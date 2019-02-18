Allmand Bros., Inc. : Introduces New Portable Air Compressor And Generator Models At ARA Show 2019

HOLDREGE, Neb., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allmand Bros., Inc., a subsidiary of Briggs & Stratton Corporation and a manufacturer of high-performance portable job site equipment, is pleased to announce the launch of its Maxi-Air™ 100, 375 and 400 Portable Air Compressors and Maxi-Power™ 65 and 150 Mobile Generator in booth #6341 at the ARA Show February 17 - 20 in Anaheim, California.

"The new portable compressor and generator products expand our portfolio of heavy-duty, reliable job site equipment," says Brett Shive, sr. field service technician, Allmand. "We're already seeing high-demand for these five new products, and we're excited to offer our customers in the rental industry a complete, versatile fleet of compressor and power options."

Maxi-Air™ 100, 375DP and 400 Portable Air Compressors are designed with a heavy-duty, oversized rotary air screw end to run at lower RPM for longer life and improved fuel efficiency. Developed for ease of use and with easy starting, all compressors are equipped with a Tier 4 final engine and deliver powerful airflow in all climate conditions. The new Maxi-Air 100 provides a solution for niche industry demands where a smaller compressor is required. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the new 375DP and 400 meets high-pressure application demands. The 375DP is designed with a flexible dual pressure design. "Whatever job our customers are running, we now have a compressor to meet that need," said Shive.

The new Maxi-Power™ 65 and 150 Mobile Generators are built with a durable, oversized alternator for easy motor starting. Delivering 65 and 150 kVA prime power, the units are equipped with a Tier 4 Final engines, and has a deep-sea controller for easier diagnostic readings. With a frequency switch for flexibility of jobsite power needs and 15-inch tires for longer wear and greater towing capabilities, the 150 is a critical addition to Allmand's generator offerings and enables customers more options for right-sizing their job site power.

Allmand also recently announced a plant expansion at its Holdrege, Nebraska, headquarters to improve its ability to meet customer demand for industry-leading products. The expansion increases production capacity and speed-to-market with new innovations and includes five new assembly lines, a prototyping lab, a new paint system and robotic weld cells, and enhanced technologies infrastructure. It is expected to be complete at the end of calendar year 2019.

Along with the new generators and compressors, a rendering of the new plant expansion, a Maxi-Heat™ Burner and several Allmand® light tower products, including the new Night-Lite™ E-Series will also be on display in the booth.

About Allmand Bros., Inc.:

Allmand Bros., Inc., a subsidiary of Briggs & Stratton Corporation, has been delivering compact equipment solutions since 1938. It offers an extensive line of rugged, portable, high-performance products for the construction, mining, rental and oil & gas industries. Its product lineup includes towable light towers, mobile generators, portable air compressors, mobile industrial heaters and portable light stands. For more information: 1502 W. 4th Ave., P.O. Box 888, Holdrege, NE 68949; www.allmand.com; 800-562-1373; info@allmand.com.

About Briggs & Stratton Corporation:

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG), headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com.

