Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.    BWB

BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES, INC.

(BWB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. : Announces Participation in the Hovde Group 2019 Community Bank Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 12:58pm EST

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BWB) (the Company), the parent company of Bridgewater Bank (the Bank), today announced that Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President, Jerry Baack and Chief Financial Officer, Joe Chybowski, will be participating in the Hovde Group 2019 Community Bank Investor Conference on November 5, 2019 in Scottsdale, AZ. During the conference, the attendees will hold a series of meetings with institutional investors.

A copy of the investor presentation that will be used at the conference will be made available on the News and Market Information page of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

About Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Bridgewater Bank, a full-service commercial bank formed in 2005 to serve the diverse needs of commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. Bridgewater Bank has seven locations serving clients across the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metropolitan statistical area in Minnesota and offers a full array of simple, quality loan and deposit products, primarily for commercial clients. As of September 30, 2019, Bridgewater had total assets of approximately $2.23 billion, total loans of approximately $1.85 billion, total deposits of approximately $1.80 billion and total shareholders’ equity of approximately $236.1 million.

Source: Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES, IN
12:58pBRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES, INC. : Announces Participation in the Hovde Group 2019 C..
BU
11/04BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES : Third Quarter 2019 Investor Presentation
PU
10/24BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
10/24BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES, INC. : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings
BU
09/03BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES, INC. : Announces Participation in the Raymond James 2019..
BU
08/08BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
07/25BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Othe..
AQ
07/25BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES : Announces Increase to Stock Repurchase Program
BU
07/25BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES, INC. : Announces Record Second Quarter 2019 Earnings
BU
07/03BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES : KBRA Publishes Surveillance Report for Bridgewater Banc..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 76,1 M
EBIT 2019 41,7 M
Net income 2019 30,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,3x
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,76x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,27x
Capitalization 362 M
Chart BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 14,33  $
Last Close Price 12,59  $
Spread / Highest target 19,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jerry J. Baack Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mary Jayne Crocker Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Joe Chybowski Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Todd B. Urness Independent Director
James S. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES, INC.19.29%362
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.30.92%411 839
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.06%291 441
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.49%290 722
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY14.41%222 972
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.62%208 816
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group