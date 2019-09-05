Log in
BRIDGESTONE CORP

Bridgestone : Wins Studless Tire Design Patent Infringement Lawsuit in China

09/05/2019 | 02:29am EDT

Tokyo (September 5, 2019) -- Bridgestone Corporation today announced that it has received a favorable ruling from the Intermediate People's Court in Qingdao, China in its design patent infringement lawsuit against major Chinese tire manufacturers Shengtai Group and Shandong Shengshi Tailai Rubber Technology Co., Ltd. ('Shengtai').

In March 2018, Bridgestone filed the lawsuit claiming that tire manufacturing and sales activities conducted by Shengtai used the patented tread pattern*1 of the Bridgestone BLIZZAK VRX studless tire for passenger cars (pictured below), and that these activities were therefore in violation of the Company's patent rights. In July 2019, Shengtai was ordered to cease activities, dispose of the dedicated molds, and pay Bridgestone damages in the amount of 800,000 Chinese yuan (approximately 12.8 million Japanese yen*2).

In April 2019, Bridgestone won another lawsuit against Shengtai Group, claiming violations of the design patent for the tread pattern of Bridgestone's ST3000 truck tires.

Bridgestone takes seriously any unauthorized use or infringement of its patents, trademarks or any other intellectual property. With this level of vigilance, Bridgestone is prioritizing the safety and reliability associated with its products and maintaining and enhancing its hard-earned brand value.

  1. Tread pattern refers to the design molded into the section of the tire that comes into direct contact with the road's surface
  2. Converted at a rate of 16 Japanese yen to 1 Chinese yuan

About Bridgestone Corporation:
Bridgestone Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is the world's largest tire and rubber company. In addition to tires for use in a wide variety of applications, it also manufactures a broad range of diversified products, which include industrial rubber and chemical products and sporting goods. Its products are sold in over 150 nations and territories around the world.

Disclaimer

Bridgestone Corporation published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 06:26:08 UTC
