Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Briggs & Stratton Corporation    BGG

BRIGGS & STRATTON CORPORATION (BGG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/17 10:02:01 pm
17.89 USD   +0.06%
08:08aBRIGGS & STRATT : Billy Goat Hurricane Stand-On Blower Adds the Next..
PU
08:08aBILLY GOAT INDU : 10 : 2018 : ...
PU
08:08aFERRIS ADDS COM : 10 : 2018 : News : ...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Billy Goat Industries Introduces The All New Next Gen Plugr® : 10 : 2018 : ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 08:08am CEST

LEE'S SUMMIT, Missouri (August, 2018) - Ideal for commercial applications, the Next Gen 25-inch PLUGR® offers up to 42,550 sq. ft. of aeration per hour in a single pass and an estimated 30-plus percent greater return on investment versus traditional drum units.

With its exclusive Variable Aeration Density (VAD™), operators can vary hole spacing from 8 to 45 holes per sq. ft. allowing for the versatility of pulling plugs at the density suited for turf conditions, plus at .5 mph will produce 45 holes per sq. ft. for patch repair and seed bed prep. The machine's reciprocating action drives plugs up to 2x the depth of drums and aerates in wet or dry conditions, saving time and maximizing productivity.

The unit features self-propelled rear-wheel hydro-drive and front wheel casters for ultimate in-ground turning. Along with patent pending EZ Lift n Drop™ tine engagement/disengagement, the tines gently drag across obstacles in the aeration path with the simple release of a lever-- without interrupting aeration. There's simply no aerator easier to maneuver, smoother to operate or more efficient to use.

Simple, intuitive hydro-drive controls allow feathering the speed with finger-tip access and matches Billy Goat's family of hydro-drive products for common 'feel' and fleet consistency. The patent pending EZ Lift™ rear foot pedal conveniently lifts and locks tines for added maneuverability when using the reverse feature or when transporting the unit.

Convenient no-tool flip-up hoods offer best in class interior machine and belt access for easy service, plus a mere six tines versus up to 42 on a 26' drum unit gives a whole new meaning to quick and easy service!

Top it off with a 40-pound capacity water weight tank positioned directly over the tines for better aeration depth and wheel traction in drier conditions.

The Next Gen PL2501 ser. aerator is powered by your choice of a 163cc Honda or a 203cc Vanguard 200. The new Vanguard 200 dimensions and bolt configuration make it a drop-in solution for equipment powered by other engine manufacturers. This high performing engine is 40% quieter* and has 15% less vibration** and includes TransportGuard® to prevent oil dilution during transport, an industry-leading oil management system that allows the engine to run efficiently for up to 200 hours between oil changes, and an advanced fully cyclonic air filtration system which extends air filter replacement intervals to 600 hours.

*As compared to Honda GX200 at 3600 RPM full load with standard muffler. Sound levels may vary based on application and conditions.
**As compared to Honda GX200. Vibration may vary based on application and conditions.

Disclaimer

Briggs & Stratton Corporation published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 06:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRIGGS & STRATTON CORPORAT
08:08aBRIGGS & STRATTON : Billy Goat Hurricane Stand-On Blower Adds the Next Level of ..
PU
08:08aBILLY GOAT INDUSTRIES INTRODUCES THE : 10 : 2018 : ...
PU
08:08aBRIGGS & STRATTON : and STA-BIL Collaborate to Help Improve Engine Health & ...
PU
08:08aFERRIS ADDS COMMERCIAL TURF CARE PRO : 10 : 2018 : News : ...
PU
08:08aFERRIS ENHANCES ITS ZERO TURN MOWER : 10 : 2018 ...
PU
08:08aSNAPPER PRO® DELIVERS STAND-ON MOWER : 10 : 2018 : News : ...
PU
10/16BRIGGS & STRATTON : InfoHub Expands to Cover Diesel Engines, Adds Dealer ...
PU
10/15BRIGGS & STRATTON : InfoHub Expands To Cover Diesel Engines, Adds Dealer Option
PR
10/11BRIGGS & STRATTON CORPORATION : To Announce Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results
PR
10/02BRIGGS & STRATTON : Works With Walbro LLC To Add Electronic Fuel Injection Syste..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/11Michael slams Florida, charges into Southeast 
10/10Michael transforms into Category 4 storm 
10/09All Eyes On Treasuries (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
10/09WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Treasury Yield Hits Multi-Year High 
09/17Cummins' power plans after Hurricane Florence 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 943 M
EBIT 2019 106 M
Net income 2019 50,2 M
Debt 2019 172 M
Yield 2019 3,13%
P/E ratio 2019 16,08
P/E ratio 2020 10,51
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
EV / Sales 2020 0,44x
Capitalization 758 M
Chart BRIGGS & STRATTON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Briggs & Stratton Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIGGS & STRATTON CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 21,3 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Todd J. Teske Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark A. Schwertfeger Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Todd H. MacKay Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Charles I. Story Independent Director
Brian C. Walker Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIGGS & STRATTON CORPORATION-32.05%758
CUMMINS-17.31%23 719
RHEINMETALL-26.46%3 932
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-14.68%3 280
CUMMINS INDIA LTD-21.96%2 681
WEIFU HIGH-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD--.--%2 369
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.