Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Bridgestone Corporation    5108   JP3830800003

BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION

(5108)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bridgestone : Wins Trademark and Trade Dress Infringement Lawsuit in Brazil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 02:20am EDT

TOKYO (June 29, 2020) - Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) today announced that it secured a victory in its trademark and trade dress infringement*1 lawsuit against Brazilian retread company NEW TYRE REMOLDADORA DE PNEUS (NEW TYRE), in the São Paulo Court of Appeals.

In January 2015, Bridgestone filed a lawsuit claiming that NEW TYRE's manufacture and sale of tires featuring the TURANZA trademark and TURANZA ER300 tread pattern*2 infringed Bridgestone's trademark and trade dress rights . In December 2016, the São Paulo Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Bridgestone and ordered NEW TIRE to cease infringing and pay damages. The quantification phase ascertaining the figures owed by the Defendant was concluded in March 2020. This decision is very important leading case for the recognition of the trade dress infringement of tires by the Brazilian Courts.

Bridgestone takes the unauthorized use of its intellectual property very seriously, and will continue to vigorously enforce its rights against infringers. Through its enforcement activities, Bridgestone seeks to protect and enhance the company's goodwill and hard-earned brand value.

  1. Trade dress infringement is the unauthorized use of a distinctive element of a product or service (e.g., overall appearance) which is likely to mislead consumers or create confusion, such as the unauthorized use of TURANZA tire's tread design.
  2. Tread pattern refers to the design molded into the section of the tire that comes into direct contact with the road's surface.

Disclaimer

Bridgestone Corporation published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 06:18:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION
02:20aBRIDGESTONE : Wins Trademark and Trade Dress Infringement Lawsuit in Brazil
PU
06/29BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/25BRIDGESTONE : Acquires iTrack Solutions Business from Transense Technologies
PU
06/22BRIDGESTONE : Announces Voluntary Reduction in Corporate Officer Compensation
PU
06/16BRIDGESTONE : Japan Airlines and Bridgestone Collaborate to Improve Aircraft Mai..
PU
06/10BRIDGESTONE : Introduces next generation firestone destination le3 tire
AQ
06/10BRIDGESTONE : Recognized in Euronext Vigeo World 120 ESG Investment Stock Index ..
AQ
05/22BRIDGESTONE : New fuel-efficient firestone drive tire provides all-weather depen..
AQ
05/20BRIDGESTONE : Announces Temporary Phased Shutdown of Plants in Japan
AQ
05/14BRIDGESTONE : Americas announces restart of passenger tire plants in north ameri..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 216 B 30 015 M 30 015 M
Net income 2020 169 B 1 579 M 1 579 M
Net Debt 2020 5 192 M 48,5 M 48,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
Yield 2020 3,99%
Capitalization 2 473 B 23 066 M 23 080 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 143 589
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bridgestone Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 3 718,33 JPY
Last Close Price 3 512,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 22,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shuichi Ishibashi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Akihiro Eto President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Masaaki Tsuya Chairman
Masato Sakano Chief Technology Officer
Hideo Hara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION-13.71%23 066
MICHELIN SCA-15.44%18 452
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ-21.73%3 119
SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES, LTD.-18.85%2 662
THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER COMPANY, LIMITED-27.03%2 327
TOYO TIRE CORPORATION-6.98%2 104
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group