BRIDGESTONE CORP

BRIDGESTONE CORP

(5108)
My previous session
Bridgestone : World's First Polymer High Strength Rubber exceeds performance of Natural Rubber won "Environmental Achievement of the Year"

03/07/2019 | 01:12am EST

World's First Polymer High Strength Rubber exceeds performance of Natural Rubber won 'Environmental Achievement of the Year'

TOKYO (March 07, 2019) -- Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) today announced that Bridgestone won the 'Environmental Achievement of the Year' Award for its world's first Polymer High Strength Rubber (HSR) at the Tire Technology International Awards for Innovation and Excellence 2019.

The award-winning activity is the development of 'High Strength Rubber (HSR)' announced in May 2018.* HSR is the world's first polymer that combines rubber and resin at the molecular level and has strength and abrasion resistance that eclipse those of natural rubber. HSR is a promising next-generation tire material with the potential to create tires that achieve the required levels of performance while using less material. It is understood to be one of the efficient solution for effective use of resources and reducing environmental footprints.

The Bridgestone Group has focused on the 'Environment' as one of the Priority Areas of its global CSR commitment Our Way to Serve. The Group employs innovation and technology for realizing a sustainable society by balancing operations with environment and will contribute to improving the way people move, live, work, and play.


In the award ceremony held in Tire Technology EXPO 2019 (Germany) on March 6.Tardif Olivier, principal researcher, Polymer Polymerization and Catalysis Research Unit, Materials Research Dept., Advanced Materials Division


Disclaimer

Bridgestone Corporation published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 06:11:15 UTC
