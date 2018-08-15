Log in
BRIGGS & STRATTON CORPORATION (BGG)

BRIGGS & STRATTON CORPORATION (BGG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/15 09:58:52 pm
18.45 USD   -0.49%
09:01pBRIGGS & STRATT : Announces Election Of New Director
PR
08/02BRIGGS & STRATT : 8 : 2018 : News : ...
PU
08/01BRIGGS & STRATT : To Announce Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Results
PR
News 
Briggs & Stratton Corporation : Announces Election Of New Director

Briggs & Stratton Corporation : Announces Election Of New Director

08/15/2018 | 09:01pm CEST

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs & Stratton Corporation today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously elected Sara A. Greenstein as a Director of the Company, effective upon the conclusion of the Board meeting held today.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/Briggs & Stratton Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Briggs & Stratton Corporation)

Ms. Greenstein will serve as a member of the class of Directors whose terms of office expire at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders in 2018. Ms. Greenstein is the Senior Vice President – Consumer Solutions at United States Steel Corporation. U.S. Steel is an integrated steel producer of flat-rolled and tubular products with major production operations in North America and Europe and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  

About Briggs & Stratton Corporation:
Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG), headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®,  Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/briggs--stratton-corporation-announces-election-of-new-director-300697773.html

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
