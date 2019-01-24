Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. : Announces Record Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings
01/24/2019 | 07:06am EST
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BWB) (the Company), the parent
company of Bridgewater Bank (the Bank), today announced net income of
$7.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, a 132.8% increase over net
income of $3.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Net income per
diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $0.25, a 91.1%
increase, compared to $0.13 of net income per diluted common share for
the same period in 2017.
The fourth quarter of 2017 included a one-time expense in the amount of
$2.0 million related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“Tax
Reform”). Excluding the one-time impact of Tax Reform in the fourth
quarter of 2017, net income increased 45.4% in the fourth quarter of
2018 over the fourth quarter of 2017.
“2018 was an eventful year beginning with our initial public offering in
the first quarter and concluding with record earnings for the year and
the fourth quarter,” noted Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and
President, Jerry Baack. “We closed out the year with strong organic loan
and deposit growth and continue to be very pleased with credit quality
as nonperforming assets have trended to just 0.03% of total assets. As
we continue to execute our efficient business model in 2019, we also
look to continue strategic investments in talent and technology to best
serve our clients.”
Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results
Basic
Diluted
Tangible book
ROA
ROE
Earnings per share
Earnings per share
Efficiency ratio (1)
value per share (1)
1.58
%
14.30
%
$
0.26
$
0.25
60.0%
$
7.22
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP
Financial Measures" for further details.
Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights
Annualized return on average assets (ROA) and return on average common
equity (ROE) for the fourth quarter of 2018 were 1.58% and 14.30%,
respectively, compared to annualized ROA and ROE of 0.83% and 9.73%,
respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2017.
Net income was $7.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to
$3.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of 132.8%.
Diluted earnings per common share for the fourth quarter of 2018 were
$0.25, compared to $0.13 for the fourth quarter of 2017.
Nonperforming assets to total assets decreased to 0.03%, compared to
0.11% at December 31, 2017.
Adjusted efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure which excludes
the impact of the amortization of tax credit investments from
noninterest expense, was 42.1% for the fourth quarter of 2018,
compared to 44.1% for the fourth quarter of 2017.
Annual 2018 Highlights
ROA and ROE for the year ended December 31, 2018 were 1.51% and
13.87%, respectively, compared to ROA and ROE of 1.16% and 13.18%,
respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2017.
Net income was $26.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2018
compared to $16.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2017, an
increase of 59.4%.
Diluted earnings per common share for the year ended December 31, 2018
were $0.91, compared to $0.68 for the year ended December 31, 2017.
Gross loans increased $317.8 million to $1.66 billion for the year
ended December 31, 2018, compared to $1.35 billion as of December 31,
2017, an increase of 23.6%.
Net loan charge-offs as a percent of average loans was 0.00% for the
year ended December 31, 2018.
Tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased
33.7%, from $5.40 as of December 31, 2017 to $7.22 as of December 31,
2018.
Key Financial Measures
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Per Common Share Data (1)
Basic Earnings Per Share
$
0.26
$
0.14
$
0.93
$
0.69
Diluted Earnings Per Share
0.25
0.13
0.91
0.68
Book Value Per Share
7.34
5.56
Tangible Book Value Per Share (2)
7.22
5.40
Basic Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
30,072,003
24,636,926
29,001,393
24,604,464
Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
30,506,824
25,050,152
29,436,214
25,017,690
Shares Outstanding at Period End
30,097,274
24,679,861
Selected Performance Ratios
Return on Average Assets (Annualized)
1.58
%
0.83
%
(5)
1.51
%
1.16
%
(5)
Return on Average Common Equity (Annualized)
14.30
9.73
(5)
13.87
13.18
(5)
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Annualized) (2)
14.55
10.02
14.15
13.60
Yield on Interest Earning Assets
4.96
4.82
4.88
4.76
Yield on Total Loans, Gross
5.27
5.13
5.23
5.10
Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities
1.92
1.29
1.65
1.19
Cost of Total Deposits
1.32
0.85
1.12
0.80
Net Interest Margin (3)
3.62
3.88
3.72
3.92
Efficiency Ratio (2)
60.0
56.4
46.5
44.4
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (4)
42.1
44.1
41.7
41.1
Noninterest Expense to Average Assets (Annualized)
2.25
2.22
1.78
1.76
Loan to Deposit Ratio
106.7
100.6
Core Deposits to Total Deposits
75.8
76.7
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (2)
11.03
8.26
Capital Ratios (Bank Only)
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
10.82
%
9.83
%
Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio
11.63
11.15
Total Risk-based Capital Ratio
12.76
12.37
(1)
Includes shares of common stock and non-voting common stock. On
October 25, 2018, the Company exchanged shares of common stock for
all of the outstanding shares of non-voting common stock. Following
the exchange, no shares of non-voting common stock were outstanding.
(2)
Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial
Measures" for further details.
(3)
Amounts calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory
federal tax rate of 21% for 2018 and 35% for 2017.
(4)
Ratio excludes the amortization of tax credit investments and
represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial
Measures" for further details.
(5)
ROA and ROE, excluding a one-time additional expense of $2.0 million
related to the revaluation of the deferred tax asset, would have
been 1.34% and 15.59%, respectively for the three months ended
December 31, 2017 and 1.30% and 14.75%, respectively for the year
ended December 31, 2107.
Selected Financial Data
December 31,
December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2018
2017
% Change
Selected Balance Sheet Data
Total Assets
$
1,973,741
$
1,616,612
22.1
%
Total Loans, Gross
1,664,931
1,347,113
23.6
Allowance for Loan Losses
20,031
16,502
21.4
Goodwill and Other Intangibles
3,678
3,869
(4.9)
Deposits
1,560,934
1,339,350
16.5
Tangible Common Equity (1)
217,320
133,293
63.0
Total Shareholders' Equity
220,998
137,162
61.1
Average Total Assets - Quarter-to-Date
1,948,909
1,584,721
23.0
Average Common Equity - Quarter-to-Date
215,254
135,875
58.4
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP
Financial Measures" for further details.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2018
2017
% Change
2018
2017
% Change
Selected Income Statement Data
Interest Income
$
23,988
$
18,576
29.1
%
$
85,226
$
66,346
28.5
%
Interest Expense
6,546
3,727
75.6
20,488
12,173
68.3
Net Interest Income
17,442
14,849
17.5
64,738
54,173
19.5
Provision for Loan Losses
800
1,200
(33.3
)
3,575
4,175
(14.4
)
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
16,642
13,649
21.9
61,163
49,998
22.3
Noninterest Income
857
583
47.0
2,543
2,536
0.3
Noninterest Expense
11,040
8,862
24.6
31,562
25,496
23.8
Income Before Income Taxes
6,459
5,370
20.3
32,144
27,038
18.9
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes
(1,302
)
2,036
(163.9
)
5,224
10,149
(48.5
)
Net Income
$
7,761
$
3,334
132.8
$
26,920
$
16,889
59.4
Income Statement
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $17.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, an
increase of $2.6 million, or 17.5%, compared to $14.8 million for the
fourth quarter of 2017. The increase in net interest income was largely
attributable to growth in average interest earning assets, which
increased by 23.3% to $1.94 billion for the three months ended
December 31, 2018, from $1.57 billion for the three months ended
December 31, 2017. This increase in average interest earning assets was
primarily due to continued organic growth in the loan portfolio.
Net interest margin (on a fully tax-equivalent basis) for the fourth
quarter of 2018 was 3.62%, compared to 3.88% for the fourth quarter of
2017, a decrease of 26 basis points. While net interest margin has
benefitted from the repricing of variable-rate loans and the origination
of new loans at higher rates, this was offset by increased balances and
rates on deposits and borrowings. Furthermore, the new lower statutory
federal tax rate reduced the tax equivalent adjustment by five basis
points.
Interest income increased $5.4 million, or 29.1%, to $24.0 million for
the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $18.6 million for the fourth
quarter of 2017, primarily due to the increase in average loan balances.
The yield on interest earning assets (on a fully tax-equivalent basis)
rose to 4.96% in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 4.82% in the
fourth quarter of 2017. Loan interest income and loan fees remain the
primary contributing factors to the increase in yield on interest
earning assets, driving the aggregate loan yield 14 basis points higher
from 5.13% in the fourth quarter of 2017 to 5.27% in the fourth quarter
of 2018.
Interest expense increased $2.8 million to $6.5 million for the fourth
quarter of 2018, compared to $3.7 million for the fourth quarter of
2017, primarily due to increases in interest rates and average balances
of both deposits and borrowings. The cost of interest bearing
liabilities increased to 1.92% in the fourth quarter of 2018 from 1.29%
in the fourth quarter of 2017 due to higher costs of both deposits and
borrowings compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.
A summary of the Company’s average balances, interest yields and rates,
and net interest margin for the three months and years ended
December 31, 2018 and 2017 is as follows:
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields and Rates
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Average
Interest
Yield/
Average
Interest
Yield/
Balance
& Fees
Rate
Balance
& Fees
Rate
(dollars in thousands)
Interest Earning Assets:
Cash Investments
$
21,249
$
63
1.18
%
$
21,659
$
46
0.84
%
Investment Securities:
Taxable Investment Securities
140,858
918
2.59
110,533
551
1.98
Tax-Exempt Investment Securities (1)
114,356
1,196
4.15
123,559
1,517
4.87
Total Investment Securities
255,214
2,114
3.29
234,092
2,068
3.50
Loans (2)
1,654,415
21,978
5.27
1,311,837
16,964
5.13
Federal Home Loan Bank Stock
7,759
83
4.24
4,814
29
2.39
Total Interest Earning Assets
1,938,637
24,238
4.96
%
1,572,402
19,107
4.82
%
Noninterest Earning Assets
10,272
12,319
Total Assets
$
1,948,909
$
1,584,721
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Interest Bearing Transaction Deposits
173,825
197
0.45
%
176,068
116
0.26
%
Savings and Money Market Deposits
426,185
1,675
1.56
337,027
715
0.84
Time Deposits
301,372
1,633
2.15
290,516
1,148
1.57
Brokered Deposits
265,523
1,614
2.41
216,044
843
1.55
Federal Funds Purchased
50,228
315
2.49
14,391
50
1.38
Notes Payable
15,000
152
4.02
17,000
159
3.71
FHLB Advances
95,467
559
2.32
68,339
295
1.71
Subordinated Debentures
24,621
401
6.46
24,518
401
6.49
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
1,352,221
6,546
1.92
%
1,143,903
3,727
1.29
%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:
Noninterest Bearing Transaction Deposits
370,792
296,070
Other Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
10,642
8,873
Total Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
381,434
304,943
Shareholders' Equity
215,254
135,875
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
1,948,909
$
1,584,721
Net Interest Income / Interest Rate Spread
17,692
3.04
%
15,380
3.53
%
Net Interest Margin (3)
3.62
%
3.88
%
Taxable Equivalent Adjustment:
Tax-Exempt Investment Securities
(250)
(531)
Net Interest Income
$
17,442
$
14,849
(1)
Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt investment
securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a
statutory federal income tax rate of 21% in 2018 and 35% in 2017.
(2)
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on
loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred
loan costs.
(3)
Net interest margin includes the tax equivalent adjustment and
represents the annualized results of: (i) the difference between
interest income on interest earning assets and the interest expense
on interest bearing liabilities, divided by (ii) average interest
earning assets for the period.
For the Year Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Average
Interest
Yield/
Average
Interest
Yield/
Balance
& Fees
Rate
Balance
& Fees
Rate
(dollars in thousands)
Interest Earning Assets:
Cash Investments
$
22,962
$
250
1.09
%
$
25,306
$
226
0.89
%
Investment Securities:
Taxable Investment Securities
129,486
2,878
2.22
102,115
1,892
1.85
Tax-Exempt Investment Securities (1)
116,557
4,830
4.14
130,289
6,289
4.83
Total Investment Securities
246,043
7,708
3.13
232,404
8,181
3.52
Loans (2)
1,491,166
78,033
5.23
1,177,491
60,024
5.10
Federal Home Loan Bank Stock
6,321
249
3.94
4,288
115
2.68
Total Interest Earning Assets
1,766,492
86,240
4.88
%
1,439,489
68,546
4.76
%
Noninterest Earning Assets
11,100
12,243
Total Assets
$
1,777,592
$
1,451,732
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Interest Bearing Transaction Deposits
177,335
635
0.36
%
161,454
389
0.24
%
Savings and Money Market Deposits
381,318
4,681
1.23
284,641
2,218
0.78
Time Deposits
300,021
5,731
1.91
286,840
4,360
1.52
Brokered Deposits
232,022
4,924
2.12
185,144
2,752
1.49
Federal Funds Purchased
29,671
637
2.15
15,247
169
1.11
Notes Payable
15,750
594
3.77
17,750
656
3.70
FHLB Advances
82,562
1,718
2.08
56,458
880
1.56
Subordinated Debentures
24,582
1,568
6.38
12,253
749
6.11
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
1,243,261
20,488
1.65
%
1,019,787
12,173
1.19
%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:
Noninterest Bearing Transaction Deposits
330,898
299,232
Other Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
9,350
4,590
Total Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
340,248
303,822
Shareholders' Equity
194,083
128,123
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
1,777,592
$
1,451,732
Net Interest Income / Interest Rate Spread
65,752
3.23
%
56,373
3.57
%
Net Interest Margin (3)
3.72
%
3.92
%
Taxable Equivalent Adjustment:
Tax-Exempt Investment Securities
(1,014
)
(2,200
)
Net Interest Income
$
64,738
$
54,173
(1)
Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt investment
securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a
statutory federal income tax rate of 21% in 2018 and 35% in 2017.
(2)
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on
loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred
loan costs.
(3)
Net interest margin includes the tax equivalent adjustment and
represents the annualized results of: (i) the difference between
interest income on interest earning assets and the interest expense
on interest bearing liabilities, divided by (ii) average interest
earning assets for the period.
Provision for Loan Losses
The provision for loan losses was $800,000 for the fourth quarter of
2018, a decrease of $400,000 compared to the provision for loan losses
of $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The provision decreased
in the fourth quarter of 2018 primarily due to continued strength in
credit quality and lower loan growth in comparison to the fourth quarter
of 2017.
A reconciliation of the Company’s allowance for loan losses for the
three months and years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 is as follows:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Balance at Beginning of Period
$
18,949
$
15,219
$
16,502
$
12,333
Provision for Loan Losses
800
1,200
3,575
4,175
Charge-offs
(37
)
(47
)
(421
)
(177
)
Recoveries
319
130
375
171
Balance at End of Period
$
20,031
$
16,502
$
20,031
$
16,502
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $857,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018, an
increase of $274,000 from $583,000 for the fourth quarter of 2017.
The following table presents the major components of noninterest income
for the three month period and year ended December 31, 2018, compared to
the three month period and year ended December 31, 2017:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
Increase/
December 31,
Increase/
(dollars in thousands)
2018
2017
(Decrease)
2018
2017
(Decrease)
Noninterest Income:
Customer Service Fees
$
206
$
177
$
29
$
745
$
660
$
85
Net Loss on Sales of Securities
(17
)
(199
)
182
(125
)
(250
)
125
Net Gain (Loss) on Sales of Foreclosed Assets
—
4
(4
)
(225
)
356
(581
)
Letter of Credit Fees
482
438
44
1,296
1,072
224
Debit Card Interchange Fees
104
97
7
391
390
1
Other Income
82
66
16
461
308
153
Totals
$
857
$
583
$
274
$
2,543
$
2,536
$
7
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $11.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, an
increase of $2.2 million, or 24.6% from $8.9 million for the fourth
quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily driven by a $1.0 million
increase in salaries and employee benefits as the result of merit
increases and increased staff to meet the needs of the Company’s growth
and a $1.4 million increase in amortization of tax credit investments.
The increase was partially offset by a decrease of $581,000 in
professional and consulting fees due to higher expenses incurred in the
fourth quarter of 2017 in preparation of the Company’s initial public
offering, in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2018.
The following table presents the major components of noninterest expense
for the three month period and year ended December 31, 2018, compared to
the three month period and year ended December 31, 2017:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
Increase/
December 31,
Increase/
(dollars in thousands)
2018
2017
(Decrease)
2018
2017
(Decrease)
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and Employee Benefits
$
5,086
$
4,106
$
980
$
18,620
$
14,051
$
4,569
Occupancy and Equipment
584
563
21
2,351
2,192
159
FDIC Insurance Assessment
240
245
(5
)
915
770
145
Data Processing
145
128
17
470
592
(122
)
Professional and Consulting Fees
289
870
(581
)
1,125
2,198
(1,073
)
Information Technology and Telecommunications
258
333
(75
)
932
671
261
Marketing and Advertising
431
247
184
1,342
983
359
Intangible Asset Amortization
48
48
—
191
191
—
Amortization of Tax Credit Investments
3,278
1,916
1,362
3,293
1,916
1,377
Other Expense
681
406
275
2,323
1,932
391
Totals
$
11,040
$
8,862
$
2,178
$
31,562
$
25,496
$
6,066
While the recognition of tax credit investments elevates the level of
operating expenses and concurrently the efficiency ratio, it directly
reduces income tax expense and the effective tax rate. Consequently, the
efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to 60.0% for
the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 56.4% for the fourth quarter of
2017 due to amortization of tax credit investments of $3.3 million and
$1.9 million, respectively.
Full-time equivalent employees increased from 114 at the end of the
fourth quarter of 2017 to 140 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018.
The increase includes key strategic hires, particularly in deposit
gathering roles, as the Company continues to capitalize on M&A
disruption in its market area. Despite the increase in salaries and
employee benefits related to the 26 new hires, the Company experienced a
decrease in the adjusted efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure,
due to favorable operating leverage. The adjusted efficiency ratio,
which excludes the impact of the amortization of tax credit investments,
decreased slightly to 42.1% for the fourth quarter for 2018 compared to
44.1% for the fourth quarter of 2017.
Income Taxes
The effective combined federal and state income tax rate for the fourth
quarter of 2018 was (20.2)%, compared to 37.9% for the fourth quarter of
2017. The lower effective combined rate was primarily due to the
recognition of $3.8 million of tax credit investments and reduction in
the federal corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%. For the years ended
December 31, 2018 and 2017, the effective combined federal and state
income tax rate was 16.3% and 37.5%, respectively.
Balance Sheet
Total assets at December 31, 2018 were $1.97 billion, a 4.7% increase
from $1.89 billion at September 30, 2018, and a 22.1% increase from
$1.62 billion at December 31, 2017. The increase in total assets was
primarily due to organic loan growth.
Total gross loans at December 31, 2018 were $1.66 billion, an increase
of $65.0 million, or 4.1%, over total gross loans of $1.60 billion at
September 30, 2018, and an increase of $317.8 million, or 23.6%, over
total gross loans of $1.35 billion at December 31, 2017.
The following table details the composition of the Company’s loan
portfolio, by category, at the dates indicated:
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
(dollars in thousands)
Commercial and Industrial
$
260,833
$
235,502
$
204,072
$
199,262
$
217,753
Construction and Land Development
210,041
187,919
164,492
147,842
130,586
Real Estate Mortgage:
1 - 4 Family Mortgage
226,773
224,124
213,265
200,573
195,707
Multifamily
407,934
389,511
340,888
332,770
317,872
CRE Owner Occupied
64,458
65,905
65,891
67,512
65,909
CRE Nonowner Occupied
490,632
492,499
470,437
453,498
415,034
Total Real Estate Mortgage Loans
1,189,797
1,172,039
1,090,481
1,054,353
994,522
Consumer and Other
4,260
4,504
4,275
3,963
4,252
Total Loans, Gross
1,664,931
1,599,964
1,463,320
1,405,420
1,347,113
Allowance for Loan Losses
(20,031
)
(18,949
)
(17,666
)
(17,121
)
(16,502
)
Net Deferred Loan Fees
(4,515
)
(4,308
)
(4,058
)
(4,130
)
(4,104
)
Total Loans, Net
$
1,640,385
$
1,576,707
$
1,441,596
$
1,384,169
$
1,326,507
Total deposits at December 31, 2018 were $1.56 billion, an increase of
$81.8 million, or 5.5%, over total deposits of $1.48 billion at
September 30, 2018, and an increase of $221.6 million, or 16.5%, over
total deposits of $1.34 billion at December 31, 2017.
The following table details the composition of the Company’s deposit
portfolio, by category, at the dates indicated:
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
(dollars in thousands)
Noninterest Bearing Transaction Deposits
$
369,203
$
342,292
$
323,320
$
315,036
$
292,539
Interest Bearing Transaction Deposits
179,567
175,455
178,045
164,899
177,292
Savings and Money Market Deposits
402,639
416,140
381,942
339,541
369,942
Time Deposits
318,356
290,887
300,701
304,743
292,096
Brokered Deposits
291,169
254,314
230,683
228,817
207,481
Total Deposits
$
1,560,934
$
1,479,088
$
1,414,691
$
1,353,036
$
1,339,350
Total shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2018 was $221.0 million, an
increase of $10.1 million, or 4.8%, over total shareholders’ equity of
$210.9 million at September 30, 2018, and an increase of $83.8 million,
or 61.1%, over total shareholders’ equity of $137.2 million at
December 31, 2017. The increase in total shareholders’ equity for the
three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to September 30, 2018, was
primarily due to net income retained. The increase in total
shareholders’ equity for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to
December 31, 2017, was primarily due to capital raised in the Company’s
initial public offering.
Tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased
33.7%, from $5.40 as of December 31, 2017 to $7.22 as of December 31,
2018.
Asset Quality
Asset quality metrics for the Company remained strong at
December 31, 2018. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent
of average loans for the fourth quarter of 2018 were (0.07)%, compared
to 0.00% for the third quarter of 2018, and (0.03)% for the fourth
quarter of 2017. At December 31, 2018, the Company’s nonperforming
assets, which include nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned, were
$581,000, or 0.03% of total assets, as compared to $718,000, or 0.04% of
total assets at September 30, 2018, and $1.7 million, or 0.11% of total
assets at December 31, 2017.
About the Company
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company
headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. The Company has two wholly
owned subsidiaries, Bridgewater Bank, a Minnesota-chartered commercial
bank founded in November 2005, and Bridgewater Risk Management, Inc., a
captive insurance company founded in December 2016. Bridgewater Bank has
two wholly owned subsidiaries, Bridgewater Investment Management, Inc.
and BWB Holdings, LLC. Bridgewater Bank currently operates through 7
branches in Bloomington, Greenwood, Minneapolis (2), St. Louis Park,
Orono, and St. Paul, all located within the Minneapolis-St.
Paul-Bloomington metropolitan statistical area.
Use of Non-GAAP financial measures
In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. Generally
Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), the Company routinely supplements
its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures.
The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to
the related GAAP measures, provide meaningful information to investors
to help them understand the Company’s operating performance and trends,
and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of peers. These
disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results
determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable
to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other
companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP disclosures used in this earnings
release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying
tables.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include,
without limitation, statements concerning plans, estimates,
calculations, forecasts and projections with respect to the anticipated
future performance of the Company. These statements are often, but not
always, identified by words such as “may”, “might”, “should”, “could”,
“predict”, “potential”, “believe”, “expect”, “continue”, “will”,
“anticipate”, “seek”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “projection”,
“would”, “annualized”, “target” and “outlook”, or the negative version
of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking
nature. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor
assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our
current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding our business,
future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends,
the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking
statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent
uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to
predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results
and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in
the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of
these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our
actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those
indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the
following: loan concentrations in our portfolio; the overall health of
the local and national real estate market; our ability to successfully
manage credit risk; business and economic conditions generally and in
the financial services industry, nationally and within our market area;
our ability to maintain an adequate level of allowance for loan losses;
our high concentration of large loans to certain borrowers; our ability
to successfully manage liquidity risk; our dependence on non-core
funding sources and our cost of funds; our ability to raise additional
capital to implement our business plan; our ability to implement our
growth strategy and manage costs effectively; the composition of our
senior leadership team and our ability to attract and retain key
personnel; the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures
of our information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents;
interruptions involving our information technology and
telecommunications systems or third-party servicers; competition in the
financial services industry; the effectiveness of our risk management
framework; the commencement and outcome of litigation and other legal
proceedings and regulatory actions against us; the impact of recent and
future legislative and regulatory changes; interest rate risk;
fluctuations in the values of the securities held in our securities
portfolio; the imposition of tariffs or other governmental policies
impacting the value of products produced by our commercial borrowers;
and any other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of other
reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press
release is based only on information currently available to us and
speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no
obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether
written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result
of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated
Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except share data)
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
ASSETS
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
28,444
$
23,725
Bank-owned Certificates of Deposits
3,305
3,072
Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Value
253,378
229,491
Loans, Net of Allowance for Loan Losses of $20,031 at December 31,
2018 and $16,502 at December 31, 2017
1,640,385
1,326,507
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) Stock, at Cost
7,614
5,147
Premises and Equipment, Net
13,074
10,115
Foreclosed Assets
—
581
Accrued Interest
6,589
5,342
Goodwill
2,626
2,626
Other Intangible Assets, Net
1,052
1,243
Other Assets
17,274
8,763
Total Assets
$
1,973,741
$
1,616,612
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Noninterest Bearing
$
369,203
$
292,539
Interest Bearing
1,191,731
1,046,811
Total Deposits
1,560,934
1,339,350
Federal Funds Purchased
18,000
23,000
Notes Payable
15,000
17,000
FHLB Advances
124,000
68,000
Subordinated Debentures, Net of Issuance Costs
24,630
24,527
Accrued Interest Payable
1,806
1,408
Other Liabilities
8,373
6,165
Total Liabilities
1,752,743
1,479,450
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred Stock- $0.01 par value
Authorized 10,000,000; None Issued and Outstanding at December 31,
2018 and December 31, 2017
—
—
Common Stock- $0.01 par value
Common Stock - Authorized 75,000,000; Issued and Outstanding
30,097,274 at December 31, 2018 and 20,834,001 at December 31, 2017
301
208
Non-voting Common Stock- Authorized 10,000,000; Issued and
Outstanding -0- at December 31, 2018 and 3,845,860 at December 31,
2017
—
38
Additional Paid-In Capital
126,031
66,324
Retained Earnings
96,234
69,508
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(1,568)
1,084
Total Shareholders' Equity
220,998
137,162
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
1,973,741
$
1,616,612
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated
Statements of Income (dollars in thousands, except per
share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, Including Fees
$
21,978
$
16,964
$
78,033
$
60,024
Investment Securities
1,864
1,537
6,694
5,981
Other
146
75
499
341
Total Interest Income
23,988
18,576
85,226
66,346
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
5,119
2,822
15,972
9,719
Notes Payable
152
159
594
656
FHLB Advances
559
295
1,718
880
Subordinated Debentures
401
401
1,568
749
Federal Funds Purchased
315
50
636
169
Total Interest Expense
6,546
3,727
20,488
12,173
NET INTEREST INCOME
17,442
14,849
64,738
54,173
Provision for Loan Losses
800
1,200
3,575
4,175
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
16,642
13,649
61,163
49,998
NONINTEREST INCOME
Customer Service Fees
206
177
745
660
Net Gain (Loss) on Sales of Available for Sale Securities
(17
)
(199
)
(125
)
(250
)
Net Gain (Loss) on Sales of Foreclosed Assets
—
4
(225
)
356
Other Income
668
601
2,148
1,770
Total Noninterest Income
857
583
2,543
2,536
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and Employee Benefits
5,086
4,106
18,620
14,051
Occupancy and Equipment
584
563
2,351
2,192
Other Expense
5,370
4,193
10,591
9,253
Total Noninterest Expense
11,040
8,862
31,562
25,496
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
6,459
5,370
32,144
27,038
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes
(1,302
)
2,036
5,224
10,149
NET INCOME
$
7,761
$
3,334
$
26,920
$
16,889
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic
$
0.26
$
0.14
$
0.93
$
0.69
Diluted
0.25
0.13
0.91
0.68
Dividends Paid Per Share
—
—
—
—
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Summary
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Data (dollars in
thousands)
As of and for the Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2018
2018
2017
Selected Asset Quality Data
Loans 30-89 Days Past Due
$
311
$
12
$
664
Loans 30-89 Days Past Due to Total Loans
0.02
%
0.00
%
0.05
%
Nonperforming Loans
$
581
$
718
$
1,139
Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans
0.03
%
0.04
%
0.08
%
Foreclosed Assets
$
—
$
—
$
581
Nonaccrual Loans to Total Loans
0.03
%
0.04
%
0.08
%
Nonaccrual Loans and Loans Past Due 90 Days and Still Accruing to
Total Loans
0.03
0.04
0.08
Nonperforming Assets (1)
$
581
$
718
$
1,720
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets (1)
0.03
%
0.04
%
0.11
%
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans
1.20
1.18
1.22
Allowance for Loans Losses to Nonperforming Loans
3,447.68
2,639.14
1,448.81
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries) (Annualized) to Average Loans
(0.07
)
0.00
(0.03
)
(1) Nonperforming assets are defined as nonaccrual loans plus loans 90
days past due plus foreclosed assets.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(dollars in thousands)
Efficiency Ratio
Noninterest Expense
$
11,040
$
8,862
$
31,562
$
25,496
Less: Amortization of Intangible Assets
(48
)
(48
)
(191
)
(191
)
Adjusted Noninterest Expense
$
10,992
$
8,814
$
31,371
$
25,305
Net Interest Income
17,442
14,849
64,738
54,173
Noninterest Income
857
583
2,543
2,536
Less: (Gain) Loss on Sales of Securities
17
199
125
250
Adjusted Operating Revenue
$
18,316
$
15,631
$
67,406
$
56,959
Efficiency Ratio
60.0
%
56.4
%
46.5
%
44.4
%
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
Noninterest Expense
$
11,040
$
8,862
$
31,562
$
25,496
Less: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments
(3,278
)
(1,916
)
(3,293
)
(1,916
)
Less: Amortization of Intangible Assets
(48
)
(48
)
(191
)
(191
)
Adjusted Noninterest Expense
$
7,714
$
6,898
$
28,078
$
23,389
Net Interest Income
17,442
14,849
64,738
54,173
Noninterest Income
857
583
2,543
2,536
Less: (Gain) Loss on Sales of Securities
17
199
125
250
Adjusted Operating Revenue
$
18,316
$
15,631
$
67,406
$
56,959
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
42.1
%
44.1
%
41.7
%
41.1
%
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets