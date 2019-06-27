Log in
Bridgestone : to be Included in Euronext Vigeo World 120 ESG Investment Stock Index

06/27/2019 | 02:05am EDT

Bridgestone to be Included in Euronext Vigeo World 120 ESG Investment Stock Index

TOKYO (June 27, 2019) -- Bridgestone Corporation today announced it has been included in the Euronext Vigeo World 120 index, a leading stock investment index focused on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors, for the first time in company history.

Euronext Vigeo World 120 is a stock index jointly developed by Netherlands-based Euronext, an organization operating multiple security exchanges in Europe, and Vigeo Eiris, a global provider of sustainability research for investors and issuers. The index is comprised of 120 companies exhibiting excellence in ESG areas selected from among the 1,500 market capitalization leaders of the European, North American, and Asia-Pacific markets.

The Bridgestone Group employs procurement activities aimed at improving the long-term vitality of the environment, society, and economy in accordance with the Global Sustainable Procurement Policy established in February 2018. Furthermore, the Bridgestone Group Global Human Rights Policy, formulated in May 2018, guides initiatives fostering appropriate labor environments that ensure respect for basic human rights. The Group is also developing precision docking tires and curbs to remove barriers to individuals boarding and disembarking at bus stops as one facet of its efforts to contribute to the resolution of socials issues. These efforts, combined with other initiatives that contribute to a sustainable society, resulted in Bridgestone's inclusion in the Euronext Vigeo World 120 index.

Through the Bridgestone Group's Our Way to Serve global corporate social responsibility commitment, the organization has defined three Priority Areas--Mobility, People, and Environment--to serve as a guide as it employs innovation and technology to improve the way people move, live, work, and play. Additionally, six Management Fundamentals, including procurement, human rights and labor practices, have been put forth as indispensable elements of a responsible company. Innovative initiatives continue to be implemented in these areas.

Related links:
Bridgestone's CSR website
Bridgestone Group's Sustainability Report 2017-18
Bridgestone's Sustainable Procurement website
Bridgestone Group Global Human Rights Policy website
External Assessments of Bridgestone's sustainability

About Bridgestone Corporation:
Bridgestone Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is the world's largest tire and rubber company. In addition to tires for use in a wide variety of applications, it also manufactures a broad range of diversified products, which include industrial rubber and chemical products and sporting goods. Its products are sold in over 150 nations and territories around the world.

Disclaimer

Bridgestone Corporation published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 06:04:02 UTC
