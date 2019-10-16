Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Bridgford Foods Corporation    BRID

BRIDGFORD FOODS CORPORATION

(BRID)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 10/16 04:00:00 pm
29.23 USD   -4.01%
04:55pBRIDGFORD FOODS CORPORATION (NASDAQ : BRID) Announces Director Changes
GL
08/16BRIDGFORD FOODS : Form 8-k
PU
07/15BRIDGFORD FOODS : Form 8-k
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:BRID) Announces Director Changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 04:55pm EDT

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgford Foods Corporation (Nasdaq: BRID) today announced that Paul R. Zippwald resigned as a member of the Board of Directors of Bridgford Foods Corporation (the “Company”) as well as a member of the Company’s Audit and Compensation Committees, effective immediately.  The resignation was not the result of a disagreement with management regarding operations, policies or practices of the Company.

The Company also announced today that it has appointed Mary Schott to its Board of Directors as well as the Company’s Audit and Compensation Committees. 

Ms. Schott presently serves as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of California Commerce Club, Inc., a privately held gaming and hospitality company.  Ms. Schott holds an EMBA from Claremont Graduate University and a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Cal Poly Pomona University.  She is also a Certified Public Accountant, a member of the California Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

CONTACT:
Bridgford Foods Corporation
R. Lancy, 714/526-5533

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRIDGFORD FOODS CORPORATIO
04:55pBRIDGFORD FOODS CORPORATION (NASDAQ : BRID) Announces Director Changes
GL
04:50pBRIDGFORD FOODS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
08/23BRIDGFORD FOODS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
08/16BRIDGFORD FOODS : Form 8-k
PU
08/16BRIDGFORD FOODS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
07/15BRIDGFORD FOODS : Form 8-k
PU
07/15BRIDGFORD FOODS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/31BRIDGFORD FOODS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
03/14BRIDGFORD FOODS CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form..
AQ
03/08BRIDGFORD FOODS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
More news
Chart BRIDGFORD FOODS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bridgford Foods Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIDGFORD FOODS CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
John V. Simmons President & Director
William L. Bridgford Chairman
Raymond F. Lancy Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Director & VP
Bob Delong Vice President-Information Technologies
Todd C. Andrews Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIDGFORD FOODS CORPORATION45.90%276
NESTLÉ S.A.32.76%306 510
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL35.00%77 934
DANONE30.55%57 410
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-36.13%33 538
GENERAL MILLS37.67%32 402
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group