BRIGADIER GOLD LIMITED

(BRG)
Brigadier Announces Increase to Private Placement

07/10/2020 | 04:40pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2020) -  Brigadier Gold Limited (TSXV: BRG) (FSE: B7LM) (the "Company" or "Brigadier") announces that further to its announcement on July 8, 2020 regarding the non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000 (the "Offering"), the Offering has been increased to up to 13,461,538 Units for gross proceeds of up to $3,500,000. In addition, the price of each Unit has been increased to $0.26 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share for $0.40 for a period of one year from the date of issuance. The Company may pay a 7% cash finder's fee in connection with the Offering, to qualified non-related parties, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

Proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund exploration of Brigadier's exploration projects as well as for marketing and general working capital purposes.

All securities issued under the Offering, including securities issuable on exercise thereof, are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.

The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including approval of the Exchange.

About Brigadier Gold

Brigadier Gold was formed to leverage what we believe will be the next major bull market in the natural resource sector, particularly precious metals. Our mandate is to acquire undervalued and overlooked projects with demonstrable potential for advancement.

Led by a management team with decades of experience in mineral exploration and capital markets development, we are focused on advanced exploration opportunities in politically stable jurisdictions.

For further information, please contact:

Brigadier Gold Limited
www.brigadiergold.ca
Ranjeet Sundher, Chief Executive Officer
(604) 377-0403
corporate@brigadiergold.ca

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/59543


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Ranjeet Sundher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew George Wright Chief Financial Officer
Dillon Sharan Independent Director
Steven Edward Vanry Director
Geoffrey Baillie Fielding Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIGADIER GOLD LIMITED0.00%16
NEWMONT CORPORATION45.98%50 346
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION55.47%49 116
POLYUS87.23%25 087
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.64.26%20 962
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED9.82%19 134
