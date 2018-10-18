Billy Goat Industries Introduces The All New Next Gen Plugr® : 10 : 2018 : ...

LEE'S SUMMIT, Missouri (August, 2018) - Ideal for commercial applications, the Next Gen 25-inch PLUGR® offers up to 42,550 sq. ft. of aeration per hour in a single pass and an estimated 30-plus percent greater return on investment versus traditional drum units.

With its exclusive Variable Aeration Density (VAD™), operators can vary hole spacing from 8 to 45 holes per sq. ft. allowing for the versatility of pulling plugs at the density suited for turf conditions, plus at .5 mph will produce 45 holes per sq. ft. for patch repair and seed bed prep. The machine's reciprocating action drives plugs up to 2x the depth of drums and aerates in wet or dry conditions, saving time and maximizing productivity.

The unit features self-propelled rear-wheel hydro-drive and front wheel casters for ultimate in-ground turning. Along with patent pending EZ Lift n Drop™ tine engagement/disengagement, the tines gently drag across obstacles in the aeration path with the simple release of a lever-- without interrupting aeration. There's simply no aerator easier to maneuver, smoother to operate or more efficient to use.

Simple, intuitive hydro-drive controls allow feathering the speed with finger-tip access and matches Billy Goat's family of hydro-drive products for common 'feel' and fleet consistency. The patent pending EZ Lift™ rear foot pedal conveniently lifts and locks tines for added maneuverability when using the reverse feature or when transporting the unit.

Convenient no-tool flip-up hoods offer best in class interior machine and belt access for easy service, plus a mere six tines versus up to 42 on a 26' drum unit gives a whole new meaning to quick and easy service!

Top it off with a 40-pound capacity water weight tank positioned directly over the tines for better aeration depth and wheel traction in drier conditions.

The Next Gen PL2501 ser. aerator is powered by your choice of a 163cc Honda or a 203cc Vanguard 200. The new Vanguard 200 dimensions and bolt configuration make it a drop-in solution for equipment powered by other engine manufacturers. This high performing engine is 40% quieter* and has 15% less vibration** and includes TransportGuard® to prevent oil dilution during transport, an industry-leading oil management system that allows the engine to run efficiently for up to 200 hours between oil changes, and an advanced fully cyclonic air filtration system which extends air filter replacement intervals to 600 hours.

*As compared to Honda GX200 at 3600 RPM full load with standard muffler. Sound levels may vary based on application and conditions.

**As compared to Honda GX200. Vibration may vary based on application and conditions.