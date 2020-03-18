Bridgewater Bancshares : 2020 Proxy Statement

3800 American Boulevard West, Suite 100 Bloomington, Minnesota 55431

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD APRIL 28, 2020

To the shareholders of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.: The annual meeting of the shareholders of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc., a Minnesota corporation, will be held online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BWB2020, on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., Central Time, for the following purposes: 1. to elect the three nominees named in the accompanying proxy statement to serve as Class II directors, each for a term expiring at the 2023 annual meeting of shareholders; 2. to ratify the appointment of CliftonLarsonAllen LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2020; and 3. to transact such other business as may properly be brought before the meeting and any adjournments or postponements of the meeting. There will not be a physical meeting at the Company's principal executive offices. You will be able to attend the meeting online, vote your shares electronically, and submit your questions during the meeting by visiting: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BWB2020. We are not aware of any other business to come before the annual meeting. The board of directors has fixed the close of business on March 3, 2020, as the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the meeting. If there are an insufficient number of votes for a quorum or to approve or ratify any of the foregoing proposals at the time of the meeting, the meeting may be adjourned or postponed to permit our further solicitation of proxies. By order of the Board of Directors,

Jerry Baack Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

Bloomington, Minnesota March 18, 2020 YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT. PLEASE EXERCISE YOUR SHAREHOLDER RIGHT TO VOTE, REGARDLESS OF WHETHER YOU PLAN TO ATTEND THE ANNUAL MEETING.