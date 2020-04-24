Brigadier Announces Termination of Change of Business

Log in
04/24/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2020) - Brigadier Gold Limited (TSXV: BRG.H) (the "Corporation")  announces termination of its previously announced change of business and listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, which included investments in CBD Group Asia Limited ("CGA") and strategic investment/partnership with Natural Source Group Pte Limited ("NSG") as well as a private placement offering (the "Proposed COB").

Given the current state of capital markets, the Corporation's board of directors has determined it is in the best interests of the Corporation not to complete the Proposed COB at this time. The CGA investment agreement and NSG subscription agreement, each entered into as of August 19, 2019, and each as amended, have been terminated in accordance with their terms.

The Corporation's shares are expected to resume trading on the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") once the TSXV has completed its review, following which the Corporation will continue to review and evaluate corporate strategies and opportunities.

For further information, please contact:

Brigadier Gold Limited
Ranjeet Sundher, Chief Executive Officer
(604) 671-6962
info@brigadiergold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54884


© Newsfilecorp 2020
