BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION (5108) JP3830800003

BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION

(5108)
  Report
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 03/24
3168 JPY   +2.69%
03:23aBRIDGESTONE : Statement on the Postponement of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020
PU
03/26BRIDGESTONE : retail had a robust 2019
AQ
03/24BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION : Proxy Statments
CO
Bridgestone : Statement on the Postponement of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020

03/27/2020 | 03:23am EDT

About Bridgestone Corporation:
Bridgestone Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is the world's largest tire and rubber company. In addition to tires for use in a wide variety of applications, it also manufactures a broad range of diversified products, which include industrial rubber and chemical products and sporting goods. Its products are sold in over 150 nations and territories around the world.

About Bridgestone Corporation's Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partnerships:
Bridgestone Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is the world's largest tire and rubber company and operates with a mission of 'Serving Society with Superior Quality.' Bridgestone proudly became a Worldwide Olympic Partner in 2014 and a Worldwide Paralympic Partner in 2018. The company has global rights to the Olympic Movement and Paralympic Movement through to 2024, a period that includes the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, Beijing 2022 and Paris 2024. Bridgestone is dedicated to delivering products, services and solutions that improve the way people move, live, work and play, and its commitment to the Olympic Movement and Paralympic Movement continues a history of sport and innovation dating back more than 100 years. Bridgestone activities related to its Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partnerships are guided by a global 'Chase Your Dream' message, which intends to inspire people to overcome obstacles and persevere in pursuit of their goals. As a worldwide partner, Bridgestone has marketing rights that include its full range of tyres, tyre services and selected automotive vehicle services, self-propelled bicycles, seismic isolation bearings, and a variety of building and industrial products.

Disclaimer

Bridgestone Corporation published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 07:22:06 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 517 B
EBIT 2019 333 B
Net income 2019 275 B
Debt 2019 42 781 M
Yield 2019 4,92%
P/E ratio 2019 8,50x
P/E ratio 2020 9,97x
EV / Sales2019 0,66x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
Capitalization 2 290 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 3 868,33  JPY
Last Close Price 3 253,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 38,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masaaki Tsuya Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Akihiro Eto President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Masato Sakano Chief Technology Officer
Shuichi Ishibashi Vice Chairman
Scott Trevor Davis Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION0.13%20 880
MICHELIN-26.80%15 541
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ-30.00%2 857
SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES, LTD.-1.24%2 463
THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER COMPANY, LIMITED0.55%2 110
TOYO TIRE CORPORATION8.49%1 673
