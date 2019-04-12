Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Bridgestone Corp    5108   JP3830800003

BRIDGESTONE CORP

(5108)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bridgestone : Wins Tire Design Rights Infringement Lawsuit in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 02:14am EDT

Tokyo (April 12, 2019) -- Bridgestone Corporation today announced that it has received a favorable ruling from the Beijing Intellectual Property Court in its design rights infringement lawsuit against major Chinese tire manufacturer Shengtai Group .

In September 2015, Bridgestone filed the lawsuit with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court. The lawsuit claimed that tire manufacturing and sales activities conducted by Shengtai Group utilized a truck tire tread pattern*1 patented by Bridgestone and these activities were therefore in violation of the design rights. In January 2019, the Beijing Intellectual Property Court upheld Bridgestone's claim and ordered Shengtai Group to pay Bridgestone damages in the amount of 10 million Chinese yuan (approximately 160 million Japanese yen) *2 and the winning lawsuit has been finalized.

The disputed design rights pertained to the tread pattern for the Bridgestone ST3000 truck tire (pictured below).

ST3000 Truck Tire

Bridgestone strives to provide consumers with safe and reliable products and to protect consumers against the proliferation of substandard and potentially unsafe counterfeit. Accordingly, Bridgestone takes seriously any unauthorized use or infringement of its patents, design rights, trademarks, or any other intellectual property. With this level of vigilance, Bridgestone is prioritizing the safety and reliability associated with its products and maintaining and enhancing its hard-earned brand value.

About Bridgestone Corporation:
Bridgestone Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is the world's largest tire and rubber company. In addition to tires for use in a wide variety of applications, it also manufactures a broad range of diversified products, which include industrial rubber and chemical products and sporting goods. Its products are sold in over 150 nations and territories around the world.

Disclaimer

Bridgestone Corporation published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 06:12:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRIDGESTONE CORP
02:14aBRIDGESTONE : Continues Advancing Sustainability and Transparency Across Global ..
PU
02:14aBRIDGESTONE : Wins Tire Design Rights Infringement Lawsuit in China
PU
04/10BRIDGESTONE : to join Toyota and JAXA int'l space mission to Moon
AQ
04/10BRIDGESTONE : to Join International Space Exploration Mission with JAXA and Toyo..
PU
04/10BRIDGESTONE : Announces Establishment of New Mining Solution Centre in Australia
PU
03/20BRIDGESTONE : House to look into mass dismissals at Firestone
AQ
03/19BRIDGESTONE : Firestone Liberia - 'Cutting 800 Jobs Will Not Restore Profitabili..
AQ
03/19BRIDGESTONE : Finland's Solidium acquired 5.1 percent share in Nokian Tyres
RE
03/08BRIDGESTONE : World's First Polymer High Strength Rubber exceeds performance of ..
AQ
03/07BRIDGESTONE : World's First Polymer High Strength Rubber exceeds performance of ..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 700 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 300 B
Finance 2019 121 B
Yield 2019 3,68%
P/E ratio 2019 10,77
P/E ratio 2020 10,35
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Capitalization 3 348 B
Chart BRIDGESTONE CORP
Duration : Period :
Bridgestone Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIDGESTONE CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 4 763  JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masaaki Tsuya Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Akihiro Eto President & Chief Operating Officer
Kazuhisa Nishigai Director
Narumi Zaitsu Director
Scott Trevor Davis Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIDGESTONE CORP6.70%29 935
MICHELIN31.55%22 740
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ13.09%4 723
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE)-4.36%4 534
SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES LTD9.26%3 277
YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO LTD8.18%3 266
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About