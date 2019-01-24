Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Bridgewater Bancshares Inc    BWB

BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES INC (BWB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. :, Announces Stock Repurchase Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 07:06am EST

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (“Bridgewater”) (NASDAQ: BWB), the holding company for Bridgewater Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has adopted a stock repurchase program. Under the repurchase program, Bridgewater may repurchase up to $15 million of its common stock during the 24-month period beginning on January 22, 2019.

“While we will continue to use capital to support Bridgewater’s organic growth and opportunistic acquisition opportunities, if at times we perceive the market price of Bridgewater’s common stock does not accurately reflect Bridgewater’s value, this program provides Bridgewater the ability to repurchase its stock,” said Chairman, President and CEO Jerry Baack. “We believe the repurchase program demonstrates our commitment to enhancing shareholder value.”

The stock repurchase program permits Bridgewater’s management to acquire shares of Bridgewater’s common stock from time to time in the open market in accordance with Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act or in privately negotiated transactions at prices management considers to be attractive and in the best interests of Bridgewater and its shareholders. The stock repurchase program does not obligate Bridgewater to repurchase shares of its common stock, and there is no assurance that Bridgewater will do so.

Any repurchases are subject to compliance with applicable laws and regulations. Repurchases will be conducted in consideration of general market and economic conditions, regulatory requirements, availability of funds, and other relevant considerations, as determined by the Company. The stock repurchase program may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time at the discretion of Bridgewater’s Board of Directors.

About Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Bridgewater Bank, a full-service commercial bank formed in 2005 to serve the diverse needs of commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. Bridgewater Bank has seven locations serving clients across the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metropolitan statistical area in Minnesota and offers a full array of simple, quality loan and deposit products, primarily for commercial clients. As of December 31, 2018, Bridgewater had total assets of approximately $1.97 billion, total loans of approximately $1.64 billion, total deposits of approximately $1.56 billion and total shareholders’ equity of approximately $221.0 million.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning plans, estimates, calculations, forecasts and projections with respect to the anticipated future performance of Bridgewater. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of reports filed by Bridgewater with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES INC
07:13aBRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Othe..
AQ
07:06aBRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES, INC. : Announces Record Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings
BU
07:06aBRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES, INC. : Announces Stock Repurchase Program
BU
2018BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
2018BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES, INC. : Announces Participation in the Sandler O'Neill Ea..
BU
2018BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregis..
AQ
2018BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES : Announces Earnings with Third Quarter 2018 Net Income u..
AQ
2018BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
2018BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES, INC. : Announces Earnings with Third Quarter 2018 Net In..
BU
2018BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES, INC. : Named to Esteemed Sandler O'Neill Sm-All Stars Cl..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 68,1 M
EBIT 2018 40,2 M
Net income 2018 26,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 11,74
P/E ratio 2019 10,10
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,62x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,89x
Capitalization 314 M
Chart BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES INC
Duration : Period :
Bridgewater Bancshares Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 14,3 $
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jerry J. Baack Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mary Jayne Crocker Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Joe Chybowski Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Todd B. Urness Independent Director
James S. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES INC-0.95%314
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.18%341 453
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.84%280 888
BANK OF AMERICA18.06%279 636
WELLS FARGO8.77%235 927
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.40%229 605
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.