlocking the full potential of the company's global solutions businesses and enhancing its Tire and Diversified Products as a Solution (Bridgestone T&DPaaS) strategy by creating dedicated focus on the most advanced solutions businesses in the GroupThese changes include membership changes to the Global Executive Committee (G-EXCO) as well as abbreviation of the global officer title (G-Chief).

1.Changing Positions and Responsibilities of Executive Officers
(Effective September 16, 2019)

Name New
*Primary changes: bold and underlined 		Former
Akihiro
ETO 		Member of the Board
President
COO and Representative Executive Officer(G-COO)
Concurrently responsible for BSJP
G-EXCO Member 		Member of the Board
President
COO and Representative Executive Officer
G-EXCO Member
Shuichi
ISHIBASHI 		Vice Chair and Representative Executive Officer, G-Chief Solution Officer (G-CSLO)
Responsible for G Solution Strategy;
Concurrently responsible for G Original Equipment and Bridgestone T&DPaaS Strategy
G-EXCO Member 		Vice Chair and Representative Executive Officer
Responsible for GBS (Global Business Support);
Concurrently responsible for Technology and Quality Management;
Concurrently responsible for Global Original Equipment and Marketing Strategy;
Concurrently responsible for Olympics·Paralympics, Sports·Cycle & Active Healthy Lifestyle;
Concurrently responsible for GSCM (Global Supply Chain Management);
Concurrently Chairman of Bridgestone Sports Co., Ltd.;
Concurrently Chairman of Bridgestone Cycle Co., Ltd.
G-EXCO Member
Gordon
KNAPP 		Vice Chair and Executive Officer of Bridgestone Corporation
Member of the Board, CEO and President, COO of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
G-EXCO Member 		Vice Chair and Executive Officer of Bridgestone Corporation
Member of the Board, CEO and President of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
G-EXCO Member
Paolo
FERRARI 		Executive Vice President and Executive Officer, G-Chief Digital Strategic Officer (G-CDSO) of Bridgestone Corporation
Responsible for G Digital Strategy
Member of the Board, CEO and President of Bridgestone Europe NV/SA
Chairman of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
G-EXCO Member 		Executive Vice President and Executive Officer of Bridgestone Corporation
Member of the Board, CEO and President of Bridgestone Europe NV/SA
Chairman of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
G-EXCO Member
Christine
KARBOWIAK 		Executive Vice President and Executive Officer, G-Chief Sustainability Officer (G-CSTO) of Bridgestone Corporation
Responsible for G Public Relations, Government Relations and Sustainability
Vice Chair, Chief Administrative Officer, Chief Risk Officer and Executive Vice President of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
G-EXCO Member 		Executive Vice President and Executive Officer of Bridgestone Corporation
Responsible for Global Public Relations, Government Relations and Sustainability
Vice Chair, Chief Administrative Officer, Chief Risk Officer and Executive Vice President of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
G-EXCO Member
Masahiro
HIGASHI 		Senior Vice President and Executive Officer
Responsible for G-MAA (Mining, Aircraft, Agriculture) Solutions and GBE (Global Business Enhancement)
G-EXCO Member 		Senior Vice President and Executive Officer Responsible for MAA (Mining, Aircraft, Agriculture) & Diversified Products Solutions Business
G-EXCO Member

2. New Members of Corporate Officers
(Effective September 16, 2019)

Name New Former
Tomoyuki
TAKAGI 		Vice President and Officer
G Original Equipment and Bridgestone T&DPaaS Planning;
Concurrently Director, G Products Strategy Division 		Director, Global Original Equipment, Advanced Products Strategy Division
Hitoshi
YAJIMA 		Vice President and Officer
Japan Tire Production;
Concurrently Director, Japan Tire Production Division 		Director, Japan Tire Production Division

3. Changing Positions and Responsibilities of Corporate Officers
(Effective September 16, 2019)

Name New
*Primary changes: bold and underlined 		Former
Thomas
HIGGINS 		Vice President and Senior Officer, G-Chief Business Strategic Officer (G-CBSO) of Bridgestone Corporation
Responsible for G Business Strategy
Member of the Board and Group President, Americas Tire of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
G-EXCO Member 		Vice President and Senior Officer, Chief Strategic Officer of Bridgestone Corporation
Responsible for Global Strategy
President, US & Canada Consumer Tire Sales Division of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
Chairman of Bridgestone Europe NV/SA
G-EXCO Member
Yoshihiko
ICHIKAWA 		Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for G Original Equipment and Bridgestone T&DPaaS Planning 		Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for Global Original Equipment Strategy
Global Original Equipment Strategy
Yuzo
SHISEKI 		Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for Tire Development, Production Technology Development
Tire Production Technology Development 		Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for Tire Development, Production Technology Development
Tomohiro
KUSANO 		Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for G-MAA (Mining, Aircraft, Agriculture) Solutions Business 		Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for Diversified Products Solutions Business
Bill
THOMPSON 		Vice President and Senior Officer of Bridgestone Corporation
Executive Vice President of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
Responsible for Business Transformation Initiative 		Vice President and Senior Officer of Bridgestone Corporation
Member of the Board, Chief Operating Officer of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
G-EXCO Member
Christopher
NICASTRO 		Vice President and Senior Officer of Bridgestone Corporation
Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer, Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
Chairman of Bridgestone Europe NV/SA 		Vice President and Senior Officer of Bridgestone Corporation
Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer, Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
Member of the Board of Bridgestone Europe NV/SA
Kenji
YAMASAKI 		Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for Manufacturing and Production Engineering
Tire Manufacturing and Production Engineering 		Vice President and Officer
Tire Production Technology Development
Masahito
TSUJI 		Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for Diversified Products Solutions Business
G-EXCO Member 		Vice President and Officer
Diversified Products Administration and Business Reorganization;
Concurrently Director, Diversified Products Business Reorganization Division
Yuji
MOCHIZUKI 		Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for Japan Tire Production
Japan Tire Quality Management and CQO
 Vice President and Officer
Japan Tire Production
Makoto
HASHIMOTO 		Vice President and Senior Officer
Seconded to Bridgestone Europe NV/SA
Vice Chair of Bridgestone Europe NV/SA 		Vice President and Officer
Seconded to Brisa Bridgestone Sabanci Lastik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.
Yukihiko
HOSO 		Vice President and Officer
Seconded to Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
Advisor, Bridgestone Americas Manufacturing Group 		Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for Production Engineering
Naohisa
YODA 		Vice President and Officer
Seconded to Brisa Bridgestone Sabanci Lastik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. 		Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for Supply Chain Enhancement
Tire Operation Management and Service; Concurrently Director, Supply Chain Enhancement Business Planning and Administration Division
Masayuki
ISHII 		Vice President and Officer,
Corporate Planning and Administration
Chief Risk Officer, Corporate Governance, Human Resources and General Affairs;
Concurrently Director, Corporate Planning Division, Corporate Governance Division 		Vice President and Officer,
Corporate Planning
Chief Risk Officer, Chief Human Rights Officer
Human Resources and General Affairs
Concurrently Director, Corporate Planning Division
Yuichi
NAKADA 		Vice President and Officer
G-SCM and International Administration;
Concurrently Director, International Administration Division 		Vice President and Officer
Japan Tire SBU Business Planning;
Concurrently Japan Tire Quality Management and CQO
Keita
IDE 		Vice President and Officer
Japan Tire Business Planning, Original Equipment Tire Sales Japan
Concurrently Director, O.E. Tire Sales Japan Division Ⅰ;
Concurrently Assistant to Vice President and Officer, G Original Equipment and Bridgestone T&DPaaS Planning 		Vice President and Officer
Original Equipment Tire Sales Japan;
Concurrently Director, O.E. Tire Sales Japan Division Ⅰ;
Concurrently Assistant to Vice President and Officer, Global Original Equipment Strategy
Teruo
KUNITAKE 		Vice President and Officer
Seconded to Bridgestone Asia Pacific Technical Center Co., Ltd. 		Vice President and Officer
Production Engineering
Junya
ONO 		Vice President and Officer
Diversified Products Administration and Business Reorganization;
Concurrently Director, Diversified Products Business Reorganization Division 		Vice President and Officer
Assistant to Vice President and Officer, Diversified Products Administration and Business Reorganization
Mitsuhira
SHIMAZAKI 		Vice President and Officer
G Brand Strategy and OPSCA(Olympics·Paralympics, Sports·Cycle & Active Healthy Lifestyle) 		Vice President and Officer
Olympics·Paralympics, Sports·Cycle & Active Healthy Lifestyle
Scott
DAMON 		Vice President and Officer of Bridgestone Corporation
Member of the Board, Group President, Operations of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
G-EXCO Member 		Vice President and Officer of Bridgestone Corporation
President, Commercial Group, U.S. and Canada of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
Laurent
DARTOUX 		Vice President and Officer of Bridgestone Corporation
Member of the Board, COO of Bridgestone Europe NV/SA
G-EXCO Member 		Vice President and Officer of Bridgestone Corporation
Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing of Bridgestone Europe NV/SA

Reference Information

1.Organization as of September 16, 2019 (PDF,111KB)

2.Member of Global Executive Committee (Global EXCO)* As of September 16, 2019

*Primary changes: bold and underlined
Name Assignment and Important concurrent position
Masaaki Tsuya,
CEO and Representative Exec.Officer 		G-CEO
Akihiro Eto, President
COO and Representative Exec.Officer 		G-COO
Shuichi Ishibashi,
Vice Chair and Representative Exec.Officer 		G-Chief Solution Officer (G-CSLO)
Responsible for G Solution Strategy
Gordon Knapp,
Vice Chair and Exec.Officer 		CEO and President, COO of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
Paolo Ferrari,
EVP and Exec.Officer 		G-Chief Digital Strategic Officer (G-CDSO)
Responsible for G Digital Strategy
CEO and President of Bridgestone Europe NV/SA
Christine Karbowiak,
EVP and Exec.Officer 		G-Chief Sustainability Officer (G-CSTO) Responsible for G Public Relations,
Governrnent Relations and Sustainability, Vice Chair of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
Masato Banno,
SVP and Exec.Officer 		G-Chief Technical Officer (G-CTO)
Responsible for Technology and Quality Management
Masahiro Higashi,
SVP and Exec.Officer 		G-MAA (Mining, Aircraft, Agriculture) Solutions and GBE(Global Business Enhancement)
Thomas Higgins,
VP and Senior Officer 		G-Chief Business Strategic Officer (G-CBSO)
Responsible for G Business Strategy,
Group President, Americas Tire of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
Masahiro Isobe,
VP and Senior Officer 		Responsible for Japan Tire Business
Gabriel Asbun,
VP and Senior Officer 		CEO and COO of Bridgestone Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd
Scott Damon,
VP and Officer 		Group President, Operations of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
Laurent Dartoux,
VP and Officer 		COO of Bridgestone Europe NV/SA
Masahito Tsuji,
VP and Senior Officer 		Responsible for Diversified Products Solutions Business
*Highest body of global business execution

About Bridgestone Corporation:
Bridgestone Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is the world's largest tire and rubber company. In addition to tires for use in a wide variety of applications, it also manufactures a broad range of diversified products, which include industrial rubber and chemical products and sporting goods. Its products are sold in over 150 nations and territories around the world.

Disclaimer

Bridgestone Corporation published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 06:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRIDGESTONE CORP
02:08aBRIDGESTONE : Senior Management Changes
PU
08/22BRIDGESTONE : Wins Design Patent Infringement Lawsuit in China
PU
08/09GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Bayer, Huawei, Airbus, Occidental Petroleum
08/09BRIDGESTONE : Business and Financial Results for H1 2019
PU
08/08BRIDGESTONE : x Olympic x Paralympic a GO GO! Event to be Held in Sendai, Japan ..
PU
07/26BRIDGESTONE : Senior Management Changes
AQ
07/25BRIDGESTONE : Senior Management Changes
PU
07/22BRIDGESTONE : Ready to Welcome the World to its Home City for the Olympic and Pa..
PU
07/17TOMTOM : beats second quarter revenue forecasts, ups 2019 outlook
RE
07/12DOW : Firestone Building Products contributes carbon savings to Official Carbon ..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 661 B
EBIT 2019 394 B
Net income 2019 282 B
Debt 2019 9 397 M
Yield 2019 4,01%
P/E ratio 2019 10,1x
P/E ratio 2020 9,54x
EV / Sales2019 0,79x
EV / Sales2020 0,76x
Capitalization 2 868 B
Chart BRIDGESTONE CORP
Duration : Period :
Bridgestone Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIDGESTONE CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 4 610,00  JPY
Last Close Price 3 987,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 41,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masaaki Tsuya Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Akihiro Eto President & Chief Operating Officer
Kazuhisa Nishigai Director
Narumi Zaitsu Director
Scott Trevor Davis Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIDGESTONE CORP-3.25%26 940
MICHELIN7.50%18 509
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ-4.14%3 996
YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO LTD0.00%2 942
SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES LTD-7.68%2 848
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE)-42.04%2 707
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group