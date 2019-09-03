Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. : Announces Participation in the Raymond James 2019 U.S. Bank Conference

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BWB) (the Company), the parent company of Bridgewater Bank (the Bank), today announced that Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President, Jerry Baack and Chief Financial Officer, Joe Chybowski, will be participating in the Raymond James 2019 U.S. Bank Conference on September 4, 2019 in Chicago, IL. During the conference, the attendees will hold a series of meetings with institutional investors.

A copy of the investor presentation that will be used at the conference will be made available on the News and Market Information page of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

About Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Bridgewater Bank, a full-service commercial bank formed in 2005 to serve the diverse needs of commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. Bridgewater Bank has seven locations serving clients across the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metropolitan statistical area in Minnesota and offers a full array of simple, quality loan and deposit products, primarily for commercial clients. As of June 30, 2019, Bridgewater had total assets of approximately $2.12 billion, total loans of approximately $1.78 billion, total deposits of approximately $1.70 billion and total shareholders’ equity of approximately $229.1 million.

