Bridgestone : Senior Management Changes

Tokyo (August 23, 2019) - As Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) continues to focus on its management priority areas of cultivating a global corporate culture, developing talent capable of global management and upgrading its global management structure, the company is pleased to announce several global leadership changes, effective September 16, 2019.

The following changes in Bridgestone Executive Officers and Corporate Officers will help further define and streamline global roles and responsibilities while providing focus for the company's growth agenda. The changes that are primarily being made are: •Expanding the Global Head Office (GHO) with new roles designed to strengthen, integrate and execute significant global strategies across SBUs and the enterprise portfolio•Creating a new SBU, 'BSJP,' that reorganizes the tire business and Diversified Business for Japan. This new structure creates an analogous management structure in Japan that matches the company's other regions and facilitates a more customer-centric operating model that allows for the acceleration of business transformation•Unlocking the full potential of the company's global solutions businesses and enhancing its Tire and Diversified Products as a Solution (Bridgestone T&DPaaS) strategy by creating dedicated focus on the most advanced solutions businesses in the GroupThese changes include membership changes to the Global Executive Committee (G-EXCO) as well as abbreviation of the global officer title (G-Chief).

1.Changing Positions and Responsibilities of Executive Officers

(Effective September 16, 2019)

Name New

*Primary changes: bold and underlined Former Akihiro

ETO Member of the Board

President

COO and Representative Executive Officer(G-COO)

Concurrently responsible for BSJP

G-EXCO Member Member of the Board

President

COO and Representative Executive Officer

G-EXCO Member Shuichi

ISHIBASHI Vice Chair and Representative Executive Officer, G-Chief Solution Officer (G-CSLO)

Responsible for G Solution Strategy;

Concurrently responsible for G Original Equipment and Bridgestone T&DPaaS Strategy

G-EXCO Member Vice Chair and Representative Executive Officer

Responsible for GBS (Global Business Support);

Concurrently responsible for Technology and Quality Management;

Concurrently responsible for Global Original Equipment and Marketing Strategy;

Concurrently responsible for Olympics·Paralympics, Sports·Cycle & Active Healthy Lifestyle;

Concurrently responsible for GSCM (Global Supply Chain Management);

Concurrently Chairman of Bridgestone Sports Co., Ltd.;

Concurrently Chairman of Bridgestone Cycle Co., Ltd.

G-EXCO Member Gordon

KNAPP Vice Chair and Executive Officer of Bridgestone Corporation

Member of the Board, CEO and President, COO of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

G-EXCO Member Vice Chair and Executive Officer of Bridgestone Corporation

Member of the Board, CEO and President of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

G-EXCO Member Paolo

FERRARI Executive Vice President and Executive Officer, G-Chief Digital Strategic Officer (G-CDSO) of Bridgestone Corporation

Responsible for G Digital Strategy

Member of the Board, CEO and President of Bridgestone Europe NV/SA

Chairman of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

G-EXCO Member Executive Vice President and Executive Officer of Bridgestone Corporation

Member of the Board, CEO and President of Bridgestone Europe NV/SA

Chairman of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

G-EXCO Member Christine

KARBOWIAK Executive Vice President and Executive Officer, G-Chief Sustainability Officer (G-CSTO) of Bridgestone Corporation

Responsible for G Public Relations, Government Relations and Sustainability

Vice Chair, Chief Administrative Officer, Chief Risk Officer and Executive Vice President of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

G-EXCO Member Executive Vice President and Executive Officer of Bridgestone Corporation

Responsible for Global Public Relations, Government Relations and Sustainability

Vice Chair, Chief Administrative Officer, Chief Risk Officer and Executive Vice President of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

G-EXCO Member Masahiro

HIGASHI Senior Vice President and Executive Officer

Responsible for G-MAA (Mining, Aircraft, Agriculture) Solutions and GBE (Global Business Enhancement)

G-EXCO Member Senior Vice President and Executive Officer Responsible for MAA (Mining, Aircraft, Agriculture) & Diversified Products Solutions Business

G-EXCO Member

2. New Members of Corporate Officers

(Effective September 16, 2019)

Name New Former Tomoyuki

TAKAGI Vice President and Officer

G Original Equipment and Bridgestone T&DPaaS Planning;

Concurrently Director, G Products Strategy Division Director, Global Original Equipment, Advanced Products Strategy Division Hitoshi

YAJIMA Vice President and Officer

Japan Tire Production;

Concurrently Director, Japan Tire Production Division Director, Japan Tire Production Division

3. Changing Positions and Responsibilities of Corporate Officers

(Effective September 16, 2019)

Name New

*Primary changes: bold and underlined Former Thomas

HIGGINS Vice President and Senior Officer, G-Chief Business Strategic Officer (G-CBSO) of Bridgestone Corporation

Responsible for G Business Strategy

Member of the Board and Group President, Americas Tire of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

G-EXCO Member Vice President and Senior Officer, Chief Strategic Officer of Bridgestone Corporation

Responsible for Global Strategy

President, US & Canada Consumer Tire Sales Division of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

Chairman of Bridgestone Europe NV/SA

G-EXCO Member Yoshihiko

ICHIKAWA Vice President and Senior Officer

Responsible for G Original Equipment and Bridgestone T&DPaaS Planning Vice President and Senior Officer

Responsible for Global Original Equipment Strategy

Global Original Equipment Strategy Yuzo

SHISEKI Vice President and Senior Officer

Responsible for Tire Development, Production Technology Development

Tire Production Technology Development Vice President and Senior Officer

Responsible for Tire Development, Production Technology Development Tomohiro

KUSANO Vice President and Senior Officer

Responsible for G-MAA (Mining, Aircraft, Agriculture) Solutions Business Vice President and Senior Officer

Responsible for Diversified Products Solutions Business Bill

THOMPSON Vice President and Senior Officer of Bridgestone Corporation

Executive Vice President of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

Responsible for Business Transformation Initiative Vice President and Senior Officer of Bridgestone Corporation

Member of the Board, Chief Operating Officer of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

G-EXCO Member Christopher

NICASTRO Vice President and Senior Officer of Bridgestone Corporation

Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer, Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

Chairman of Bridgestone Europe NV/SA Vice President and Senior Officer of Bridgestone Corporation

Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer, Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

Member of the Board of Bridgestone Europe NV/SA Kenji

YAMASAKI Vice President and Senior Officer

Responsible for Manufacturing and Production Engineering

Tire Manufacturing and Production Engineering Vice President and Officer

Tire Production Technology Development Masahito

TSUJI Vice President and Senior Officer

Responsible for Diversified Products Solutions Business

G-EXCO Member Vice President and Officer

Diversified Products Administration and Business Reorganization;

Concurrently Director, Diversified Products Business Reorganization Division Yuji

MOCHIZUKI Vice President and Senior Officer

Responsible for Japan Tire Production

Japan Tire Quality Management and CQO

Vice President and Officer

Japan Tire Production Makoto

HASHIMOTO Vice President and Senior Officer

Seconded to Bridgestone Europe NV/SA

Vice Chair of Bridgestone Europe NV/SA Vice President and Officer

Seconded to Brisa Bridgestone Sabanci Lastik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. Yukihiko

HOSO Vice President and Officer

Seconded to Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

Advisor, Bridgestone Americas Manufacturing Group Vice President and Senior Officer

Responsible for Production Engineering Naohisa

YODA Vice President and Officer

Seconded to Brisa Bridgestone Sabanci Lastik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. Vice President and Senior Officer

Responsible for Supply Chain Enhancement

Tire Operation Management and Service; Concurrently Director, Supply Chain Enhancement Business Planning and Administration Division Masayuki

ISHII Vice President and Officer,

Corporate Planning and Administration

Chief Risk Officer, Corporate Governance, Human Resources and General Affairs;

Concurrently Director, Corporate Planning Division, Corporate Governance Division Vice President and Officer,

Corporate Planning

Chief Risk Officer, Chief Human Rights Officer

Human Resources and General Affairs

Concurrently Director, Corporate Planning Division Yuichi

NAKADA Vice President and Officer

G-SCM and International Administration;

Concurrently Director, International Administration Division Vice President and Officer

Japan Tire SBU Business Planning;

Concurrently Japan Tire Quality Management and CQO Keita

IDE Vice President and Officer

Japan Tire Business Planning, Original Equipment Tire Sales Japan

Concurrently Director, O.E. Tire Sales Japan Division Ⅰ;

Concurrently Assistant to Vice President and Officer, G Original Equipment and Bridgestone T&DPaaS Planning Vice President and Officer

Original Equipment Tire Sales Japan;

Concurrently Director, O.E. Tire Sales Japan Division Ⅰ;

Concurrently Assistant to Vice President and Officer, Global Original Equipment Strategy Teruo

KUNITAKE Vice President and Officer

Seconded to Bridgestone Asia Pacific Technical Center Co., Ltd. Vice President and Officer

Production Engineering Junya

ONO Vice President and Officer

Diversified Products Administration and Business Reorganization;

Concurrently Director, Diversified Products Business Reorganization Division Vice President and Officer

Assistant to Vice President and Officer, Diversified Products Administration and Business Reorganization Mitsuhira

SHIMAZAKI Vice President and Officer

G Brand Strategy and OPSCA(Olympics·Paralympics, Sports·Cycle & Active Healthy Lifestyle) Vice President and Officer

Olympics·Paralympics, Sports·Cycle & Active Healthy Lifestyle Scott

DAMON Vice President and Officer of Bridgestone Corporation

Member of the Board, Group President, Operations of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

G-EXCO Member Vice President and Officer of Bridgestone Corporation

President, Commercial Group, U.S. and Canada of Bridgestone Americas, Inc. Laurent

DARTOUX Vice President and Officer of Bridgestone Corporation

Member of the Board, COO of Bridgestone Europe NV/SA

G-EXCO Member Vice President and Officer of Bridgestone Corporation

Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing of Bridgestone Europe NV/SA

Reference Information

1.Organization as of September 16, 2019 (PDF,111KB)

2.Member of Global Executive Committee (Global EXCO)* As of September 16, 2019