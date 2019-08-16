Log in
BRIDGFORD FOODS CORPORATION

(BRID)
08/16 04:00:00 pm
36.58 USD   +0.97%
Bridgford Foods : FORM 8-K

08/16/2019 | 06:12pm EDT
Form 8-K - Current report:
SEC Accession No. 0001493152-19-012871
Filing Date
2019-08-16
Accepted
2019-08-16 16:56:51
Documents
2
Period of Report
2019-08-12
Items
Item 5.02: Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers: Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Item 9.01: Financial Statements and Exhibits

Document Format Files

Seq Description Document Type Size
1 form8-k.htm 8-K 37759
2 ex10-1.htm EX-10.1 44355
Complete submission text file 0001493152-19-012871.txt 83454
Mailing Address 1308 NORTH PATT STREETP O BOX 3773ANAHEIM CA 92803
Business Address 1308 N PATT STP O BOX 3773ANAHEIM CA 92801 7145265533
BRIDGFORD FOODS CORP (Filer) CIK: 0000014177 (see all company filings)

IRS No.: 951778176 | State of Incorp.: CA | Fiscal Year End: 1101
Type: 8-K | Act: 34 | File No.: 000-02396 | Film No.: 191034046
SIC: 2013 Sausages & Other Prepared Meat Products
Assistant Director 5

Disclaimer

Bridgford Foods Corporation published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 22:11:04 UTC
