BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION

BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION

(5108)
Bridgestone : Launches New Global Tagline toward a Sustainable Solutions Company

07/08/2020 | 01:34am EDT
  • Bridgestone reveals new global tagline - 'Solutions for your journey' - at virtual press conference in Tokyo.
  • New tagline signals the company's evolution from the world No.1 tire and rubber company to a global leader in Sustainable Mobility and Advanced Solutions.
  • Tagline represents important milestone as Bridgestone advances toward its vision of providing social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company today, tomorrow and toward the future in 2050.

Tokyo (July 8, 2020) - Bridgestone Corporation unveiled its new global brand tagline during a virtual press conference livestreamed today from the company's Tokyo-based conference and training facility. The new 'Solutions for your journey' tagline supports the company's Mid-Long-Term Business Strategy Framework, which was also introduced at the press conference today by Bridgestone Global CEO and Representative Executive Officer Shu Ishibashi.

The new tagline and refreshed Bridgestone brand identity are part of the company's ongoing transformation and the evolution of its offering beyond tires and diversified products to include advanced mobility and solutions. Bridgestone has outlined a vision of providing social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company today, tomorrow and toward the future in 2050, contributing to society's advancement with care, confidence and creativity.

'The introduction of the Bridgestone 'Solutions for your journey' tagline signals our company's ongoing transformation to the world and communicates our long-term vision to be a sustainable solutions company,' said Shu Ishibashi, 'We consider this moment to be a 'Third Foundation (Bridgestone 3.0)' in our company's history, with the 'Original Foundation (Bridgestone 1.0)' being in 1931 when Bridgestone was established and the 'Second Foundation (Bridgestone 2.0)' taking place in 1988 when Bridgestone merged with the Firestone Tire & Rubber Company. We are excited for the future as Bridgestone advances to offer world-class mobility solutions that deliver increased value for our customers and society.'

The 'Solutions for your journey' tagline will replace the existing Bridgestone brand tagline, 'Your Journey, Our Passion.' The new tagline will be utilized globally in all markets where Bridgestone has sales and operations to strengthen the company's position as a truly global company. Bridgestone will begin leveraging the new tagline in the second half of 2020 with a full-scale launch planned for the first quarter of 2021.

For more company news, visit Bridgestone.com.

About Bridgestone Corporation:
Bridgestone Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is a global company focused on delivering advanced mobility and solutions to customers around the world. In addition to tires and solutions for use in a wide variety of automotive and mobility applications, it also manufactures a broad range of diversified products, which include industrial rubber and chemical products and sporting goods. Bridgestone products are sold in over 150 nations and territories around the world.

Disclaimer

Bridgestone Corporation published this content on 08 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2020 05:33:01 UTC
