Briggs & Stratton Corporation : To Announce Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results

10/17/2019 | 10:06am EDT

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) will release its fiscal 2020 first quarter financial results before the market opens on Friday, November 1, 2019. The Company has scheduled an investor conference call to follow on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on our corporate website: http://investors.basco.com. Also available is a dial-in number to access the call real-time at (877) 233-9136 and enter Conference ID 7182588. A replay will be offered beginning approximately two hours after the call ends and will be available for one week. Dial: (855) 859-2056 to access the replay and enter the Conference ID.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG), headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/briggs--stratton-corporation-to-announce-fiscal-2020-first-quarter-results-300940595.html

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton Corporation


