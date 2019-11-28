Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Bridgestone Corporation    5108   JP3830800003

BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION

(5108)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bridgestone : Introduces New Collaboration Center in Museum Tower Kyobashi to Drive Innovation, Design and Brand Projects

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 01:18am EST

Bridgestone Introduces New Collaboration Center in Museum Tower Kyobashi to Drive Innovation, Design and Brand Projects

TOKYO (November 28, 2019) -- Bridgestone Corporation today announced the opening of Bridgestone Cross Point (BXP) at Museum Tower Kyobashi in Tokyo. BXP is designed to foster open collaboration among Bridgestone, its customers and its partners to help drive innovation, design and brand projects that will deliver advanced, sustainable solutions for a world in motion.

Plans include a multi-purpose open space located on the building's 21st floor that will host events, seminars, forums, and more to encourage creative engagement with various internal and external stakeholders. Additionally, the first floor will serve as a street-level showroom for showcasing new Bridgestone innovation and solutions initiatives to the public. Both areas are scheduled to open early in 2020.

BXP is part of a series of significant construction projects designed to accelerate Bridgestone's transformation into a global leader in advanced mobility and sustainable solutions for future generations. BXP will serve as the new hub for Bridgestone design innovation while additional renovation activities in Kodaira, Tokyo and Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture will enhance the company's technical research, development, and testing capabilities. Together, these projects will better position Bridgestone to create new value for its customers, its partners, and its communities in alignment with its long-standing corporate mission of 'Serving Society with Superior Quality.'

Museum Tower Kyobashi, where BXP will be established, is a new building completed in July 2019 at a location that previously served as Bridgestone's global headquarters. The Artizon Museum (formerly the Bridgestone Museum of Art) will also open in January 2020 in a section of this new building. This close affiliation between art and design offers the ideal environment for Bridgestone to cultivate creative collaboration and communicate its ongoing contributions to society's advancement.

Overview of Bridgestone Cross Point:

Naming: Bridgestone Cross Point represents a place where people, ideas, companies and society intersect to create new value. The name expresses a central point to serve as the foundation for innovative collaboration and design.
Opening: Showroom (1F): From January 2020
Office space (21F): From March 2020
Address: Museum Tower Kyobashi, 1-7-2 Kyobashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

About Bridgestone Corporation:
Bridgestone Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is the world's largest tire and rubber company. In addition to tires for use in a wide variety of applications, it also manufactures a broad range of diversified products, which include industrial rubber and chemical products and sporting goods. Its products are sold in over 150 nations and territories around the world.

Disclaimer

Bridgestone Corporation published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 06:17:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION
01:18aBRIDGESTONE : Introduces New Collaboration Center in Museum Tower Kyobashi to Dr..
PU
11/19BRIDGESTONE : BATTLAX Motorcycle Tires Selected as Original Equipment on Kawasak..
AQ
11/14BRIDGESTONE : BATTLAX Motorcycle Tires Selected as Original Equipment on Kawasak..
AQ
11/13BRIDGESTONE : to Exhibit at the Dubai Airshow 2019
AQ
11/11BRIDGESTONE : Announces SUSYM as New Name for the World's First Polymer that Bon..
AQ
11/08BRIDGESTONE : to Voluntarily Adopt International Financial Reporting Standards
PU
11/08BRIDGESTONE : Business and Financial Results for Q3 2019
PU
11/08BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION : Slide show Q3 results
CO
11/07BRIDGESTONE : Wins Trademark Infringement Lawsuit in China
PU
11/06BRIDGESTONE : FIRESTONE INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS NAMES NEW DIRECTOR OF ENGINEERING; Z..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 554 B
EBIT 2019 356 B
Net income 2019 276 B
Debt 2019 48 397 M
Yield 2019 3,65%
P/E ratio 2019 11,4x
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,88x
EV / Sales2020 0,84x
Capitalization 3 087 B
Technical analysis trends BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 4 335,71  JPY
Last Close Price 4 385,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 23,1%
Spread / Average Target -1,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masaaki Tsuya Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Akihiro Eto President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Masato Sakano Chief Technology Officer
Scott Trevor Davis Independent Outside Director
Tsuyoshi Yoshimi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION6.41%28 221
MICHELIN27.68%21 908
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ-2.24%4 007
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE)-18.86%3 851
SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES, LTD.11.96%3 359
THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER COMPANY, LIMITED14.36%3 349
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group