Briggs & Stratton : Introducing The Billy Goat® Hydro-Drive Self-Propelled Auger, Designed For Ease Of Operation And Productivity

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Billy Goat is pleased to introduce the AGR1300H Auger, the only dedicated self-propelled auger on the market in its class. The unit features the highest bit torque in its class; lift assist struts; and a patent-pending Z-Link™ for straight line drilling with limited repositioning - for unmatched functionality and one-person operation.

The AGR1300H features Billy Goat's intuitive hydro-drive controls that are common to our sod cutter, aerators, overseeder and brush cutters for ease of customer experience across multiple products, fatigue free transport, and standardized fleet management. Variable speed forward and reverse is standard and the drive is separate from the drill, eliminating the need to switch to drive or drill mode.

For uneven or hilly terrain, a foot-operated spring loaded parking brake on both rear wheels help to stabilize the machine and a rotating, lockable head makes it easy for straight line drilling. Pivoting front casters and high flotation rear turf tires provide smooth transport to the job site and from hole-to-hole. The rig also fits through a 36-inch gate seamlessly.

For customers' simple transport, the unit fits in the back of a 6' pickup truck with the bit on and eliminates towing! And, for customers' ease of operation, Billy Goat's Text to Video* featured from a label on the machine, readily offers instruction for start-up and operation via video from a mobile device.

The unit comes standard with a 13 HP†, 390cc Honda GXV that powers a 10 GPM pump / motor package and produces up to 350 foot pounds of torque for the highest bit torque in its class, and easily handles 2- to 18-inch bits.

*Data rates may apply.

†Power rated by engine manufacturer.

About Billy Goat Industries:

Billy Goat Industries, Inc., a subsidiary of Briggs & Stratton Corporation, is the premier manufacturer of property cleanup products with a reputation for innovation, productivity and quality. Started in 1967, Billy Goat became independent in 1969 and was acquired by Briggs & Stratton Corporation in May, 2015. Billy Goat Industries features a complete line of seasonal product solutions for residential, commercial and municipal customers serving rental, contractor and retail markets. Visit www.billygoat.com for more information.

About Briggs & Stratton Corporation:

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG), headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-the-billy-goat-hydro-drive-self-propelled-auger-designed-for-ease-of-operation-and-productivity-300937320.html

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton Corporation