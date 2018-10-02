Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. : Named to Esteemed Sandler O'Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2018

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (“Bridgewater”) (Nasdaq: BWB), the parent
company of Bridgewater
Bank, is pleased to announce it has been named to the prestigious
Sandler O’Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2018. Bridgewater was one of 30
publicly traded banks and thrifts – and the only bank headquartered in
Minnesota and the Upper Midwest – to be recognized.
According to Sandler O’Neill + Partners, L.P., an investment banking
firm and broker-dealer focused on the financial services sector, to earn
Sm-All Star status, companies need to have a market cap below $2.5
billion and clear numerous hurdles related to growth, profitability,
credit quality and capital strength.
“We are thrilled to be considered amongst the highest performing
institutions nationwide,” says Chief Financial Officer Joe
Chybowski. “Several performance metrics are considered, and
Bridgewater outperforms the median in almost every category,
particularly loan growth and asset quality.”
This is the first year Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has made the
esteemed list, placing the Bank among the top-performing publicly traded
banks nationwide. More than 400 publicly traded banks and thrifts with a
market capitalization below $2.5 billion were evaluated to identify the
30 small-cap depository institutions that comprise the Class of 2018.
“There’s no doubt our continued success and ability to achieve growth
milestones is attributed to our team’s dedication,” says Chairman,
President and CEO Jerry Baack. “We know how to use our talent to
outrival any bank coast to coast.”
About Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.
Bridgewater Bancshares,
Inc. is the holding company for Bridgewater Bank, a full-service
commercial bank formed in 2005 to serve the diverse needs of commercial
real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth
individuals. Bridgewater Bank has seven locations serving clients across
the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metropolitan statistical area in
Minnesota and offers a full array of simple, quality loan and deposit
products, primarily for commercial clients. As of June 30, 2018,
Bridgewater had total assets of approximately $1.8 billion, total loans
of approximately $1.5 billion, total deposits of approximately $1.4
billion and total shareholders’ equity of approximately $205.9 million.
