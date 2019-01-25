Form 10-KA

UNITED STATES

EXPLANATORY NOTE

On January 13, 2017, Bridgford Foods Corporation (the "Company") filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year endedOctober 28, 2016, (the "Form 10-K") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Because the Company hasdetermined that it will not file its definitive proxy statement within 120 days following the last day of its last fiscal year, the Company is providing Items 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 of Part III in this Form 10-K/A filing. This Form 10-K/A hereby amends and restates in their entirety the Form 10-K cover page and Items 10 through 14 of Part III.

Pursuant to Rule 12b-15 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, this Form 10-K/A also contains new certifications by the principal executive officer and the principal financial officer as required by Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. Accordingly, Item 15(a)(3) of Part IV is amended to include the currently dated certifications as exhibits. Because no financial statements have been included in this Form 10-K/A and this Form 10-K/A does not contain or amend any disclosure with respect to Items 307 and 308 of Regulation S-K, paragraphs 3, 4, and 5 of the certifications have been omitted.

Except as expressly noted in this Form 10-K/A, this Form 10-K/A does not reflect events occurring after the original filing of the Form 10-K or modify or update in any way any of the other disclosures contained in the Form 10-K including, without limitation, the financial statements. Accordingly, this Form 10-K/A should be read in conjunction with the Company's Form 10-K and theCompany's other filings with the SEC.Capitalized terms used herein, but not defined, shall have the meaning ascribed in theCompany's Form 10-K.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

EXPLANATORY NOTE

PART III1

Item 10.Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance1

Item 11.Executive Compensation5

Item 12.Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters16

Item 13.Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence17

Item 14.Principal Accountant Fees and Services17

PART IV19

Item 15.Exhibits and Financial Statement Schedules19

SIGNATURES20

EXHIBIT 31.3

EXHIBIT 31.4

PART III

ITEM 10. DIRECTORS, EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Identification of Directors

The following table and biographical summaries set forth, with respect to each director, his age, his principal occupation and the year in which he first became a director of the Company. Data with respect to the number of shares of the Company's common stockbeneficially owned by each of such persons as of February 23, 2017 appears under the ITEM 12. SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT AND RELATED STOCKHOLDER MATTERS below.

Year First BecameName

Age

Principal Occupation

Director

William L. BridgfordAllan L. Bridgford, Jr.Bruce H. Bridgford John V. Simmons Todd C. Andrews D. Gregory Scott Raymond F. Lancy Keith A. Ross Chairman of the Board and Member of the Executive Committee of the 62Company (1)(4)

57Retired Executive of the Company (1)(4)

64President of Bridgford Foods of California (1)(4)

61President and Member of the Executive Committee of the Company (4)

51Vice President and Controller of Public Storage (2)(3)(4)

60Managing Director of Peak Holdings, LLC (2)(3)(4) Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Treasurer and Member of the Executive

63Committee of the Company (4)

54 Real Estate Consultant (4) 2004 2011 2009 2011 2004 2006 2013 2016

(1) William L. Bridgford, Allan L. Bridgford, Jr. and Bruce H. Bridgford are cousins.

(2) Member of the Compensation Committee.

(3) Member of the Audit Committee.

(4) Member of the Nominating Committee.

Directors

William L. Bridgford

William L. Bridgford has served as Chairman of the Board since March of 2006. He previously served as President of the Company from June of 2004 until March of 2006, and Secretary of the Company for more than five years. Mr. Bridgford has been a full-time employee of the Company since 1981. He has also served as a member of the Executive Committee since 2004. Mr. Bridgford is a graduate of California State University, Fullerton with a degree in Business Management.

Mr. Bridgford is one of the principal owners of Bridgford Industries Inc., the Company's majority shareholder. He brings to the Board extensive experience in the operations of the Company and provides strong leadership skills that provide strategic business guidance to the Company. The Board believes his executive managerial experience and Company knowledge base combined with his understanding of corporate values and culture qualify him to serve as a member of the Board.

Allan L. Bridgford, Jr.

Allan L. Bridgford, Jr. served as President of Bridgford Foods of Illinois, a division of the Company, from January 1983 until his retirement in October of 2002. Mr. Bridgford is a graduate of the University of Missouri with a degree in Economics.

Mr. Bridgford is one of the principal owners of Bridgford Industries Inc., the Company's majority shareholder. He brings to the Board extensive sales, marketing and distribution experience in the food industry. The Board believes these skills and experiences qualify him to serve as a member of the Board. In addition to his service on the Board, Mr. Bridgford provides business consulting services to the Company.

Bruce H. Bridgford

Bruce H. Bridgford has served as President of Bridgford Foods of California, a division of the Company, since March of 1999. Mr. Bridgford has been a full time employee of the Company since 1977 and earned a B.S. degree in Business with a concentration in finance and marketing from the University of Southern California.

Mr. Bridgford is one of the principal owners of Bridgford Industries Inc., the Company's majority shareholder. Heprovides key insight into the direct store delivery operations of the Company as well as strategic direction for the sales management and marketing functions of the Company. The Board believes these skills and experiences qualify him to serve as a member of the Board.

John V. Simmons

John V. Simmons has served as President of the Company and member of the Executive Committee since 2006. He previously served as Vice President of the Company for more than five years. Mr. Simmons earned a B.A. degree in Psychology from the University of Wisconsin.

Mr. Simmons has extensive knowledge and experience in the areas of marketing, product research and development, trade relations and operations developed as an employee of the Company since 1979. The Board believes these skills and experiences qualify him to serve as a member of the Board.

Todd C. Andrews

Todd C. Andrews is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive) and presently serves as Vice President and Controller of Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500, headquartered in Glendale, California. Mr. Andrews has been employed by Public Storage since 1997. Mr. Andrews graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in accounting and finance from California State University, Northridge.

Mr. Andrews has extensive experience in multiple accounting and finance roles over a period of more than 20 years. In particular, Mr. Andrews is experienced in the areas of financial reporting and analysis, treasury management, SEC reporting, internal controls and procedures and operational analysis. In addition, Mr. Andrews brings a diverse set of perspectives to the Board from serving in positions in multiple industries, including public accounting, entertainment, and real estate. The Board believes these skills and experiences qualify him to serve as a member of the Board. Mr. Andrews also qualifies as an audit committee financial expert and is financially sophisticated within the meaning of the NASDAQ Listing Rules.

D. Gregory Scott

D. Gregory Scott is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive) and currently serves as the Managing Director of Peak Holdings, LLC, an investment management company based in Beverly Hills, California. Mr. Scott has been with Peak Holdings, LLC for more than the past five years. Peak Holdings, LLC and its affiliates own and manage in excess of three million square feet of office, retail and warehouse space throughout the United States.

Mr. Scott brings to the Board extensive financial and managerial experience, which qualifies him to serve as a member of the Board. Mr. Scott also qualifies as an audit committee financial expert and has financial sophistication as described in the NASDAQ Listing Rules.

Raymond F. Lancy

Raymond F. Lancy has served as Treasurer of the Company for more than the past five years. He has also served as a member of the Executive Committee since 2001, Vice President since 2001 and Chief Financial Officer since 2003. Mr. Lancy is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive) and worked for ten years as an auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Administration with high honors from California State University, San Bernardino.

Mr. Lancy has extensive knowledge and experience in the areas of finance and management developed at PricewaterhouseCoopers and as an employee of the Company since July of 1992 and as Chief Financial Officer since 2003. The Board believes these skills and experiences qualify him to serve as a member of the Board.

Keith A. Ross

Keith A. Ross is a real estate consultant. From August 2013 to the present, Mr. Ross serves as Executive Vice President of CT Realty, or CTR, a real estate investment, development and management company based in Aliso Viejo, California. At CTR, Mr. Ross is in charge of all development and is responsible for sourcing, evaluating, and closing on all commercial development opportunities. Inaddition, Mr. Ross serves on CTR's Executive Committee and Investment Committee. CTR was founded in 1994 and has successfully acquired in excess of $2.5 Billion in commercial real estate properties across Northern and Southern California. Prior to joining CTR, from 2001 to 2009, Mr. Ross was Founder and Principal of Centra Realty Corporation and oversaw the company's land acquisitions,capital raises of both equity and debt, architectural design, engineering, construction and sales/leasing efforts. Centra was consistently ranked as one of the most active real estate development companies in Orange County California. From June 2009 to January 2014,

2