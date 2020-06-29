Bridgestone : Wins Trademark and Trade Dress Infringement Lawsuit in Brazil

TOKYO (June 29, 2020) - Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) today announced that it secured a victory in its trademark and trade dress infringement*1 lawsuit against Brazilian retread company NEW TYRE REMOLDADORA DE PNEUS (NEW TYRE), in the São Paulo Court of Appeals.

In January 2015, Bridgestone filed a lawsuit claiming that NEW TYRE's manufacture and sale of tires featuring the TURANZA trademark and TURANZA ER300 tread pattern*2 infringed Bridgestone's trademark and trade dress rights . In December 2016, the São Paulo Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Bridgestone and ordered NEW TIRE to cease infringing and pay damages. The quantification phase ascertaining the figures owed by the Defendant was concluded in March 2020. This decision is very important leading case for the recognition of the trade dress infringement of tires by the Brazilian Courts.

Bridgestone takes the unauthorized use of its intellectual property very seriously, and will continue to vigorously enforce its rights against infringers. Through its enforcement activities, Bridgestone seeks to protect and enhance the company's goodwill and hard-earned brand value.