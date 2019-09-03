Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Bridgewater Bancshares Inc    BWB

BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES INC

(BWB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. : Announces Participation in the Raymond James 2019 U.S. Bank Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 05:57pm EDT

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BWB) (the Company), the parent company of Bridgewater Bank (the Bank), today announced that Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President, Jerry Baack and Chief Financial Officer, Joe Chybowski, will be participating in the Raymond James 2019 U.S. Bank Conference on September 4, 2019 in Chicago, IL. During the conference, the attendees will hold a series of meetings with institutional investors.

A copy of the investor presentation that will be used at the conference will be made available on the News and Market Information page of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

About Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Bridgewater Bank, a full-service commercial bank formed in 2005 to serve the diverse needs of commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. Bridgewater Bank has seven locations serving clients across the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metropolitan statistical area in Minnesota and offers a full array of simple, quality loan and deposit products, primarily for commercial clients. As of June 30, 2019, Bridgewater had total assets of approximately $2.12 billion, total loans of approximately $1.78 billion, total deposits of approximately $1.70 billion and total shareholders’ equity of approximately $229.1 million.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES INC
05:57pBRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES, INC. : Announces Participation in the Raymond James 2019..
BU
08/08BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
07/25BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Othe..
AQ
07/25BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES : Announces Increase to Stock Repurchase Program
BU
07/25BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES, INC. : Announces Record Second Quarter 2019 Earnings
BU
07/03BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES : KBRA Publishes Surveillance Report for Bridgewater Banc..
AQ
05/09BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
04/25BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendmen..
AQ
04/25BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
04/25BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES, INC. : Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 75,1 M
EBIT 2019 42,0 M
Net income 2019 30,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 4,27x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,76x
Capitalization 321 M
Chart BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES INC
Duration : Period :
Bridgewater Bancshares Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,00  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jerry J. Baack Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mary Jayne Crocker Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Joe Chybowski Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Todd B. Urness Independent Director
James S. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES INC5.50%321
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.54%351 224
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA1.89%257 411
BANK OF AMERICA11.65%256 071
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.06%205 192
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.32%187 314
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group